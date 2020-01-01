EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand | The Thaiger

It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.

The links will take you to the events’ websites for more information.

Best Fireworks Display

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 at ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM and Tourism Authority of Thailand are teaming up to offer a truly spectacular riverside fireworks experience this year. There will be 7 acts of magnificent fireworks on the concept of “Seven Wonders of Blessings”, all illustrating the rich heritage of Thai history, the kingdom’s prosperity, the nation, religion, monarchy, and the agricultural abundance due to the expanse of water, as well as paying respect to the royal institution that has overseen the happiness of the people for a long time.

If you’re worried about fighting crowds of traffic on your way, the Marine Department and Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer special transport from various locations; the BTS friendly Saphan Thaksin pier being one.

If you can’t make it to ICONSIAM, there are many other spots to view the fireworks, like Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and just about every major hotel around that part of the riverside.

Price: FREE

Time: 4.30pm – 12:30am

Address: Icon Siam 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Program

16.40 – 16.50 Show The Power of Seven Blessing

16.55 – 17.55 Mini Concert by Pekky Srithanya

17.55 – 18.15 Mini Concert by Daisy Daisy

18.15 – 18.55 Mini Concert by TRINITY

18.55 – 19.45 Mini Concert by Chilling Sunday

19.45 – 20.25 Mini Concert by Two Popetorn

20.25 – 21.25 Mini Concert by B5

21.30 – 22.30 Mini Concert by Nont Tanont, Ton Thanasit, Ice Tamonwan

22.30 – 23.20 Mini Concert by Jintara Poonlarp x TOR Saksit x Ben Chalatit

23.20 – 23.30 Show by Bint Sireethorn Miss International 2019

23.30 – 23.40 Mini Concert by Fahsai Paweensuda Miss Universe Thailand 2019

23.40 – 23.50 Mini Concert by Nadech Kugimiya

23.50 – 00.00 New Year Countdown

00.00 – 00.05 Seven Wonders of Blessings Fireworks

00.15 – 01.00 Mini Concert by Twopee Southside

Best New Year ‘in style’

Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar: The Last Sunset and Countdown Dinner

Rooftop bars can provide some of the most luxurious views of Bangkok, so why not get to the Thailand’s tallest building? MahaNakhon SkyBar, located on the 78th floor of Bangkok’s 314 metre tall tower, will be a luxurious choice indeed. Enjoy a 7 course dinner from chef Joshua Cameron while taking in breathtaking views and a 360-degree angle for the city’s fireworks.

Also offered: a champagne bar, an oyster bar, and an impressive selection of entertainment featuring live artists Max Jenmana, Krist+Singto and appearances by Daboyway and DJ Buddah for the countdown party. Expect an ultra-chic and glamorous evening.

Address: Mahanakhon SkyWalk, 74, 75, 78/F, King Power Mahanakhon, 02 677 8721 ext. 4045.

Price: Tickets start at 5,500 Baht / person and dinners start at 15,000 baht per person

Time: Dinner at 5:00 PM with party at 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM

Best Dance Party

Space Time: Freak Out 2020

Looking to get straight to the party and dance? Up and coming organizer Space Time is offering a truly impressive underground party, at a scale rarely seen in Bangkok. Three warehouse floors in Whiteline will feature an all-night music showcase, where you can cruise from floor to floor and find Bangkok’s cool kids rocking out to a massive lineup of 12 live bands & DJs from all around Southeast Asia, playing everything from funk, disco, house, jungle, bass, techno, and hip hop. Step off the street in Silom into a fun house of spacey visuals and fresh sounds designed to help you get your ‘freak’ on. Open late.

Price: 600 Baht Pre-Sale or 700 Baht at the door (including 1 drink)

Time: 9:00pm – LATE

Address: Whiteline, Silom 8 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500

Best family-friendly countdown

AIS Bangkok Countdown 2020 at CentralWorld

Wish you were in Times Square? Central World provides a large, family friendly, and entertainment heavy experience for Bangkok’s cityscape countdown. Sporting their own massive firework display, enjoy an exciting, street-style countdown party with an estimated 100,0000 people.

Some have compared this party to New York’s Times Square NYE but the weather is a lot better, in a street-party atmosphere, a beer garden, many food vendors, clothing and gift options, and a generous amount of celebrity appearances.

The cream of the Thai rock & pop artist crop will include The TOYS, Pek Chokchok, Slot Machine, Joey Boy, SB FIVE, Thaitanium x Twopee, Palmy, TRINITY with James Theeron, Third Lapas, Porsche Sivakon and Jackie Jakin, Getsunova, along with famous actors such as Great Warinthorn and Maprangkanaran. Despite the heavy crowds, this is one of the most easily accessible options in the middle of the city, connected to BTS Chidlom, with trains running after midnight to help get party-goers home safely.

Price: FREE

Time: 6pm to 12:30pm

Address: Central World, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Best EDM Festival

NEON Countdown 2019

If build-ups and bass drops are your cup of tea, brand new EDM & Techno festival NEON is just in time to help you dance into 2020. Set over two days at Show DC, NEON Countdown Music Festival 2019 has imported huge headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Ben Nicky, Blastoyz, Quintino, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Will Sparks, and last but certainly not least, DJ Mag’s No. 1 DJ (Worldwide) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Extravagant production scale, specially designed fireworks, and of course, a lineup of this magnitutde promises an unforgettable night for the city of Angels.

Time: 5pm – LATE

Price: 3,800 Baht

Address: Show DC, 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310