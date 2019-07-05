Competition to name dugong calf in Phuket | The Thaiger

Environment
Competition to name dugong calf in Phuket
PHOTO: กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in Phuket is inviting members of the public to participate in a contest to name an orphaned baby dugong, found stranded on a beach in Krabi. The dugong calf is now under the care of DMCR vets to save rare marine animals in Phuket.
Jatuporn Buruspat, the department’s director-general visited the Phuket centre to get updates on the condition of the three-month old dugong, which was admitted to the centre on Monday by villagers.
Jatuporn ordered a CCTV system to be installed in the centre’s nursery facility so that the public can follow the progress of the baby dugong.
He also invited members of the public to come up with a name for the calf and entering a competition by submitting their suggestions to the department from today until July 21. Contest results will be announced the following day and the winners will receive prizes.
When the animal gets stronger, it may be moved to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre where Mariam, another baby dugong, is being cared for.
Read the latest about Miriam HERE.
Mariam, also an orphaned baby dugong, was found stranded on Koh Libong in Trang province. Photos and video clips showing her being cradled and fed by vets, released by the department, went viral on social media and generated widespread public interest in the sea mammals.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
“หิวแล้วจ้า ถึงเวลาน้องกินนมแล้วนะคะพี่ๆ”กรม ทช. ไลฟ์สดน้องมาเรียม ในขณะที่ทีมสัตวแพทย์และอาสาสมัครช่วยกันให้นมน้องมาเรียม สำหรับเช้านี้กินนมไปแล้ว ๑,๐๘๐ ml น้ำหนักตัว ๒๙.๕ กก.
Posted by กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง on Thursday, July 4, 2019
Bangkok
Gulf waters flood into Samut Prakan coastline
High tides last night led to upper Gulf waters flowing over an embankment and flooding the homes of irrigation officials and a nearby community at Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok.
Samut Prakan governor Chatchai Uthaiphan says he dispatched officials to help evacuate local residents adding the water was about one-metre high and that officials had helped relocate elderly people and children from the flooded areas. However, some people had decided to stay at their houses for fear of theft.
The director of the Chonlahan Phichit Irrigation Project in Samut Prakan’s Klong Dan district, Chaiporn Promsuwan, stressed that the embankment did not collapse as had been reported by several news agencies and widely shared on social media.
Chaiporn said the seawater gushed into the community, which is home to 50 families of officers, because of high tide, and flowed over the embankment around 8pm last night. The irrigation project is building a pumping station at the spot, he added.
Chaiporn spoke to reporters at 10.30 pm last night. He said the water had subsided by 20 centimeters and the project would wait for the sea water to further subside before using the two existing pumping stations to pump the water out. He says that residents should not panic as the flood waters would eventually flow into a drainage canal.
Officials are repairing the embankment today. Officials and rescuers patrolled the community throughout the night to prevent theft.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Pattaya netizens seething over dead dolphin
An online video of a dead dolphin near Pattaya has upset locals. The video shows the dolphin floating in the waters between Pattaya and Koh Larn in the Gulf of Thailand.
The Pattaya Mail reports that the mammal had gotten tangled in a fishing net, with the rope caught in its mouth. The net was cut free by the unknown fishing boat.
Active online response says the fishing crew should have helped the dolphin, although they say it’s likely the dolphin was dead by the time the crew discovered it. Online users also claimed that marine officials did nothing to help the mammal or conduct an autopsy on the dolphin.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Environment
Mariam the baby dugong ‘goes live’ soon
PHOTO: Hannaret Hripai and Srichai Anuraktichai
Officials started installing six CCTVs along the coast of Koh Libong in Trang province today so that netizens will be able to monitor the life of Mariam, the baby dugong that was found washed up on a Krabi Beach in May.
Residents and visitors will now be able to ‘bay sit’ (or dugong sit) around the clock as she grows up in the natural surroundings of the southern island.
The Internet connection linked from the Kantang district was found to have a strong signal.
Parithat Charoensit, director of the IT division of the Trang Marine and Coastal Resource Administration Office, said two CCTVs will be installed in the sea to monitor the environment and another camera will be installed to monitor the safety of officials, who have to walk in and out to take care of the baby dugong.
He said two other cameras will be installed at the spot where nannies feed milk to Mariam and another camera will be set up at the feeding spot facing the shore.
He said officials will be equipped with a mobile camera and the camera will be turned on when they have activities in the sea with Mariam.
He said the six CCTVs will be broadcast live via the website of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) while the mobile camera will be broadcast live via the Facebook Live stream on the DMCR’s Facebook page. It’s expected that the live streaming on the six cameras will start this weekend.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
Gulf waters flood into Samut Prakan coastline
Competition to name dugong calf in Phuket
Final cabinet posts will contribute to frailty of new Thai government
Thai Stock Exchange best performer in Asia – first six months
Pattaya netizens seething over dead dolphin
Koh Larn locals urge Pattaya officials to fix their coastal bridge
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Bangkok locals cry foul after their Chinese opera performance closed down
A year on – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Top 10 most boring news stories
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Mariam the baby dugong ‘goes live’ soon
Sperm Whale found on Krabi beach had digested plastic bottles
‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
Trending
- Opinion5 hours ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Pattaya21 hours ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
- Opinion3 days ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Bangkok2 days ago
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
- Business4 days ago
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
- News21 hours ago
Top 10 most boring news stories
- Bangkok3 days ago
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
- Crime4 days ago
Phang Nga OrBorTor President forced to resign over pedophilia