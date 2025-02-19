Woman forgets cat in car, feline locked-in overnight (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman faced criticism after discovering her beloved cat was locked in a car overnight, despite the feline sneaking in on its own. Fortunately, a window had been left slightly open.

Meanwhile, the woman’s mother searched tirelessly throughout the night for the missing pet. Social media users jokingly commented on who might inherit the family fortune.

Yesterday, TikTok user @su_fk1992 shared a video recounting the incident. The clip revealed that the cat had disappeared but was eventually found in the woman’s car. This led to her mother scolding her, insinuating who the true heir might be.

“My mum spent the whole night searching at 1am, even venturing into fields where she never usually goes. At dawn, when I opened the door to drive out, I saw something flicker on the car dashboard.

“Initially, I thought it was my shirt. It was my cat.”

She explained that the previous day, around 6pm, she had parked her car in front of the shop and while unloading items, the cat had slipped in unnoticed. She only discovered it the next morning, thankful for the habit of leaving the window slightly down.

In the video, she found her mother’s cherished cat, Piak, in her car and called her mother over. Upon finding Piak, her mother was overjoyed, rushing to the car before chiding her daughter for seemingly causing the cat to be trapped overnight, despite the cat sneaking in itself.

The rebuke, however, seemed more playful than serious, as Piak was soon released from the car, reported KhaoSod.

The post attracted numerous comments, with users teasingly asking if she now knew who would inherit the inheritance. She humorously replied to her mother.

“Next time, let the cat guide you wherever you go.”

