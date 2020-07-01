“We Tour Together” launched to boost domestic tourism

The government has announced its “Rao Thieu Duaykan” (We Tour Together) program, created as a stimulus boost to domestic tourism and help the travel and hospitality sectors battered by closures and bans in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. From July 15, Thai citizens can apply for a government subsidy to cover part of their hotel and dining expenses when travelling outside their home provinces.

Those interested in the program can participate through the Pao Tang app from July 15; tourism operators can join the program now. About 22.4 billion baht will be used to fund the program, which will run until October. The money will subsidise five million hotel nights, with taxpayer money covering 40% of hotel rates up to 3,000 baht per night, 2 million air tickets and food and travel expenses for 5 million claimants.

To join the program, you must be a Thai national, aged at least 18 on the day of application.

The Rao Thieu Duaykan program is separate from a similar scheme, also backed by the government, called “Thieu Pan Sook” (Tour to Share Happiness), which aims to reward 1.2 million medical personnel and public health volunteers engaged in the fight against Covid-19, and revive the domestic tourism industry.

Each will be provided with 2,000 baht to cover travel expenses for 2 days and 1 night. The program is expected to cost about 2 billion baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World