Competition to name dugong calf in Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in Phuket is inviting members of the public to participate in a contest to name an orphaned baby dugong, found stranded on a beach in Krabi. The dugong calf is now under the care of DMCR vets to save rare marine animals in Phuket.

Jatuporn Buruspat, the department’s director-general visited the Phuket centre to get updates on the condition of the three-month old dugong, which was admitted to the centre on Monday by villagers.

Jatuporn ordered a CCTV system to be installed in the centre’s nursery facility so that the public can follow the progress of the baby dugong.

He also invited members of the public to come up with a name for the calf and entering a competition by submitting their suggestions to the department from today until July 21. Contest results will be announced the following day and the winners will receive prizes.

When the animal gets stronger, it may be moved to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre where Mariam, another baby dugong, is being cared for.

Mariam, also an orphaned baby dugong, was found stranded on Koh Libong in Trang province. Photos and video clips showing her being cradled and fed by vets, released by the department, went viral on social media and generated widespread public interest in the sea mammals.

SOURCE: Thai PBS