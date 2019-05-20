Pro-junta bloc says they have a ‘deal’ with Democrats and Bhumjaithai | The Thaiger

Election
Pro-junta bloc says they have a ‘deal’ with Democrats and Bhumjaithai
PHOTO: Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul slated to be the new Health Minister
The week kicks off with rumours swirling about deals done over the weekend. Meanwhile HM The King will open Parliament on May 24. ‘Who’ will set ‘where’ will be interesting.
The Pro-Junta proxy party, Phalang Pracharat Party, is taking the upper PR hand and claims to have successfully cobbled together a coalition tp form the new government with the participation of the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
According to the latest scuttlebutt from the rumour mill, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha will again head the post-election administration, with many members of his current post-coup Cabinet joining him – General Prawit Wongsuwan, General Anupong Paochinda, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam, according to the source, who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity.
However, it remained unclear if Prayut would also double as defence minister or allow Prawit to assume the post again in addition to the deputy PM’s post.
Phalang Pracharath will get at least 16 Cabinet seats and the Democrats and Bhumjaithai would get seven each, the source said, adding that these numbers were based on an agreed quota of one Cabinet seat for seven MPs.
In the March 24 general election, Phalang Pracharath won 115 MP seats, the Democrats 52 and Bhumjaithai 51.
According to the source, the Democrat Party will also get deputy ministers for Interior, Finance and Education.
Bhumjaithai has successfully bargained for the seats of Public Health minister and Digital Economy and Society minister, in addition to deputy minister seats in the ministries of Transport, Interior and Commerce, the source said.
The party’s leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, is expected to become the new Public Health minister to push for its policy platform of more broadly legalising marijuana in Thailand.
Meanwhile, political parties in the “democratic camp” still have not given up hope of forming a new coalition government despite claims by the rival pro-junta camp of their success, Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said yesterday.
The confidence was expressed as both Pheu Thai and Phalang Pracharat were heavily lobbying for support from smaller parties.
Phumtham said all the parties in the group, that he called the “democratic camp”, remained firm about going ahead with forming a new government.
He said his coalition had the main goal of “preventing the country reaching a dead end and stopping the continuation of power” by the ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) through General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is the sole prime ministerial candidate for Phalang Pracharath.
“The parties in the democratic camp still have not stopped today. For us, the journey is not complete,” Phumtham said in his Facebook post.
“All the parties in the camp are still determined; we have exchanged views with all sides and we see hopes from the dialogue. I can tell you that there is progress in our work,” he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Election
New Democrat leader may lean party away from pro-Army coalition
PHOTO: The Nation
With a new leadership team heading up the Democrats, the focus is now on which way they will tip their MP seats in the formation of the new lower house in the Thai parliament.
Whilst most pundits have thought they’d be leaning towards supporting the Palang Pracharath party (PPRP), who have current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as their prime ministerial candidate, pundits believe the new leadership team are more unpredictable now as to which way their allegiances will swing.
Acting leader Jurin Laksanavisit was elected the new Democrat leader winning 160 votes, from the 291 members selected to vote, yesterday afternoon.
The Democrats performed poorly in the March 24 election prompting the immediate resignation of then leader Abhisit Vejjajiva on the morning of March 25 when results were published showing the party had lost a huge chunk of their votes to the new Future Forward party and Palang Pracharat.
There won’t much time to relax as the pressure is now on for their first major decision to decide whether to partner with the PPRP, work as an independent opposition, or join up with by Pheu Thai and Future Forward.
Many Democrats have said outright they would never side with Pheu Thai, mortal political enemies for over a decade. But they’ve also said they wanted to ensure they could help get the Army out of politics.
So the potential of them to be a small political opposition rump, siding neither with PPRP or Pheu Thai could be a reality, making it harder for any of the larger parties to pull together a majority lower house government.
Despite their differences, the Democrats, Pheu Thai and Future Forward share a common aim of amending the current constitution, which is widely seen as a tool to help Gen Prayut prolong his grip on power.
