7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Caribbean, sparked tsunami fears | The Thaiger

Environment

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Caribbean, sparked tsunami fears

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Caribbean, sparked tsunami fears
PHOTO: A map showing the epicentre of Tuesday's magnitude 7.7 earthquake
An earthquake, followed by a series of strong aftershocks, struck yesterday in the Caribbean Sea, shaking the area from Florida to Mexico. The tremor had a magnitude of 7.7 but apparently caused no casualties or major damage.

The initial tremor struck at 2:10 pm Eastern Time and was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba, according to the US Geological Survey. Its depth was relatively shallow at 6 miles beneath the surface.

The USGS initially put the quake’s magnitude at 7.3 but later upgraded it to 7.7. The aftershocks so far have topped out at a magnitude 6.1. The USGS Warning Centre says the threat of a tidal wave has passed.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the quake caused very strong to severe shaking in portions of far western Jamaica, capable of moderate to heavy damage, the USGS said. Moderate shaking was felt on Grand Cayman Island, while light shaking was reported on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The Bahamas, Haiti and Honduras were also affected.

The quake was felt in five states in Mexico and as far away as South Florida and even the Eastern part of Cuba.

A psychiatrist at a Cayman Islands hospital said she saw manhole covers blown off by the force of the quake and sewage exploding onto the street, but no more serious damage.

71 year old Claude Diedrick of Montego Bay said the shaking felt “like I was on a bridge. It was like there were two or three heavy trucks and the bridge was rocking, but there were no trucks.”

Tuesday’s quake is the fourth magnitude 7 or greater earthquake in the Caribbean since 2000, according to AccuWeather. It appears to have occurred on a fault line between the North American and Caribbean plates, according to USGS seismologist Lucy Jones.

The last month has been an extremely active period for earthquakes in the Caribbean. The southern part of Puerto Rico was hit by a sequence of quakes that began on December 28 with a magnitude 4.7 shaker and was followed on January 7 by a magnitude 6.4 aftershock, then a 5.2 on January 15, according to USA Today.

The USGS said the sequence has produced more than 300 quakes bigger than magnitude 3, the level which can be felt by humans.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Related Topics:



Air Pollution

Air purifiers installed at Victory Monument whilst southern winds blow the smoke north

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

Air purifiers installed at Victory Monument whilst southern winds blow the smoke north
GRAPHIC: The Air Visual feed indicates today's southern air flow is the reason for better city air - AirVisual.com

The Nation reports that the Rajaprajanukron Foundation, under Royal Patronage, installed four air- purifiers yesterday around the Victory Monument area in a trial of their effectiveness in filtering out PM2.5 dust particles.

Silpasuay Raweesaengsoon, permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the machines can purify polluted air at the rate of two cubic metres per second.

“Placed in areas with heavy traffics, they help reduce the level of pollution caused by vehicle emissions. The purifiers will be switched on daily from 5am to 12am, and 2pm to 8pm. If the air purifiers prove practical, they will be installed at bus stops, schools, and other busy places.”

The move, whilst audible, will do little to address the acute air pollution problems around the city. Most of the city’s smog comes from the burning off of plantations, mostly around the central Thailand farming regions, but also in the north and north-east. The data from the NASA satellites clearly show active fires in a real-time feed (also note the even more acute problem in Cambodia, whose smoke is also floating across into Thailand)

GRAPHIC: The Air Visual feed indicates today's southern air flow is the reason for better city air - AirVisual.com

Meanwhile the AirVisual feed this morning (below) indicates that the respite from severe air pollution today is due to the current southerly airflow out of the Gulf of Thailand. The evidence is clear that the problem in Bangkok is only when the winds are blowing the smoke from the plantation fires in the east and north towards the city. If the problem was the traffic and the factories, then Bangkok would still have poor air this morning, or right throughout the year, which it doesn’t. Bangkok’s air pollution problems are evidentially linked to the time of the year when the farmers light fires in pre or post harvest.

Air purifiers installed at Victory Monument whilst southern winds blow the smoke north

Read our editorial about the denial of Thai authorities to embrace the data and continue focussing their blame on local city factors.

