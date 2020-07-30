Thai baht getting stronger | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai baht getting stronger

Maya Taylor

2 hours ago

Thai baht getting stronger
PHOTO: Alamy Stock
The Thai baht continues to strengthen, coming in at 31.41 against the US dollar. Nation Thailand reports that Jitipol Puksamatanan, Head of Markets Strategy at SCB Securities, predicts the currency will fluctuate between 31.35 and 31.85 against the US dollar, which continues to weaken.

Meanwhile, the Standard & Poor 500 Index has dropped 0.6%, which is being blamed on disappointing company turnovers. The S&P500 assesses the performance of 500 large organisations listed on US stock exchanges. The Stoxx Europe 600, an index of European stocks, increased by 0.6%.

Jitipol says the Swiss franc has strengthened its position as a safe haven since late June, adding that investors will look to safe-haven currencies before any others in emerging markets.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Maverick

    July 30, 2020 at 11:54 am

    It has only strengthened against a weakening dollar – it’s nearly 6% weaker against the UK Pound in July and has also weakened against SGD and MYR – very lazy headline

