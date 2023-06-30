Thai tourism targets wealthy Asian expatriates for industry boost

Photo courtesy of Freepik

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) set their sights on the growing wealth of Asian expatriates as a potential boon for the Thai tourism industry. Chinese nationals residing in Cambodia and Laos have been particularly targeted due to their propensity for choosing Thailand as a location to send their children for education.

According to Oranooch Pakapan-Rutten, TAT’s marketing representative for Cambodia and Laos, the potential for growth lies in the foreign investors from Japan, Korea, and China who reside in these regions. These investors frequently utilise their proximity to Thailand’s offerings, crossing the border to acquire high-quality goods and services, thus making them an enticing prospect for Thai tourism.

The existence of the new China-Laos high-speed rail service has opened up transportation opportunities, allowing Thailand to anticipate more tourists from northeastern China via Vientiane in Laos, commented Pakapan-Rutten.

Pakapan-Rutten expounded further stating that the high-spending segment of both Cambodia and Laos could be effectively encouraged to expand their tourism experiences towards Thailand. This segment, primarily made up of employed individuals reaping the rewards from foreign investments in their countries, has already established a positive relationship with Thailand. Familiarity with Thai culture and the perceived high-quality, yet affordable Thai tourism packages, make Thailand an attractive option.

She further elaborated that approximately half of Cambodian and Lao tourists opted for Thailand as a leisure destination, with the remaining visitors embarking on medical and health check-up trips.

The TAT disclosed that Cambodian tourists spent approximately 40,500 baht per trip on average, with an average stay of over five nights. Comparatively, Lao visitors were found to spend on average 31,489 baht, with an average stay of six nights, reported Bangkok Post.

The suggestion of a visa waiver scheme for Chinese tourists using specific land borders, such as Udon Thani from Laos and Cambodia, was mooted by Adith Chairattananon, the honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents. Chairattananon proposed the waiver on grounds of already existing demand, and to further encourage tourists looking for day trips to Thailand who are often deterred by the current 2,000 baht visa-on-arrival fee.

The implementation of allowing up to a 72-hour stay in Thailand without additional charges instead of the standard visa fee would lead to tourists extending their stay and spending more money in the country, boosting Thai tourism. Tourism operators in the respective provinces are ready to boost their appeal by offering more value-added products and services should this scheme come to fruition, added Chairattananon.