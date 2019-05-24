Thanathorn is able to attend this afternoon’s opening of Parliament | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thanathorn is able to attend this afternoon’s opening of Parliament
PHOTO: Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, heading to the opening of Parliament today?
Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been told he can attend the opening of parliament today by His Majesty the King in the conference hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
But the 41 year old leader of Future Forward is yet to confirm his attendance after being told yesterday he would not be able to be part of the opening proceedings.
Sorasak Pienwech, the secretary-general of the House of Representatives, says his office is yet to receive a formal order from the Constitutional Court temporarily suspending Thanathorn’s parliamentary membership so, as far as they’re concerned, he is still a member of parliament and is permitted to attend today’s opening at 3pm.
The Constitutional Court voted 8:1 yesterday to suspend Thanathorn’s parliamentary membership after it unanimously voted to accept the Election Commission’s media share ownership case against him.
As for the meeting of MPs tomorrow, in the conference hall of TOT Company on Chaengwattana road, he said Thanathorn can attend because he has not yet taken an oath as constitutionally mandated.
After the oath-taking ceremony, however, he will have to stop performing his duties as an MP and will have to leave the meeting, according to Mr. Sorasak.
Informed sources said that Mr. Pornpektch Wichitcholachai, former president of the junta-appointed National Legislative Assembly, will be nominated as the only candidate and he is likely to be elected the Senate speaker because of his close connection with the junta, especially Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
IKEA Thailand launches full online store
“…it took IKEA about two years to study the market demand, develop the infrastructure, and prepare everything before launching their e-commerce service in Southeast Asia.”
by Kwanchai Rungfapairsarn
IKEA Thailand has announced the official launch of its IKEA Online Store as it gets set to better provide for individual customers across the Kingdom.
IKEA Thailand say the seamless online shopping experience will offer the same journey and impression customers get when they visit a physical IKEA store.
“We see the potential – it is a potential in Thailand for IKEA. We have only been accessible within Bangkok so far, and now we will be accessible for people from across the country,” Lacia Sherlock, the deputy retail manager for Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines, said.
“The delivery prices need to be affordable and all the services need to be accessible for consumers living outside of Bangkok, so that they are able to get the assembly or whatever they need.”
IKEA has developed the full e-commerce platform for modern shoppers providing a convenient channel to access it products and inspirations, 24 hours a day and from anywhere in Thailand.
Sherlock said it took IKEA about two years to study the market demand, develop the infrastructure, and prepare everything before launching their e-commerce service in Southeast Asia.
“We aim to provide an impressive online shopping experience similar to the shopping experience customers get when visiting our physical stores. The online store has been available in Singapore and Malaysia within Southeast Asia.”
“We are pleased to now be able to provide this access to Thais. We have been wanting to do this for a long time, along with providing them with a superior experience and inspiration through both of our two Bangkok stores,” said Sherlock.
IEA soft-launched its e-commerce service in Thailand on March 26 in order to test the system and procedures and ensure they were fully functional before yesterday’s official launch.
“We are looking at achieving 17,000 online orders this year. We believe that the IKEA Online Store will help strengthen IKEA Thailand and drive sustainable growth, as our popular in-store shopping experience is complemented by our new online offering.”
PHOTO: The Nation
Bangkok
Vendors shuffled off Bangkok footpaths to make way for motorbikes
PHOTO: Daily News
Motorcyclists are brazenly flouting the law after a recent picture on the Facebook site of JS 100 Radio showed a ‘traffic jam’ on the footpath at Lat Prao Soi 101 in Bangkok.
Pedestrians were unable to get through as the motorcycles crowded the walkways, according to the post.
Daily News was slamming the riders for their behaviour. Comments responding to the pictures saying that vendors had been cleared from the capital’s sidewalks only for motorcycles to increasingly take over and bring more headaches to pedestrians.
Some even complained about police seen riding on the sidewalks of Bangkok as well as going the wrong way against traffic.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork?
“This will pave the way for WeWork’s unique proposition to connect two major groups within the WeWork community: corporations looking to innovate, and start-ups looking to grow and better establish their business.”
WeWork has started operations in Thailand. So what is WeWork?
WeWork – a platform for creators that provides space, community and services to help people build a life, not just a living – announced yesterday that it was officially entering Thailand with the introduction of WeWork Labs in Bangkok’s Asia Centre Building on Sathon Road and T-One Building on Sukhumvit Road.
Fortified by strong demand from enterprises, small and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs) and start-ups, the American company is making landfall in Sathorn and Thonglor. In Asia Centre, WeWork will occupy five floors, welcoming 1,200 members to its community, while it will occupy seven floors in Thonglor’s T-One accommodating 1,700 members.
“With Thailand embarking on a new phase of economic development, building on its digital transformation goals, WeWork is committed to becoming a partner to help achieve the ‘Thailand 4.0’ vision by acting as a launch pad for the mid market segment,” WeWork’s Southeast Asia managing director Turochas “T” Fuad said.
“As our footprint in Thailand grows, we see a huge potential for serving the demand from the MSMEs to Fortune 500 companies looking to us as a solution for flexible, high-quality spaces, along with accelerating their business in the local ecosystem empowered by a global network.”
“As we are creating a new engine to drive the Thai innovation economy, we see how start-ups in Thailand need the global and Southeast Asian perspectives to attract investments and break into new markets,” said Dr Krithpaka Boonfeung, deputy executive director for the National Innovation Agency’s innovation system.
“With WeWork Labs’ expertise in stimulating the growth of local start-ups and innovation-based businesses, we are confident that closer partnerships will pave the way for strengthening Thailand’s local ecosystem.”
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Thai baht lowest since January
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui
Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi
IKEA Thailand launches full online store
Watch out Thailand, here comes Vietnam
Thanathorn is able to attend this afternoon’s opening of Parliament
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
77 year old Swede dies from heart attack on beach in Trat
Top 7 Thai expat myths
5G: Welcome to instant internet
Vietnamese woman dies after falling from hotel in Pattaya
“Very dangerous” Huawei could be part of a US-China trade deal
Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi
Ministry looks at tourist levy to fund infrastructure
Vendors shuffled off Bangkok footpaths to make way for motorbikes
Thanathorn forced to sit out Parliament opening today amid media share controversy
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Pattaya1 day ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Pattaya2 days ago
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
-
Technology7 hours ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
South3 days ago
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to see rise in tourists as fallout continues in the US-China trade spat
-
Opinion2 days ago
OPINION: The Phoenix shouldn’t be auctioned off today