Mr Jurin and his key supporters, including the former leader Abhisit, Chuan Leekpai, the party’s chief adviser, and Banyat Bantadtan, another former party leader, have made it clear the Democrat Party should not support the PPRP to set up a proxy Army government.
So, until the Democrats, and the other large chunk of MP seats from Bhumjaithai, announce where they are placing their votes, we are no closer to knowing what the next parliament will look like.
Meanwhile, HM The King has announced that he will open the new parliament on May 24 so between now and then, something will have to happen. Expect phones too run hot in the days ahead.
Election
PM in full battle mode defending the appointment of Senators
PHOTO: The Nation
The Thai PM is showing his glass jaw again by asking critics and the media to stop criticising the manner in which the new Senate was selected, or the actual senators. PM Prayut claims that they had been screened and now have been royally endorsed.
Critics were claiming that many of the senators are “old faces”, relatives of people in the government or friends of Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. An irritated PM said that the critics and media people are also “old faces”.
“Why don’t you separate? The politicians are also old faces. Why can’t old faces work when they come in to carry on with the work? I have to choose people who used to work, but not all the 250 senators.”
Viewed by political commentators and some media as a case of rampant nepotism, the newly Army-appointed Senators, some 250 of them, will be a house of review for any laws passed by the elected lower house of parliament.
Asked by a reporter why most of the old faces are siblings of people in the government, the PM fired back…. “Who are not brothers? Is there anybody who does not know me, not knowing General Prawit, not knowing General Anupong? We have known one another after having worked together for five years. Don’t you know me? You are all old faces.”
A reporter asked about the identities of the selection committee members, the PM was quoted to have said on Thai PBS: “Why? You already knew the selection committee chairman. I was not involved in the selection.”
And then about the criticism of his brother, General Preecha (also a new Senator), for his frequent absence from parliamentary meetings, the PM asked why the media kept asking, claiming that “the case was over”.
All in all we are none the wiser about the Senators or the selection process. But we do now know that many of the media are “old faces.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Election
HM the King will preside over opening of Parliament on May 24
Some political water is yet to pass under the bridge with no clear coalition coming together at this stage to form Thailand’s next parliament.
Meanwhile it’s been announced that HM the King will preside over the opening of the new parliament on May 24, exactly two months after the general election. A Royal Decree was issued for parliament to convene starting on May 22 after a Royal Command endorsed 250 new senators.
The Election Commission has already announced results from the election – 150 party-list MPs and 249 constituency MPs. Chiang Mai is yet to hold a bi-election in one constituency after the candidate was deemed invalid.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm says that following the formal opening of parliament by HM the King, he expects both the Senate and the lower house to convene and elect their speakers as quick as possible.
Once the Senate and House speakers are elected, their names will be submitted to HM the King for Royal assent, after which the House speaker, who is also the president of the parliament, will call a joint meeting of the two houses to vote for the Prime Minister from among the candidates.
At this stage, despite plenty of bravado and brinkmanship, there is no clear coalition who has been able to muster the magic 251 MP seats to claim a majority government.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Corals bleaching off Pattani
Chinese owners using condo investments as a ‘hotel’
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Update on Chikungunya cases in Thailand
‘Game of Thrones’ finale rates high, fails the landing
Google cut off Huawei’s access to some Android apps and services
One dead, many injured in Phang Nga bus crash
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Pro-junta bloc says they have a ‘deal’ with Democrats and Bhumjaithai
Samui Regatta welcomes Synergy Samui Resort as new home
New Zealander found hanged in Patong hotel
Pattaya officials react to the video of gushing sewage and wastewater – VIDEO
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
Trending
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Plastics6 hours ago
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
-
Business2 days ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
Phuket3 days ago
Tragic end for Phuket Zoo baby elephant ‘Dumbo’
-
Hot News1 day ago
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
-
South2 days ago
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon
-
Thailand2 days ago
Buddhists commemorate Visakha Bucha Day – Monday will be a holiday