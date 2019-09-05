What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht | The Thaiger

Investment from Hong Kong also doubled from USD 8 billion to USD 16 billion during the same time period, making the growth of investment from the region more impressive.
The Thai baht continues to be the best performing currency in Asia. The Thai currency is riding a 6-year high against the USD and, this year, has surged 8% against the US currency.
But the strong baht is causing knock-on effects to the rest of the Thai economy, battering exports and stifling tourist growth. Economists note Thailand’s solid economic fundamentals and stability, the current account surplus and high foreign reserves, together, are reasons the baht is so attractive to investors and currency speculators.
So what can be done by Thai public servants and Bank of Thailand lever-pullers to dampen speculation on the poplar currency? In July 2019, the BOT lowered the cap on the outstanding balance of non-resident accounts by a third and cut its supply of three and six-month bonds at auctions in July and August. The BOT has also signalled plans to further relax restrictions on outward portfolio investment by Thai investors, which could stem currency appreciation.
Then in August 2019, the BOT cut the policy rate by 25 basis points from 1.75 to 1.5%, a shift in the BOT policy stance since raising the rate by 25 basis points eight months before.
The large amount of foreign exchange reserves (39.9% of the Thai GDP and over 200% of the IMF’s standard reserve adequacy metric) may put Thailand on the US watch list for currency manipulators. But overall, bold intervention by the BOT is unlikely despite the current challenges.
Economist say that to try and tame offshore fund inflows, which are currently causing a rapid appreciation of the baht, could be effective at least in the short to medium term. But they warn that capital controls also have long-lasting adverse consequences, affecting the country’s economic credibility and financial markets.
The most requested measure by Thailand’s business sector is for the BOT to cut the policy rate again. A common belief is that further rate cuts would make the Thai baht less attractive for foreign investors, reducing pressure on the baht.
The bottomline for Thailand’s central bank should not be to subsidise a cheap export sales strategy if it interferes with the BOT’s main priority of economic stability. Exchange rate fluctuations are a modern fact of life for a floated international currency.
As Sir Isaac said, more in reference to gravity than international currency trading, "what goes up must come down." Eventually.
Amongst all the bad economic news, Thailand’s industrial property sector is profiting from the protracted US-China trade war, as mainland Chinese manufacturers shift production to ASEAN countries in an attempt to avoid escalating tariffs.
Chinese foreign direct investment into the south east Asia sector rose last year by 31.7% to USD 233 million, after declining by 15.7% in 2016-17, according to Bank of Thailand data. In the same period, total FDI into Thailand skyrocketed by 130.5% year on year. Chinese investment accounted for 4.3% of total FDI last year and 7.6% in 2016-17, according to CBRE.
FDI into Thailand’s manufacturing sector was increasing before the trade war too, and is now seeing increased participation from China.
Last year, sales of serviced industrial land plots – privately owned industrial estates – by major developers in Thailand increased by 50% year on year. One park, specifically developed for Chinese manufacturers by Thai industrial estates provider Amata, accounted for 15% of the total sales in 2018.
CBRE also says China could be in line to take over from Japan, which has been the largest source of investment into Thailand since the late 1980s. Total FDI into Thailand last year amounted to USD 235 billion, with Japan contributing USD 86.6 billion and China US D4.9 billion, so there’s still a long way to go before Chinese investment outstrips Japan.
The Thai baht continues to be the best performing currency in Asia. On a year-on-year basis it has soared more than 8% against the USD and this year reached a six-year high. But the strong currency threatens the country’s exports and tourism, two major drivers of Thailand’s economy.
Thailand continues to have solid economic fundamentals, a high current account surplus and substantial foreign reserves together with a hawkish central bank. All these factors continue to lure capital inflows.
International investors and currency players consider the baht a safe haven among other emerging market currencies due to its stability. So, the baht is likely to retain or increase in value, attracting speculative capital inflows and placing upward pressure on the currency.
In early 2019, the BOT didn’t seem concerned about the Thai baht’s appreciation, as a strong currency can actually benefit Thai importers and those who have foreign currency debts. It can also help improve the country’s terms of trade.
But the baht’s persistent strength and its potential negative impacts on the export-driven Thai economy have since prompted concern.
