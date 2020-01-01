EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand | The Thaiger

Bangkok
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
EssilorLuxottica has reported a 213 million US$ (6.3 billion baht) fraud in on of its plants in Thailand. EssilorLuxottica is a French-Italian multinational corporation based in Paris with subsidiaries and manufacturers around the world.
Essilor Luxottica, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, has announced that its subsidiary Essilor International recently discovered fraudulent fund transfers in one of its plants in Thailand. Elissor has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
Essilor International says it has filed complaints in Thailand and “mobilied all available internal and external resources to put an immediate end to these fraudulent activities and implement remedial actions.”
The employees of Essilor International, already known to date to be associated with the fraudulent activities have been terminated. The company also says it is carrying out comprehensive investigations and is taking all possible actions to recover the misappropriated funds “in order to mitigate the impact on the Group”.
The Board says that additional internal controls have been put in place at Essilor International worldwide in order to strengthen existing security processes.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
“The financial impact is estimated to be of a maximum of Euro 190 million before insurance, pending legal actions and anticipated recovery of further funds currently frozen on various bank accounts. It will be recorded in the operating result of 2019 and will be treated as an adjusted item.
The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
Late night party blamed for major road incident east of Bangkok
PHOTOS: Khaosod English
Police are still investigating the events that led up to a major traffic incident last Friday. A woman in Samut Prakan, east of central Bangkok, has been seriously injured after crashing her pickup truck into a power pole, causing a series of incidents. The driver, 25 year old Siriprapha Photmoo, remained unconscious in hospital over the weekend. Police and relatives say she had been at a year-end party the previous night and had little sleep.
The accident occurred after she crashed her pickup into a power pole on Sukhumvit Road, knocking it down, in front of Samut Prakan Technical College. That pole dragged down about 10 other poles and blacked out a large chunk of the adjacent suburb. Some of the poles hit other vehicles and injured passengers and passers-by. No deaths have been reported at this stage.
The resulting traffic jam stretched for 10 kilometres.
ภาพเหตุการณ์รถชนเสาไฟพังยับเจ็บหลายราย
ภาพรวมเหตุการณ์ ชนวินาศ โค้งเทคนิคบางปู เสาไฟแรงสูงล้ม 15 ต้น ฟาดสะพานลอย รถพังนับ 10 คัน!นางสาวศิริประภา อายุ 25 ปี คนขับรถกระบะคันดังกล่าว เล่าว่าขับรถมากับเพื่อนความเร็วพอประมาณ มาถึงที่เกิดเหตุซึ่งเป็นทางโค้งรถได้เกิดเสียหลักหลุดโค้ง ขณะที่สอบถามชาวบ้านที่เห็นเหตุได้เล่าว่า ก่อนเกิดเหตุได้เห็นรถยนต์กระบะคันดังกล่าวที่ขับมาจากบางปูมุ่งหน้าเข้าตลาดปากน้ำด้วยความเร็วมาถึงที่เกิดเหตุได้แหกโค้งพุ่งชนเสาไฟฟ้าเข้าอย่างแรงเสียงดังสนั่นก่อนที่เสาไฟฟ้าแรงสูงจะล้มลงมาเป็นโดมีโน่ กว่า 10 ต้นลงมาทับรถคันอื่น ๆ ที่ขับอยู่บนถนนจนได้รับความเสียหาย เบื้องต้นเจ้าหน้าที่ได้ทำการอายัดตัวผู้ขับขี่รถยนต์กระบะต้นเหตุเอาไว้เพื่อทำการสอบสวนข้อเท็จจริงอีกครั้งเพื่อดำเนินการตามกฎหมายต่อไป
Posted by ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2 on Friday, December 27, 2019
Twenty-three year old Jariya Pinchaeng, a passenger who suffered a cuts to her face and chest pains, told The Bangkok Post… “My friends and I were sleeping. My older sister Siriprapha was driving. I woke up after the accident… I think she (the driver) dozed off.”
Siriprapha was taking herself and four passengers home to after visiting her boyfriend at Khlong Dan prison on Friday morning. Her mother, Wichuda Morakot, said her daughter may well have dozed off at the wheel. She had been at a party late into Thursday night and left home about 6am on Friday.
Wichuda says she understands the extent of the damage the accident has caused.
“The family is poor and jobless, and couldn’t even afford the trucks’s annual tax and mandatory insurance, but would do their best to pay compensation.”
“I am deeply sorry about what happened. No one would wish it. I’m speechless, knowing well that my child was wrong.”
Wichuda said Siriprapha suffered severe internal injuries and bleeding, over and above the swollen face and bruises that were clearly evident.
Security footage showed the truck failing to slow down for a curve and running up onto a footpath.
Medical staff have told local media that Siriprapha would be ready for questioning within a week. She will be charged with reckless driving causing injury and damage, and operating a vehicle with expired registration and without compulsory insurance, police said.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
PHOTO: VOA
159 people have died in the first three days of the Christmas/New Year holiday 7 day safety campaign. During those three days there has been 1,504 crashes resulting in 1,549 injuries. The numbers take into account last Friday up to midnight Sunday night.