Meanwhile Thailand’s sugar industry is trying to take the lead in encouraging farmers of sugarcane to cur and harvest, rather than burn their sugarcane before harvesting. Read that story HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation

The southern air stream at the top of the Gulf of Thailand has pushed much of today's smoke back into central Thailand and the north – AirVisual.com

The southern air stream at the top of the Gulf of Thailand has pushed much of today’s smoke back into central Thailand and the north – AirVisual.com

Air Pollution

Sugar industry asks the government to subsidise harvesting machinery

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

Sugar industry asks the government to subsidise harvesting machinery

Sugar factories are campaigning to cut and harvest raw sugarcane, instead of boring it first, for processing. The conglomerates are recommending that the government offer funding at low interest rates to farmers to buy harvesters as the prices of the equipment are quite high (6-12 million baht).

They are also urging the government to purchase electricity from biomass power plants as some plants are locked out from selling their power to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

“No farmer wants to burn their field but the cost of labour is high. Factories must sign contracts with farmers to help with the harvesting.”

“Factories can encourage farmers by buying raw sugarcane while some sugarcane can be left for generating power,” according to The Nation.

Meanwhile, local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout this time of the year.

Despite doing their burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.

Now the sugar industry is also trying to encourage farmers to stop the practice of burn-offs.

“The problem of fires at sugarcane plantations requires cooperation from all sectors” – Sitiwuth Siempakdee, vice president of Thai Sugar Miller Company.

Sugarcane harvesting started on December 1, 2019, at the same time the smog and smoke problems started in Bangkok and areas around central Thailand.

“The increase in sugarcane output over the previous year was because there were three new factories,. Also, factories increased the efficiency of their machines, improved sugar extraction as a result cane extraction capacity average is 1.0-1.1 million tonnes per day.”

“Sugarcane output this year will be lower than 30-40% of the previous year, because of the impact of drought, or only 90 million tonnes. Sugarcane extraction will be less than last year by 3 to 4 million tonnes.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
PHOTO: Ash Shorley remains in critical condition in a Phuket Hospital - Go Fund Me

UPDATE HERE.

A British tourist is reported to be fighting for his life in a Phuket hospital. He could be the first Western victim of the coronavirus strain sweeping through China, according to Doctors at the hospital, but is yet to be confirmed. This latest coronavirus, related to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) viruses, is new and was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month.

32 year old Ash Shorley remains in critical condition in a Phuket hospital after being infected with a virus while visiting Koh Phi Phi, in the Krabi province. He has been in hospital for nearly a month. His parents, Chris and Julie, who live in Lancashire, are now in Phuket whilst tests are being processed to determine the virus that has attacked Mr Shorley. His parents report that Ash has lost 52 kilograms since contracting the mystery disease.

“He was two days from death. If he wasn’t so fit, he wouldn’t be with us now. We are now waiting on tests. It is very serious.” – Ash Shorley’s father.

Ash was transported to Phuket by seaplane because “his lung had collapsed”, according to the Daily Mail Online. Phuket doctors claim his symptoms are consistent with the Chinese coronavirus but a confirmation on their suspicions is yet to emerge. Experts, speaking to Daily Mail Online, say Mr Shorley’s symptoms are consistent with the new Chinese coronavirus, but could also be a sign of other respiratory infections, as yet, undetermined.

The mysterious SARS-like virus has so far killed 3 and infected up to 220 confirmed (as of Tuesday) cases, although estimates by the WHO speculate that there are as many as 1,700 cases in Wuhan, central China, since December.

The virus is now confirmed to have spread to other parts of China – 5 cases in Beijing, 14 in Shenzhen and one in a province adjacent to Shanghai. Four other confirmed cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

The spike in reported cases comes as millions of Chinese are packing their bags to travel overseas for the Chinese New Year holiday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains the country has “stuck to a serious, earnest and professional attitude” to prevent and control any further outbreak of the disease.

SOURCE: Daily Mail Online

PHOTO: Instagram

GRAPHIC: Daily Mail Online

GRAPHIC: Daily Mail Online

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล5 days ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน6 days ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน6 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย6 days ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก1 week ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก1 week ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก1 week ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก1 week ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน2 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 weeks ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

