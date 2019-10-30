Elephant chooses bad time for a lie down in Khao Yai national park | The Thaiger

Environment
Elephant chooses bad time for a lie down in Khao Yai national park
A large bull elephant has attempted to crush a car full of tourists that stopped on a road in Khao Yai national park in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima), north east of Bangkok, prompting national park staff to remind visitors what they should do if they are confronted by one of the mighty beasts as they drive through.
The 35 year old tusked elephant, was standing beside a car parked on the main road through the park in Pak Chong district yesterday afternoon. The elephant then started leaning on the car before straddling the rear of the vehicle and lowering its weight.
The driver moved forward slowly trying to prevent the rear suspension giving way. The video shows the sedan’s rear window smashed and the roof and body damaged.
Luckily no one was injured in the incident.
Park staff posted a Facebook message saying that Duea always came out to “say hello” tourists between the wet and cold seasons. The park suggest drivers should stop their vehicles 30 metres away from any elephant, keep the engines on and be ready to “back away if the animal comes closer”, according to the Bangkok Post.
“Don’t stop the car to take photos, because that will pose a danger to you and your vehicle.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
PHOTO: Mother Jones
Asia’s urban population continues to grow rapidly, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank.
According to the ADB report, looking at the average growth rates of urban population from 1970 to 2017, developing Asia’s urban population grew 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for other developing economies and only 1% for developed economies. The average growth of urban areas for South Asia is 3.3%.
From 2017 onwards, the urban population in developing Asia is projected to reach 3 billion, up by 70% by 2050. The report says that many cities are expanding beyond their administrative boundaries.
A total of 1,459 natural cities are identified in developing Asia, hosting 34.7% of the population on 2.3% of land area and some cities have connected to form ‘super-cities’ such as Delhi-Chandigarh in India, Shanghai-Nanjing and Guangzhou-Huizhou in southern China. In Thailand, Bangkok has expanded beyond the capital and has now consumed the nearby provinces of Samut Prakarn, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
The report found that 28 city clusters in developing Asia have a population of 10 million people+.
Workers and entrepreneurs who live in big cities will obtain many benefits such as the workers receiving higher wages but they also face problems such as traffic congestion in many cities and the high cost of housing. Bangkok and other large cities also face rising air pollution due largely to increases in traffic resulting in vehicle emissions of toxic gases that threaten the environment.
The Asian Development Bank has provided solutions to this problem for cities and urban systems by building multi-modal public transport systems, which connect between urban areas and cities, providing affordable housing, planning on land usage and regulations including economics to maintain environmental sustainability.
SOURCE: The Nation
Fish washed up on Koh Naka probably from a fishing boat
Phuket Fishery Office explains the reason behind hundreds of fish dead on Naka Island Beach (Koh Naka).
Responding to the viral social media pics of hundreds of fish dead on Naka Island Beach that spread across the net in recent days, the Phuket Fishery Office, yesterday (October 24), explained that the fish might have been dumped by a fishing boat, and not a natural phenomenon as many people were speculating.
Earlier, a netizen using the Facebook name ‘Bungsun Bang Well’ posted the pictures of the dead fish on the beach which raised concerns with many people saying they were worried that it could be the sign of a natural disaster.
Siripong Phanason, Chief of Phuket Fishery Office, said that all the dead fish were ponyfish. He believes that they were trapped by a fishing net on a fishing boat but the fishing boat was hunting for anchovies. He speculated that the fishermen didn’t want the ponyfish so they released them back into the water before being swept by the waves and washed up ashore on Naka Island.
The Chief of Fishery Office also confirmed that this is surely not a natural phenomenon.
Local Koh Naka residentshave already cleaned up the fish from the beach before they started rotting and causing a local stink-fest.
PHOTOS: Phuket Provincial PR
Siripong Phanason, Chief of Phuket Fishery Office
Three toxic farm chemicals to be banned from December 1
The National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) resolved on Tuesday October 22 to ban the import, sale and use of paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos in Thailand from December 1.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a vocal supporter of the ban, hailed the resolution, saying the “heroic act” of the committee will be inscribed in the history of Thailand. He maintains that the ban on the three chemicals is not a political issue and his Bhumjaithai party did not politicize the issue for its own benefit, adding that as of December 1, possession of any of the three substances will be illegal.
26 of the 29 members of the NHSC attended the meeting, three of whom opted out of the vote over concerns of conflicts of interest arising from their close connections with the chemical industry.
Before the vote, the committee “considered reports from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, assuring the availability of alternative chemicals, and from the Public Health Ministry regarding the health risks posed by the three chemicals and the monitoring of residues of the substances in farm produce,” according to Thai PBS World.
Unlike previous votes by the committee, which were conducted behind closed doors, the Tuesday’s vote was open and transparent.
Meanwhile, the Rak Mae Klong group, which opposes the complete ban, has threatened to lodge a petition with the Administrative Court, demanding an injunction to suspend the December 1 enforcement of the ban. The group’s leader, Mrs. Anchulee Lam-amnuayporn, said that they will go to the Administrative Court on October 28.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
