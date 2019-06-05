Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Election

Thanathorn says he will be Thailand's Prime Minister of change

7 hours ago

Thanathorn says he will be Thailand's Prime Minister of change

Future Forward’s 40 year old leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has called for change this afternoon. He made his speech outside of the temporary parliament as he’s been barred as an MP pending legal cases yet to be heard by the Constitutional Court over alleged media share holdings.

The speech was made as the parliament hears from MPs about why they support one candidate or the other.

Both current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Thanathorn were nominated as PMs to lead the new parliament this morning.

“I am ready to be Thailand’s next prime minister. I will be the prime minister of change.”

“Coups will only lead Thailand to deadends. We must make parliament a place of honour, not a place where people’s faith goes to die.”

750 MPs and Senators are in a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament with the numbers heavily stacked against the tycoon businessman whose party, Future Forward, was the stand-out new performer in the March 24 election.

A new PM will require at least 376 votes, or more than half the joint parliament seats – a total of 750 – 500 MPs in the lower house elected on March 24 and 250 Junta-appointed senators who will likely vote as a bloc for Prayut.



Election

Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates

11 hours ago

June 5, 2019

Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates

“The current PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend today’s proceedings.”

The Future Forward leader, 40 year old Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and NCPO chief and current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha have been formally named as candidates for the position of Prime Minister by their parties in Parliament this morning.

They were the only two names put forward after the new House Speaker (and former PM) Chuan Leekpai asked the assembled MPs for nominations, setting the stage for the two-man showdown.

Despite the theatre of today’s parliamentary session, the current PM has already secured the votes coming into the joint-parliamentary poll after the Democrats decided to side with the Palang Pracharat coalition late yesterday.

Prayut was formally nominated by Nattapol Theepsuwan, a Phalang Pracharath MP. Thanathorn was nominated by Future Forward’s Srinual Boonlue MP.

Parties will now undergo the usual process of debating and challenging each other before a vote is called. House Speaker Chuan is yet to set an time for the vote on the nation’s top job.

This morning and early afternoon the Parliamentary MPs have been speaking in support of their nominated candidates and a vote for the PM will likely take place later this afternoon.

Election

Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns

13 hours ago

June 5, 2019

Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns

Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has announced his resignation as a parliamentary MP, saying he could not break his word and follow his Democrat Party’s resolution to support Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next PM.

He announced his resignation in the lead up to today’s vote for a new PM, now a cakewalk for the existing PM Prayut after the Democrats threw their support behind the Palang Pracharat party last night.

Mr Abhisit said that before the election he had announced his policy on not supporting Prayut as PM as the then-Democrat leader, and approximately 4 million people voted for the party while being aware of this clear stance.

“I could not attend today’s parliament and go against the resolution of the party to support Gen Prayut. That would mean I would break my word… Today I have only one choice to protect the dignity of mine and my party, that is to keep the promise,” he said in a Bangkok Post article.

“In my political career, I adhere to ideals and principles because they can create long-term happiness for people. Therefore, I resign as MP from now on.”

Abhisit says he rejected other Democrats’ proposal last night for him to abstain in the vote for the new PM.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Election

Democrats side with Palang Pracharat before today's PM vote

14 hours ago

June 5, 2019

Democrats side with Palang Pracharat before today's PM vote

PHOTO: Thai PBS

The Democrat party has decided, following a fierce debate late yesterday, to join the Palang Pracharat-led coalition government. They cite ‘ending political uncertainty’ and ‘switching off’ the power of the junta, according to new party leader Jurin Laksanavisit.

As the new parliament sits and votes on a new Thai PM today, the NCPO automatically dissolves once the new government has been given royal assent.

39 executive committee members and 53 MPs, split between those who want to join the coalition and those who want to form an independent opposition, the party took a secret ballot in which 61 voted in favour of joining the coalition and 16 opposed, with two abstentions and one invalid vote.

Former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva spent about an hour trying to swing the vote into forming an independent opposition. But, when it came to the vote, the idea was defeated in favour of joining the coalition.

The other potential coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai party, which has been waiting for the Democrat party’s decision, said they will follow in the Democrats’ footsteps.

Democrat party leader Jurin Laksanavisit told a news conference after the meeting that the Palang Pracharat party had accepted the Democrat’s pre-conditions relating to poverty eradication policy, price guarantees for farm produce, constitutional amendments and good governance.

Immediately after last night’s vote, one party member, former election commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn, quit the party citing ‘ideological differences’.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

