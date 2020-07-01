iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones | The Thaiger

If you looking to buy the latest iPhone, the iPhone 12, it may be good to know that you may be getting less than you bargained for. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who spoke to Apple blog 9to5Mac, Apple is looking to drop accessories such as iPhone charging cable, adaptor or headphones so it can sell its next-generation phone at a similar price to the iPhone 11.

They also claim this will also help the company’s electronic waste footprint and reduce the amount of packaging around the new iPhones. And of course, it also would save Apple a few dollars by not including these extras.

According to EU officials, the changes would make customers’ lives easier and help the environment, with estimates showing that old chargers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year.

Although, earlier this year, the European Parliament announced that all mobile phone makers should include a standard charger which would work across all phones and tablets.

In response to this request, Apple pushed back by stating that by creating a universal charger, it would actually create more electronic waste and will additionally be an inconvenience to millions of people. The release of the new iPhone 12 is expected in September.

