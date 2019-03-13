Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election | The Thaiger

Election
Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election
There will be a 24 hour alcohol ban this weekend as well as on the weekend of the general election on March 24.
Sunday, March 17 will feature a day of pre-voting where alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6pm on Saturday, March 16 until 6pm on Sunday, March 17.
That will precede the ban on the following weekend of March 23 & 24 as well.
So, two weekends in a row will be affected by the election. Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission confirmed the additional bans on March 16 and 17 last week.
He says that weddings and parties can still be organised on these dates but there must be no alcohol.
In addition, no election-related polls are permitted during the seven days before the election.
Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Thailand’s future is dissolving right before our eyes
When an animal is cornered, with no other options, its survival instinct kicks in.
It will fight tooth and nail for its life. With the dissolution of Thai Raksa Chart party, attempts to dissolve other rival parties are in the air. You can smell it.
If they were to be dissolved, desperate measures may materialise. And it doesn’t bode well for the country. I therefore urge those with their hands on levers of power to consider carefully the consequences of such actions and let cool heads prevail over the instinctive “us vs them” impulse.
With each contest of power, the ice-cream cake of economic opportunities is melting away, while our neighbours’ cake is expanding as reflected by their GDP growth. For a Buddhist country like ours that preaches compassion, tolerance and understanding, we use emotions far more than our cerebral cortex. A tragedy.
The biological reality is that most of the people in power today won’t be there in 20 years. But young parties and their representatives, such as Future Forward, will be. Their worldview will likely differ from that of their parents.
Is it time then for a supra-national government comprising all major political parties? For instance, the Democrats may acquire the Finance Ministry, Pheu Thai gets the Ministry of Commerce and Transportation; Future Forward gets the Education Ministry; Pracharath gets Defence, and so forth.
Alternatively, drawing on Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy system, where each ruler takes a turn as head of state every five years, each major Thai political party could likewise run the country and all ministries for five years, after which the next party would automatically take over.
Other parties waiting for their turn will serve as opposition. Absurd as these ideas are, they are better than the cycle of “election-and-coup” we have achieved thus far.
The bottom line: Politics is negotiable. Paying bills is non-negotiable. For the sake of the country’s future, do not corner the Pheu Thai and Future Forward parties.
Reprinted from The Nation
“Nothing to do with the election” – Deputy PM Prawit
Senior government security officials are claiming the series of bomb blasts last weekend in the southern provinces of Phatthalung and Satun are related to insurgency activities in the predominantly Muslim region. They say there is no connection with the upcoming election and that the timing is just co-incidence.
The South has been racked by violence from an ongoing insurgency since early 2004 in which nearly 7,000 people have died.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan spoke to the steering committee on the deep South before flying to the two provinces for a visit of the bomb sites yesterday.
Though no suspects have been arrested at this stage, Prawit says the committee has concluded that the recent incident was related to the ongoing violence in the region and had nothing to do with politics.
Neither Prawit or security officials have provided any reasons or evidence that led them to their conclusions about the weekend’s attacks.
National Police chief Chakthip Chaijinda and his deputy Srivara Ransibrahmanakul also flew to the two provinces, and came to the same conclusion that the bombings had nothing to do with politics or the upcoming election.
Srivara added there were no early warnings from the intelligence and the police had no clue who was behind the bombings.
Improvised explosive devices, or pipe bombs, either exploded or were found at 11 locations in Phatthalung province. Seven more were found in the neighbouring province of Satun, of which five exploded. The bombs went off on Saturday night and Sunday morning. No one was injured.
Since early 2004, insurgents have orchestrated violence mostly in the southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla, killing nearly 7,000 people.
Security officials in Satun and Phatthalung fanned out yesterday to collect more evidence from the bombing sites as well as seek more clues and leads about the suspects. Officials have reportedly questioned many people in the area, but have failed to pinpoint any suspects so far.
Security was stepped up in nearby Phuket as a precaution. Memos were sent to provincial and district police to conduct additional checkpoints around the island and patrol popular tourist zones and attractions.
Long queues and poor arrangements greet early Thai voters in KL
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A long queue of waiting voters spilled out of the Thai embassy compound in Kuala Lumpur during yesterday’s early voting.
Over 4,000 Thai nationals working in Malaysia turned up at the Thai embassy in KL yesterday to cast their ballots.
The actual Thai election day is on March 24 but foreign embassies provide opportunities for Thai expats to cast their vote around the world in the weeks before (inter-province voters can also vote early if registered to do so).
One of the voters caught in yesterday’s long queues was Sunpet Boonraeng who works as a cook in KL. He said he had waited for about six hours to cast his ballot, adding that he was afraid voters who live and work outside the Malaysian capital might not be able to wait that long. He said some of the elderly voters fainted in the queue because of the hot weather and rain.
Sunpet said he felt the embassy’s publicity about early voting was not good enough as many only heard about it through word of mouth. Another voter complained about the poor handling of the voting by the Thai embassy in KL, saying that he had been queuing for over four hours. He suggested that more polling booths should be set up to accommodate the huge turnout. Yet another voter complained that he turned up in front of the embassy at 9 am and, by noon, he was still queuing outside the embassy compound.
The Thai embassy said they would remain open late at night until the last voter has cast their ballot. Also, the embassy re-opened the polling doors at 8 am today for more voting.
Election Commission secretary-general Jarungvidh Phumma said he had been informed of the problem at the Thai embassy in KL, adding that the embassy would increase the polling booths from 3 to 4 to accommodate the overwhelming number of voters.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