Exports contracted for a fourth straight month in June and the BOT revised its GDP growth forecast for 2019 downward, from 3.8 to 3.3%.
In July 2019, the BOT lowered the cap on the outstanding balance of non-resident accounts by a third and cut its supply of three- and six-month bonds at auctions in July and August. In addition, the BOT has signaled plans to further relax restrictions on outward portfolio investment by Thai investors, which can also help stem currency appreciation.
Then last month the BOT cut the policy rate by 25 basis points from 1.75 to 1.5%, a shift in the BOT policy stance since a raise by 25 basis points in December 2018. But economist believe these measures will do little to quell investment in the baht.
A common belief is that further rate cuts would make the Thai baht less attractive for foreign investors, reducing pressure on the baht. Yet, if the funds flow into Thailand because of the safe haven currency perception, rather than for a high yield, it is unclear whether rate cuts will be effective.
More importantly, easing policy may worsen already elevated household debt, which is 78.6% of GDP (among the highest in Asia), jeopardising Thailand’s financial stability.
The strong baht may just be a product of global trends that are contracting exports, particularly sluggish global growth and trade tensions.
Read the rest of this article at East Asia Forum
Retailers want ‘in’ at the world’s 21st busiest airport in the world. With through-traffic of 60 million+ each year, and growing, Thailand’s biggest retailers want a slice of the passenger spend. But if you can’t get a shop inside the airport, build your own shopping centre just outside to capture passengers, and some of their money, just before they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi drop-off area.
That’s what Central Pattana did when they set up the Central Village which opened last Saturday. It almost didn’t, having to fend off last minute legal challenges from an aggrieved Airports of Thailand (AoT) who, through a number of curved ball legal challenges in the final week before the opening, tried to prevent the new retail outlet from opening. The Administrative Court threw out their objections on Friday paving the way for the retailer to open their doors of the huge factory outlet complex on Saturday morning.
There are some very prominent Thai families involved in this latest retail game – the AoT, King Power Duty Free and Central Pattana involve some big names and an awful lot of potential retail income. And a lot of egos playing the ‘my retail empire is bigger than yours’ game.
Now, Siam Premium Outlets, a joint venture of Siam Piwat and US-based Simon Property Group, will be another new retail outlet situated about 10 minutes from the airport as well. That will open sometime in the second half of next year.
As Bangkok’s first ‘factory outlet’ style retail complexes, Central and Siam’s plan is to lure passengers on the way to the country’s largest airport and also attract a lot of local Bangkok shoppers with the alternative retail experience. The promise is huge discounts on luxury items. The reality never quite matches the marketing claims.
But there are plenty of challenges ahead for retailers trying to lure buyers in to buy their luxury items. The retail market in Thailand continues to grow at an annual rate of 3-4%, mostly driven by Chinese tourism. But Thailand’s 30% tax on imported luxury products makes it tough to compete against the more shopper-friendly Hong Kong and Singapore.
Line this up with the inexorable trend towards online retail and the shopping malls, wherever they are, are an expensive and elaborate gamble.
Outlet malls, usually known for offloading excess or out-of-season goods, are not very good at attracting the bigger luxury brands who prefer to be associated with high-end shopping experiences, rather than fire sales, left-overs and ‘last years’ fashion.
But to the current dominant force in the airport arena, King Power, who owns and operates duty-free stores at Suvarnabhumi airport and at a King Power Srivaree Complex 15 kilometres from the airport, the new outlets threaten their dominance and will be seen as a way of gnawing away at their bottom line without having to pay exorbitant airport rents and huge commissions to the AoT.
No wonder they’re throwing a few legal bricks at the newcomers – there’s much to protect.
On August 21, the AoT claimed that the new Central Village was encroaching on state land (owned by the Treasury Department) under the supervision of AoT, put up a sign to that effect on the disputed land, and put up barricades to the entrance.
It then blocked the entrance to Gate 1 of Central Village the next day by setting up a large tent and placing barriers on a kilometre of the approach road. During a period of furious final touches, shop fit-outs and retailers stocking their shelves, instead there was a war of paperwork and ego that ended up in the Administrative Court.

