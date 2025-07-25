Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia

A Thai woman living in Cambodia alleged that Cambodian nationals are hunting and attacking Thai people in the country following a border clash yesterday, July 24.

The woman shared her account with the Facebook page เจ๊มอย v+ (Jmoi v+), claiming she witnessed a group of Cambodian men assaulting a Thai man near her residence. She also provided video footage purportedly showing Cambodian individuals surrounding Thai nationals on the street.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she had not dared to leave her room, even when hungry, and had been surviving on instant noodles. She added that she hoped to return to Thailand and would attempt to reach the border checkpoint today, July 25, despite reports that it remained closed.

A photo of the Thai man who was allegedly attacked was also shared with the Facebook page, although the woman did not specify the extent of his injuries.

The incident has sparked concern among Thai netizens. Some expressed sympathy for the woman and other Thai nationals still in Cambodia, while others criticised them for staying behind, noting that the Thai government had earlier urged citizens to return amid rising tensions.

The Hone Krasae News programme reported yesterday that large numbers of Thais had queued at the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in an attempt to return home.

Initially, Cambodian officials reportedly denied entry to the Thai nationals, but the group persisted and was eventually allowed to cross the border on humanitarian grounds. The checkpoint remained open until 4pm to facilitate their return.

However, some Thai netizens accused the returning nationals of being involved in call centre scams and argued that they should not be permitted to re-enter the country. Others urged officials to question every returnee and prosecute anyone found guilty of criminal activity.

Channel 7 reported today that between 2,000 and 3,000 Cambodian nationals in Thailand arrived at the Ban Laem Border Checkpoint in Chanthaburi province from 9am to return to their home country. The checkpoint is scheduled to remain open from 9am to 3pm to allow citizens from both countries to return home.