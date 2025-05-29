Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

Thursday, May 29, 2025
163 1 minute read
Photo of Napinthorn Srisanpang courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Senate election scandal just got messier and Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisanpang is right in the thick of it.

Napinthorn, a key figure in the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), showed up at the Election Commission (EC) headquarters yesterday to confront allegations of vote-rigging during the recent Senate elections. Calm and composed, he denied all claims of collusion, calling them “unfounded.”

“I had no part in any vote manipulation. These accusations are baseless and politically motivated.”

The deputy minister added that he had consulted with Deputy Prime Minister and BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who advised him to handle the situation through legal channels.

“He encouraged me to proceed lawfully.”

Photo of Anutin Charnvirakul courtesy of Bangkok Post

The drama doesn’t stop there. When questioned about possible financial ties implicating BJT Secretary General Chaichanok Chidchob, Napinthorn backed his party colleague.

“I am confident in Chaichanok’s innocence.”

Photo of Chaichanok Chidchob courtesy of Bangkok Post

Despite the controversy swirling around him, Napinthorn appeared unfazed about the future of his ministerial post.

“I have sufficient evidence to prove my innocence and am not concerned about losing my position.”

In a related twist, former deputy House speaker and fellow BJT member Supachai Phosu reportedly sent his lawyer to acknowledge similar allegations, signalling the investigation could broaden to include other high-ranking figures, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the heat is rising outside the political ring as well. A group of former Senate candidates from the reserve list, led by Police Lieutenant General Kamrob Panyakaew and ex-MP Tankhun Jittitsara, submitted a petition backing the EC’s investigative panel.

Their move comes after some sitting senators publicly questioned the committee’s effectiveness, a sign of growing division over how the probe should proceed.

With growing calls for transparency and political accountability, the EC now faces mounting pressure to dig deeper into the alleged irregularities.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

