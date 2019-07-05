Final cabinet posts will contribute to frailty of new Thai government | The Thaiger

Politics
Final cabinet posts will contribute to frailty of new Thai government
Before the ink is even dry on the Cabinet list, and before the newly formed government has even sat, along with its PM, rumours continue to swirl over the viability of the Palang Pracharat Coalition and it’s ability to govern.
Dean of the National Institute of Development Administration’s School of Social and Environmental Development, Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bukhet, is quoted in the Bangkok Post saying the next government will continue to be plagued by public image issues.
He says that some of the people listed for cabinet positions are currently being probed for “alleged irregularities in their dealings, as well as their connections to influential figures”.
He also said that the 20 parties comprising the coalition government will all be fighting to get their policies, promised to their electorates before the election, funded and passed into law. He said that this will impose a massive financial burden to enact. But not pushing their policies ahead will end up with further internal bickering and a loss of confidence from the MPs constituencies.
“Unless the premier keeps them on a tight leash, it will adversely affect the government’s stability,” Phichai told the Bangkok Post.
The most recent cabinet line-up is known to feature familiar names who are close, long-term allies of the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha – Somkid Jatusripitak, Wissanu Krea-ngam and Prawit Wongsuwon – who are currently listed to retain their posts (despite rumours Prawit Wongsuwan may be left out of the new cabinet).
Gen Anupong Paojinda also looks set to retain his position at the Interior Ministry. Captain Thammanat Prompao, who is known to be close to General Prawit, is in line for the post of labour minister.
Former senator, Rosana Tositrakul, said the Energy Ministry has been highly sought despite receiving a relatively modest budget of around 3 billion baht each year. But she pointed out that the energy minister has authority to approve projects involving oil, gas, and power plants which can be worth trillions of baht.
The Palang Pracharat party’s Sam Mitr faction, commanding some 30 MPs within the party, laid claim to key ministerial posts even before the election. They were understandably ‘put out’ when they learned that some of the posts had beed bandied about as bargaining chips to secure votes for Prayut as the new PM. Even as late as last weekend they were publicly bickering with the leadership team of Palang Pracharat over the handing out of ministerial portfolios.
They’ve since closed ranks and thrown their full support behind Prayut’s decisions relating to Cabinet posts.
Suriya Jungrungreangkit, a core member of the Sam Mitr faction, and Chai Nat MP and group member Anucha Nakasai reaffirmed that they respected Gen Prayut’s decision on the line-up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Ja New thanks those that support him and updates his health
PHOTO: Facebook/Sirawith Seritiwat
Thai political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, aka. Ja New, has posted on his Facebook page for the first time since last Thursday’s brutal attack in Bangkok.
In the post, typed by a friend, Sirawith says that he was touched by everyone’s kindness, acknowledging the activity relating to his case and calling for justice both inside and outside parliament.
“I want to thank a lot of people who care about democracy, are concerned about me, stand by me and support me in every way.”
The assault has shocked Thai netizens and drawn responses from the Thai PM and current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
Sirawith reported on his current health, saying he is “stable”, bleeding from his eyes and nose has reduced significantly but “is still a little wobbly when trying to walk, from which it will take some time to recover”.
His post said that no one in this country deserves to be treated this way, whether they are of the same or a different political ideology and regardless of their opinion towards himself.
“Even if I was actually in debt to loan sharks, which is not true, I should not be attacked in this manner.” he said, adding that he hopes the latest attack, which was violent, barbaric, brutal and inhumane, will be the last.
Ja New vows to regain his strength as soon as possible so he may serve the democratic ideology and repay the people’s kindness towards him as always.
Meanwhile, his mother, Mrs. Patnaree, submitted a petition to opposition parliamentarians yesterday, seeking justice for her injured son and urging the Thai parliament to probe the violent incident. Her petition was received by Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew on behalf of the seven-party opposition.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
‘No problems’ in the Palang Pracharat Party – Thai PM
Move on, nothing to see here…
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there is no problem in the Palang Pracharat party which would warrant his intervention.
Asked yesterday by waiting reporters whether he will step in to address conflicts in the coalition alliance, caused by the Palang Pracharat’s ‘Sam Mitr’ faction’, the PM snapped back “What problem? No problem.”
Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda claims he is confident that the PM will be able to solve issues in the party adding that, when the cabinet lineup issue is settled, everyone will start “working for the country and for national interests”.
The Sam Mitr faction has again threatened to take their MPs out of the Palang Pracharat party and are demanding that the party sack party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, accusing him of being responsible for switching cabinet posts. Sam Mitr had laid claim to cabinet posts but later found that the same Cabinet portfolios had been offered to outside parties whose votes were essential to secure votes for the PM when Parliament sat at the start of June.
Meanwhile, later yesterday, Palang Pracharat party leader Uttama Savanayana and two co-leaders of the Sam Mitr faction, Suriya and Somsak Thepsuthin, appeared at a news conference at the party’s head office today to confirm that the conflict was over and that they agree to give PM Prayut Chan-o-cha full authority to decide on the cabinet lineup.
Mr. Uttama said that conflict had been just a difference of opinions in the party, which is part of the democratic process, adding that the Sam Mitr group just reflected the opinions of its members, and the matter had already been resolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
Thai PM hints at a ‘solution nobody wanted’ if he can’t solve Cabinet squabbles
Though the aim of the apology was to help mend the ongoing struggles within the Palang Pracharat Party over cabinet positions (let alone the other 19 parties involved in the pro-junta bloc), Prayut also hinted that he wanted things to move forward instead of returning to old problems, “which could lead to a solution nobody wanted”.
But Thai social media, weary of the over three months to form a Cabinet, took Prayut’s reference to an “undesirable solution” as a threat for an impending military coup.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the anti-junta Future Forward Party, and currently suspended from parliament over media-share technicalities, wrote on his Facebook page that the general’s remark worried him.
“It is 97 days after the election and Thailand is yet to have a government,” Thanathorn wrote.
“What’s clear is that we have the same premier, General Prayut, who has just threatened to stage another coup to end the fight for Cabinet seats.”
Thanathorn said Prayut’s message highlighted how the election led to disorder and disarray among politicians, so coups can be seen as a shortcut to “saving the country”.
“While the general is trying to blame the politicians for the ongoing turmoil, it is actually the former junta leader who is benefiting from the chaos.”
Without a government in place, Prayut can continue enjoying his status as chief of the NCPO and the sweeping powers granted to him by Article 44, Thanathorn said.
Pheu Thai Party’s de facto leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan sent out a similar message in a Facebook post last night, in which she wrote that the pro-junta bloc had failed to reach an agreement on Cabinet portfolios because they cared only about their personal interests.
SOURCE: The Nation
