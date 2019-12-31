Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels

“Currently PEA is surveying the sites of Bangchak’s petrol stations that are suitable for installing EV chargers.”

This from Somchai Techavanich, Chief of Marketing and VP of Marketing at Bangchak Corporation. The group recently announced that the company is planning to install EV (electric vehicle) charging stations at its petrol stations under an MoU for clean energy business development signed with the Provincial Electricity Authority.

“We will be using the “fast charge” model that requires about 20 minutes of charging time, and are planning to install charging stations at intervals of 100 km along the major highways.”

The PEA will be responsible for the installation cost and service fee charges, while Bangchak will provide the spaces for charging, such as in front of Inthanin Coffee Shop (a nice little earner for the coffee shops whilst the owners and passengers of EVs will have a 20 minute coffee break).

“The installation go EV charging locations should start in the first quarter of 2020 in selected stations to test the system, and will expand to 62 stations nationwide within the first year. At present Bangchak has a few charging stations of its own, but they are not very popular since most EV users prefer to charge at home.”

In 2020 Bangchak is also planning to install solar rooftops on its petrol stations and retail shops managed by Bangchak Retail Company as part of the company’s clean energy business development initiative. The project will be financed by BCPG, a subsidiary of BCP.

“In the early phase we will install solar rooftops at 220 gas stations under our management, and then expand to the stations managed by dealers and business partners. The solar rooftop will help reduce electricity cost of each station by around 10-15%.”

SOURCE: The Nation

New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities | The Thaiger

GRAPHIC: The New York Times

• More than 20 million people in southern Vietnam, nearly a quarter of the total population, currently live on land that will be underwater by 2050.

• In Thailand, more than 10% of the population live on land that will be inundated in 30 years. Bangkok is already suffering inundations, complicated by the city sinking its its soft underpinnings.

• In Shanghai, China’s economic engine, water will inundate the centre of the city area as well as many cities around it.

• Even Alexandria in Egypt, one of the great centres of civilisation founded by Alexander the Great, and now with a population over 5 million, could be lost to rising sea levels.

A comprehensive new study shows that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previous studies indicated, threatening some of the world’s great coastal metropolises. The research has been researched and published by Climate Central, a science organisation based in New Jersey, USA, and published in the journal Nature Communications. (The projections don’t account for future population growth or land lost to coastal erosion).

The authors of a paper published last week developed a more accurate way of calculating land elevation based on satellite readings, a standard way of estimating the effects of sea level rise over large areas, finding the previous numbers were far too optimistic. The newly published research shows that some 150 million people are now living on land that will be below the high-tide line by the middle of this century, only 30 years away.

New research poses grim projections for world's coastal cities | News by The Thaiger

GRAPHIC: Earlier projects vs current projections for Bangkok’s inundation by 2050

New research poses grim projections for world's coastal cities | News by The Thaiger

GRAPHIC: Earlier projects vs current projections for southern Vietnam’s inundation by 2050

The new outlook, the maps on the right, show the predictions for these locations at high tide in 2050.

For southern Vietnam, much of Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s economic centre, will all but vanish according to the research

“Standard elevation measurements using satellites misinterpret the true ground level from the tops of trees or buildings.”

Scott A. Kulp, a researcher at Climate Central and one of the research paper’s authors, together with Benjamin Strauss, Climate Central’s CEO, used artificial intelligence to determine the error rate and correct for it in the new research.

A Bangkok resident and UN disaster risk-reduction official, Loretta Hieber Girardet, says that climate change will put pressure on cities in multiple ways.

“Even as global warming floods more places, it will also push poor farmers off the land to seek work in cities. It is a dire formula.”

Benjamin Strauss says that the findings don’t have to spell the end of those areas shown to be underwater by 2050.

“The new data shows that 110 million people already live in places that are below the high tide line (because of) protective measures like seawalls and other barriers. Cities must invest vastly greater sums in such defences… and they must do it quickly.”

Read the full story about the new research paper HERE.

Environment

False killer whales spotted off Phang Nga

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

False killer whales spotted off Phang Nga | The Thaiger

Around 20 false killer whales have been spotted near an island in Phang Nga province. The manager of Wow Andaman Tour has reported that a tour group spotted them off Koh Miang Island in the Mu Koh Similan National Park off the Phang Ngan coast in the Andaman Sea.

“These whales broke through the water and greeted the tourists travelling on a boat, while some of them jumped and played around the boat. This was a very lucky sighting since it was during the Christmas holidays. We expect they will swim around the Similan Islands for many days and greet tourists during the New Year festival.”

Meanwhile, according to a report in The Nation, the director of Phuket Marine Biological Centre confirmed that they were false killer whales, a “large oceanic dolphin” which, despite their resemblance, are not related to the killer whale. They confirmed that the species is one of Thailand’s rare aquatic mammals.

“For the safety of rare aquatic animals, boat drivers should slow down or stop until they swim away, and not chase them, while tourists should not feed them.”

SOURCE: The Nation

False killer whales spotted off Phang Nga | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok is in the middle of a battle between the Chao Phraya and Gulf of Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Bangkok is in the middle of a battle between the Chao Phraya and Gulf of Thailand | The Thaiger

The natural ebb and flow, and the eternal battle between waters flowing down the Chao Phraya and up from the sea, may affect Bangkok’s tap water supply. This year the water flowing down the mighty river may not counter the water trying to flow up towards the capital from the Gulf of Thailand. The slow sinking of Bangkok (the capital is sinking by up to two centimetres each year), and rise of the ocean sea levels through climate change, will make the situation more challenging down the track.

The Office of National Water Resources is keeping a close watch on the intrusion of seawater into the Chao Phraya River this year, to the extent that it may affect the potable water supply where it will start to discolour and turn brackish.

ONWR secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong said that they have been coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to increase the release of water from four main reservoirs by about 10 million cubic metres a day until January 5, 2020, in order to flush seawater out of the river. But he admits that there might not be sufficient flow from the reservoirs, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrungdaen and Pasak, to have the desired effect.

Water is drawn from the Chao Phraya River at Samlae in Pathum Thani province into Klong Prapa for treatment and distributed to consumers in Bangkok and its suburbs.

Sources at the ONWR say that the combined volume of usable water in all reservoirs across the country, estimated at 260 billion cubic metres, has been falling steadily since the beginning of this year due to drought, which could be worse than that in 2015. Data from NASA shows that the Earth is experiencing the hottest period in 120 years.

The four main reservoirs currently contain a combined volume of 4.461 billion cubic metres of usable water, but the expected demand for consumption and ecological preservation is estimated at 5 billion cubic metres.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

