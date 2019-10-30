74 year old woman injured in motorbike hit-and-run in Lamphun | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

74 year old woman injured in motorbike hit-and-run in Lamphun

May Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

 on

PHOTOS: sanook.com

Thai Residents reports that a 74 year old woman has been hospitalised after being struck by a motorbike and knocked to the ground while crossing the road in Lamphun, northern Thailand. The bike did not stop, according to witnesses.

Footage of the incident has been posted on social media by the woman’s granddaughter, who attacked the driver in a Facebook post.

“There is no human decency in you. Before my granny crossed the road she checked, but the motorbike was driving so fast. Were you rushing to die? I don’t know if you’re right or wrong, but you never stopped to see if my granny was okay. Are you still human?”

In the video clip, the elderly woman can be seen standing at the side of the road. It’s understood she was waiting for her granddaughter, whose white car is seen approaching, before it pulls in on the other side of the road.

The older woman is seen checking the road before stepping into it, but a motorbike coming at full speed ploughs into her, knocking her to the ground before continuing on. Her granddaughter is seen racing out of the car to pick her up, with other passersby running to help.

The victim is now recovering in hospital.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Chiang Mai

39 year old being sought by police over gruesome Chiang Mai millionaire murder

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

39 year old being sought by police over gruesome Chiang Mai millionaire murder | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Missing millionaire 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying found in a refrigerator – The Times

The Provincial Court in southern Chiang Mai province has issued an arrest warrant for a key suspect in the murder of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying. Thai police have broken the case of the murder of the estate developer Wannee, whose body was found stuffed into the fridge at her substantial home in Chiang Mai las Sunday evening. It appears that the reportedly generous and kind-hearted woman was set-upon upon by her driver who police fear tortured her to gain access to her bank accounts with a reported 40 million baht in funds that have already gone missing.

The suspect, 39 year old Withun Sitabut, is now being sought by police for the death of Wannee, a millionaire from Samut Prakan. The victim was reported missing by her brother on Sunday after he and others were unable to contact her for two weeks.

Police attention focused on the driver following CCTV footage showing a man driving the BMW car and withdrawing large amounts of cash from her bank account using an ATM card in the days during which her family had been unable to contact Ms Wannee. It is now thought that Mr Withun, driven by greed, turned on his employer sometime around October 10 or 11.

He was also captured on a security camera in Rayong using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money before abandoning her BMW, which he had stolen, and then fleeing on a motorcycle taxi. He was also caught on cameras earlier, withdrawing cash in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Lampang before heading to Rayong, south of Pattaya.

The suspect, Withun, who lives with his wife and two children, met Wannee when he picked up a group of Buddhist nuns, including the victim, and drove them to Wat Phrathat Si Chom Thong for religious practice. The two allegedly became close friends and he was sometimes seen holding shopping bags for her at a local mall.

According to police, after the murder, Withun used the victim’s car to pick up his wife and children for a trip to neighbouring Chiang Rai, later taking them back to their home. He reportedly was spending lots of money, some of which he transferred to his wife to buy gold jewellery.

More information HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai police hunting for bus driver suspected in millionaire murder case

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Chiang Mai police hunting for bus driver suspected in millionaire murder case | The Thaiger

“The victim’s hands and legs were tied, and her body had been covered with cement after being placed in the refrigerator.”

Chiang Mai police have confirmed they have sought an arrest warrant for 39 year old Vitoon Sritabutr, known as Tum, a song thaew (local public bus) driver who is the main suspect in the murder of a local millionaire.

Police have also arrested another person in relation to the case.

Thai PBS World reports that the body of 58 year old Wannee Chikracharoenying was found in a refrigerator when police searched her home in the Chom Tong district after concerned relatives filed a missing person report. It’s understood she had been dead for around two weeks.

The victim’s hands and legs were tied, and her body had been covered with cement after being placed in the refrigerator. A CCTV system that had been operating in her house was removed, along with her car and phone. The perpetrator later made a call from the phone to a relative of Ms Wannee’s, claiming the victim had gone overseas.

Following checks on CCTV cameras throughout the city, police discovered footage of Vitoon using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw cash at several ATMs in Chiang Mai.

The report in Thai PBS World says Ms Wannee, who was originally from Samut Prakan province, regularly visited Wat Phra Sri Chom Thong for meditation purposes and is reported to have donated a van to the temple.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Chiang Mai

Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East | The Thaiger

Temperatures in the north and north-east of Thailand are set to drop 2-4°C from Tuesday to Friday this week due to a cold front moving eastward and south through southern China, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department reports that the intense high-pressure cell from China is moving south to cover the northern parts of Thailand as well bringing thunderstorms and strong winds along with falling temperatures in the regions above central Thailand.

During the same period, the temperatures in the central and eastern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, is anticipated to drop by 1-3°C.

More rain is also forecast across some southern regions with isolated heavy showers forecast due to the strengthening of the north-eastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand. The Met Office is warning “fishermen and sailors to expect rough seas in the Gulf, with two metre-high waves, and are advising them to avoid sailing through stormy areas.

The Meteorological Department also reports that a low-pressure cell is forming over the sea to the west of the Philippines and the wind velocity continues to rise.

“It may become a depression as it heads toward the South China Sea.”

The low-pressure cell is not currently expected to impact Thailand at this stage, according to the Met Office. Despite the warnings from the TMD, The Thaiger’s preferred weather forecaster is a bit more optimistic about the weather in the north and north east for the rest of the week.

Five day forecast in Chiang Mai…

Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East | News by The Thaiger

Five day forecast in Khon Kaen…

Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East | News by The Thaiger

Trending