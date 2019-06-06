General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister | The Thaiger

Election
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
General Prayut Chan-o-cha was elected as Thailand’s next prime minister in a joint upper and lower house Parliamentary vote around 9pm last night following a day of intense debate.
Prayut beat his opponent Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from Future Forward Party with 500 to 244 votes. Three MPs abstained from voting and one was on a sick leave. 250 of the votes came from the Senators, all appointed by the NCPO, and voted as a bloc in favour of the General.
Thanathorn did not vote because he has been suspended from his MP duties, and neither did former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, who resigned his party-list MP seat yesterday morning.
Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th prime minister.
The Junta chief (now the former Junta Chief) got an early taste of rigorous parliamentary politics when his credentials where called into question during a marathon debate before the vote to install him as the new prime minister.
The vote to choose between coup leader General Prayut and anti-junta politician Thanathorn Juangroon-gruangkit for the top government post was delayed until 9pm after the day of heated debates.
Neither of the two contenders were present in Parliament. While Prayut kept himself confined to his office in Government House in the morning and later at home in the afternoon, Thanathorn expressed his views before the media from outside the meeting room.
The future PM should admit that the country faces a lot of tough problems and make the changes to move the country forward, said Thanathorn, who is the leader of the Future Forward Party.
“I was born when Thailand was at the same stage of development as South Korea, but now Vietnam, which joined the economic race much later, looks set to leap ahead of Thailand. I’m ready to lead Thailand into the future.”
Those opposed to Prayut returning as premier focused on his leadership of the coup in 2014 and his status as a state authority. They argued that his involvement in a coup showed his lack of faith in democracy and the constitutional monarchy while his continuation as a state authority was against the law that disqualifies state officials from running for PM.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
Future Forward’s 40 year old leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has called for change this afternoon. He made his speech outside of the temporary parliament as he’s been barred as an MP pending legal cases yet to be heard by the Constitutional Court over alleged media share holdings.
The speech was made as the parliament hears from MPs about why they support one candidate or the other.
Both current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Thanathorn were nominated as PMs to lead the new parliament this morning.
“I am ready to be Thailand’s next prime minister. I will be the prime minister of change.”
“Coups will only lead Thailand to deadends. We must make parliament a place of honour, not a place where people’s faith goes to die.”
750 MPs and Senators are in a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament with the numbers heavily stacked against the tycoon businessman whose party, Future Forward, was the stand-out new performer in the March 24 election.
A new PM will require at least 376 votes, or more than half the joint parliament seats – a total of 750 – 500 MPs in the lower house elected on March 24 and 250 Junta-appointed senators who will likely vote as a bloc for Prayut.
Election
Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates
“The current PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend today’s proceedings.”
The Future Forward leader, 40 year old Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and NCPO chief and current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha have been formally named as candidates for the position of Prime Minister by their parties in Parliament this morning.
They were the only two names put forward after the new House Speaker (and former PM) Chuan Leekpai asked the assembled MPs for nominations, setting the stage for the two-man showdown.
Despite the theatre of today’s parliamentary session, the current PM has already secured the votes coming into the joint-parliamentary poll after the Democrats decided to side with the Palang Pracharat coalition late yesterday.
Prayut was formally nominated by Nattapol Theepsuwan, a Phalang Pracharath MP. Thanathorn was nominated by Future Forward’s Srinual Boonlue MP.
Parties will now undergo the usual process of debating and challenging each other before a vote is called. House Speaker Chuan is yet to set an time for the vote on the nation’s top job.
This morning and early afternoon the Parliamentary MPs have been speaking in support of their nominated candidates and a vote for the PM will likely take place later this afternoon.
Election
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has announced his resignation as a parliamentary MP, saying he could not break his word and follow his Democrat Party’s resolution to support Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next PM.
He announced his resignation in the lead up to today’s vote for a new PM, now a cakewalk for the existing PM Prayut after the Democrats threw their support behind the Palang Pracharat party last night.
Mr Abhisit said that before the election he had announced his policy on not supporting Prayut as PM as the then-Democrat leader, and approximately 4 million people voted for the party while being aware of this clear stance.
“I could not attend today’s parliament and go against the resolution of the party to support Gen Prayut. That would mean I would break my word… Today I have only one choice to protect the dignity of mine and my party, that is to keep the promise,” he said in a Bangkok Post article.
“In my political career, I adhere to ideals and principles because they can create long-term happiness for people. Therefore, I resign as MP from now on.”
Abhisit says he rejected other Democrats’ proposal last night for him to abstain in the vote for the new PM.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