The capital, Bangkok, has registered the highest death toll and the highest number of drink-driving cases.
The death toll in Bangkok was 10 fatalities, but the highest number of accidents was in the northern province of Lampang, with 48 crashes. The Central province of Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok, reported the most people injured in road accidents over the three days – 56.
Police say that these first three day figures have dropped from the same period last year thanks to the cooperation of the people and concerned organisations.
Yesterday there were 531 road accidents, 47 deaths and 560 injured people. Drink-driving remains the most common single cause, present in about 32% of accidents, closely followed by speeding, about 31%.
Bangkok has had the highest number of drink-driving offenders, with 289 offenders, followed by 254 in Khon Kaen and 237 in Maha Sarakham in Thailand’s north east.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.
The links will take you to the events’ websites for more information.
Best Fireworks Display
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 at ICONSIAM
ICONSIAM and Tourism Authority of Thailand are teaming up to offer a truly spectacular riverside fireworks experience this year. There will be 7 acts of magnificent fireworks on the concept of “Seven Wonders of Blessings”, all illustrating the rich heritage of Thai history, the kingdom’s prosperity, the nation, religion, monarchy, and the agricultural abundance due to the expanse of water, as well as paying respect to the royal institution that has overseen the happiness of the people for a long time.
If you’re worried about fighting crowds of traffic on your way, the Marine Department and Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer special transport from various locations; the BTS friendly Saphan Thaksin pier being one.
If you can’t make it to ICONSIAM, there are many other spots to view the fireworks, like Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and just about every major hotel around that part of the riverside.
Price: FREE
Time: 4.30pm – 12:30am
Address: Icon Siam 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Program
Best New Year ‘in style’
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar: The Last Sunset and Countdown Dinner
Rooftop bars can provide some of the most luxurious views of Bangkok, so why not get to the Thailand’s tallest building? MahaNakhon SkyBar, located on the 78th floor of Bangkok’s 314 metre tall tower, will be a luxurious choice indeed. Enjoy a 7 course dinner from chef Joshua Cameron while taking in breathtaking views and a 360-degree angle for the city’s fireworks.
Also offered: a champagne bar, an oyster bar, and an impressive selection of entertainment featuring live artists Max Jenmana, Krist+Singto and appearances by Daboyway and DJ Buddah for the countdown party. Expect an ultra-chic and glamorous evening.
Address: Mahanakhon SkyWalk, 74, 75, 78/F, King Power Mahanakhon, 02 677 8721 ext. 4045.
Price: Tickets start at 5,500 Baht / person and dinners start at 15,000 baht per person
Time: Dinner at 5:00 PM with party at 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM
Best Dance Party
Looking to get straight to the party and dance? Up and coming organizer Space Time is offering a truly impressive underground party, at a scale rarely seen in Bangkok. Three warehouse floors in Whiteline will feature an all-night music showcase, where you can cruise from floor to floor and find Bangkok’s cool kids rocking out to a massive lineup of 12 live bands & DJs from all around Southeast Asia, playing everything from funk, disco, house, jungle, bass, techno, and hip hop. Step off the street in Silom into a fun house of spacey visuals and fresh sounds designed to help you get your ‘freak’ on. Open late.
Price: 600 Baht Pre-Sale or 700 Baht at the door (including 1 drink)
Time: 9:00pm – LATE
Address: Whiteline, Silom 8 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500
Best family-friendly countdown
AIS Bangkok Countdown 2020 at CentralWorld
Wish you were in Times Square? Central World provides a large, family friendly, and entertainment heavy experience for Bangkok’s cityscape countdown. Sporting their own massive firework display, enjoy an exciting, street-style countdown party with an estimated 100,0000 people.
Some have compared this party to New York’s Times Square NYE but the weather is a lot better, in a street-party atmosphere, a beer garden, many food vendors, clothing and gift options, and a generous amount of celebrity appearances.
The cream of the Thai rock & pop artist crop will include The TOYS, Pek Chokchok, Slot Machine, Joey Boy, SB FIVE, Thaitanium x Twopee, Palmy, TRINITY with James Theeron, Third Lapas, Porsche Sivakon and Jackie Jakin, Getsunova, along with famous actors such as Great Warinthorn and Maprangkanaran. Despite the heavy crowds, this is one of the most easily accessible options in the middle of the city, connected to BTS Chidlom, with trains running after midnight to help get party-goers home safely.
Price: FREE
Time: 6pm to 12:30pm
Address: Central World, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Best EDM Festival
If build-ups and bass drops are your cup of tea, brand new EDM & Techno festival NEON is just in time to help you dance into 2020. Set over two days at Show DC, NEON Countdown Music Festival 2019 has imported huge headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Ben Nicky, Blastoyz, Quintino, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Will Sparks, and last but certainly not least, DJ Mag’s No. 1 DJ (Worldwide) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Extravagant production scale, specially designed fireworks, and of course, a lineup of this magnitutde promises an unforgettable night for the city of Angels.
Time: 5pm – LATE
Price: 3,800 Baht
Address: Show DC, 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
