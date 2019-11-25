Thais are tightening their belts and spending less – survey | The Thaiger

Economy
Thais are tightening their belts and spending less – survey
“Nearly 70% said they’ve reduced spending on things like travel, shopping, parties and luxury goods.”
Thais are tightening their belts and reducing their spending to weather the country’s growing stumbling economy, according to a Dusit Poll survey.
The poll was conducted November 19-23 and surveyed 1,174 people from across Thailand.
When asked how they’ve cut back, nearly 70% said they’ve reduced spending on things like travel, shopping, parties and luxury goods. Slightly more than 40% say they’re spending more time at home and cooking their own meals.
About 23% are making a budget and keeping an account of their expenses, and more than 21% are buying goods only during sales and promotions. Close to 20% of those surveyed said they’re doing extra jobs to supplement their income.
Respondents were also asked how they are reducing what they spend on the four staples… food, housing, clothing and medical care.
More than 62% say they are cooking their own food and cutting down on eating out, and 37.6% said they spend only a certain amount on each meal. Many say they eat only what they need and save leftovers. As for housing, nearly 66% said they’ve cut back on electricity and water use, and about 16% rent cheaply or share a house.
More than half of the people who took part in the poll said they only buy clothing during sales and promotions, and 40% said they wear old clothes or exchange clothes with friends or family. Some said they buy snow econd-hand clothes.
Slightly more than 60% said they exercise regularly and also take an annual health, but 32% use state welfare or social security entitlements for medical car, and fewer then 30% eat enough of all five essential food groups.
When asked what expenses they can’t avoid 63% mentioned transportation costs like train and bus fares, and half spoke about medical costs. A quarter mentioned their installment payments for houses, cars and credit cards, 21% mentioned children’s tuition fees. Many mentioned what they called “social taxes”… weddings, funerals and religious rites.
Nium partners with Visa for new instant money transfers in SE Asia
Nium is the first fintech-based money transfer service provider in Southeast Asia to offer instant money transfer through recipients’ 16-digit Visa debit card numbers. Currently available in Singapore, it offers both peer-to-peer and business-to-business transfers.
In the first phase, remittances can be made to various Southeast Asia countries.
Co-founder and CEO of Nium, Prajit Nanu, says the company understands that individuals and businesses need to receive money quickly, especially in markets where there are no instant payment solutions like FAST or IMPS.
“The partnership using Visa’s push payment solution and secure network will allow our consumers to transfer money in a faster, convenient and more secure way.”
According to a recent Visa survey, more than one in three respondents in Singapore make international money transfers at least once a year. Almost half of them expect their funds to be successfully transferred in less than a day.
Singapore has a Vietnamese community of around 12,000, many of them migrant workers who remit money back to their families.
Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos, Dang Tuyet Dung, said: “Remittances are incredibly important for many families here, and in fact, Viet Nam is among the top 10 receivers of remittances in the world. As such, having fast, reliable and cost-effective means of sending money isn’t just a necessity, it also helps drive the economy.”
Thai exports down 4.5% in October, 2.35% for the year
Thai exports have crashed 4.5% for October 2019, compared with the same month last year.
The total contraction in first 10 months of this year has now averaged 2.35%, and things don’t look like improving any time soon, according to the Commerce Ministry, as reported in the Bangkok Post.
The director-general of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy, Pimchanok Vonkorporn, says the decline is due to lower oil prices and the sluggish economies of Thailand’s key trading partners.
Decreases were registered in the exports of iron and steel-related products, steel, iron, rice, tapioca products, natural rubber, prawns, oil-related products, televisions and TV parts.
Crude oil prices also plunged 25%, resulting in a 35% decline in the value of refined oil exports and a 26% fall in the value of oil-related exports, according to the director-general.
On the plus side, there were signs of growth in the exports of sugar, vegetables, fruits, wheat-based products, ready-to-eat foods, garments, cosmetics, soaps, skincare products, furniture and parts, watches and parts, switchboards, and electrical distribution boards, according to the Bangkok Post.
But the Department of Trade Policy and Strategy predicts Thai exports will continue to face high risks because the economic slowdown was expanding to major trading partners of Thailand.
No Chim-Shop-Chai deadline for over 60s
The third phase of the government’s “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) program has a special quota of 500,000 reserved for the Thai elderly, in addition to the already fully subscribed 1.5 million.
A spokesman says the Finance Ministry has not set a time frame for elderly people to subscribe so they won’t feel pressured to meet a deadline.
More than 90,000 seniors subscribed to the scheme on the first day, another 28.773 people on the second and 15,266 on the third day (Tuesday). Added to the 145,000 who joined as part of the main quota, the total number of senior subscribers has passed 280,000.
The Finance ministry is labelling social media comments that the program for seniors is a flop with low registration “simply untrue.”
The government offered first phase of “Chim-Shop-Chai” as an economic stimulus in September. Ten million people got 1000 baht to spend outside their home province, and 10-15% rebates for spending between 30,000-50,000 baht on domestic tourism. The scheme was a great success, with a million people subscribing online within a few hours each available day.
This was followed by the second phase of the scheme, for another three million people, in October.
