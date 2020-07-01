iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones | The Thaiger

World
iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones
If you looking to buy the latest iPhone, the iPhone 12, it may be good to know that you may be getting less than you bargained for. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who spoke to Apple blog 9to5Mac, Apple is looking to drop accessories such as iPhone charging cable, adaptor or headphones so it can sell its next-generation phone at a similar price to the iPhone 11.
They also claim this will also help the company’s electronic waste footprint and reduce the amount of packaging around the new iPhones. And of course, it also would save Apple a few dollars by not including these extras.
According to EU officials, the changes would make customers’ lives easier and help the environment, with estimates showing that old chargers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year.
Although, earlier this year, the European Parliament announced that all mobile phone makers should include a standard charger which would work across all phones and tablets.
In response to this request, Apple pushed back by stating that by creating a universal charger, it would actually create more electronic waste and will additionally be an inconvenience to millions of people. The release of the new iPhone 12 is expected in September.
SOURCE: Sky NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thai Chana is coming to an MRT station near you…
As social distancing requirements are eased on public transport, the Thai government says that from today, passengers must check in and out of the capital’s metro and Skytrain services through the Thai Chana platform.
Officials from both the MRT and BTS services say passengers are also asked to refrain from talking during their journey and to adhere to the 1 metre social distancing rule while waiting on platforms. All passengers must also agree to temperature checks on arrival at stations, as well as wearing masks both on the platform and during their journey. The State Railway of Thailand has not yet said if the same measures will be required on the Airport Rail Link service.
The Thai Chana platform has been in use since May, when the government introduced it to help contact-tracing in the event of any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. It has had a mixed response from the public, and lax enforcement in some places, with the government admitting the technology is unable to issue alerts to users.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
China’s second-richest is an ex-Google employee
Apparently, working for any kind of technology company in today’s world can reap massive wealth. That’s the case for one of China’s citizens who became the second richest person in the nation after previously working for Google.
Colin Huang is valued at $45.4 billion by Forbes, placing him second in China after Tencent’s Pony Ma after his e-commerce company Pinduoduo recently saw an increase in sales. Huang was formerly a Microsoft intern and then spent three years as an engineer at Google.
From there he founded his e-commerce company in 2015, which recently experienced rising popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Shoppers on the website say they find it more economical as they are able to come together to purchase more units at a lower price in a term called “team purchases.”
The company, however, isn’t inclusive to bargain deals as customers can also play games on-site where they are sometimes able to receive free gifts. It seems to offer more than one way to benefit from clicking on the site is working as Huang has beaten out Alibaba’s Jack Ma in the Forbes ranking.
Despite Huang’s recent ranking, he is still far behind Jeff Bezos who is estimated at $162.2 billion after founding Amazon.
SOURCE: BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19
The world’s fastest supercomputer from Japan is now being used to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic. Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer claimed its spot this week as a global super-computer as it has been shown to process 2.8 times more data per second than an IBM computer in the US.
Its name Fugaku is Japanese for Mount Fuji.
The computer simulates how droplets of the coronavirus would spread in office spaces with room dividers installed and also in packed trains with the windows open. Experts also hope that it will narrow down the search for an effective virus treatment when it fully rolls out next year and more data is added.
The supercomputer takes up an entire room in the town of Kobe and has taken six years to be developed by Japanese company Fujitsu and the Riken Institute.
SOURCE: BBC
Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September
iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones
“We Tour Together” launched to boost domestic tourism
US buys up most of the world’s supply of Covid-19 drug
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Harvey Weinstein lawsuit reaches US$19 million settlement
Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire
EU temporarily bans flights from Pakistan International Airlines
Japanese man earns master’s degree in ninja studies
Thailand sets new guidelines to govern “medical tourism”
Officials raid 2 Phuket casinos, arresting 87 illegal gamblers
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thailand praised by China for successful suppression of Covid-19
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- People3 days ago
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
- World3 days ago
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
- Thailand2 days ago
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
- Bangkok3 days ago
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
- Bangkok3 days ago
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
- Crime3 days ago
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Thailand re-opens its international borders today