Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Thailand takes the top spot for its recovery efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Global Covid-19 Index. The Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom reports that the Kingdom has been ranked no. 1 out of 184 countries for its seemingly successful suppression of the virus.
Thailand scored 82, leading the way in overcoming the coronavirus that has decimated many other parts of the world, with the rise in infections continuing to accelerate in countries like the US and Brazil. The number of cases in Thailand remains at 3,298, with 58 fatalities. There have been no new cases of community transmission for over 2 months.
PHOTO: www.worldometers.info
South Korea came in second on the index, followed closely by Latvia. Malaysia and Taiwan were next, with New Zealand, once lauded for its Covid-19 response, coming in at number 5, and Australia, which previously held the number 1 spot, falling to number 6 due to a recent resurgence of the virus in the state of Victoria. The last GCI ranking was published on June 14, at which point Thailand ranked second after Australia.
The GCI takes a number of factors into account when calculating its rankings, primarily big data and daily analysis from 184 countries, coupled with data from the Global Health Security Index, which is prepared by the John Hopkins Center for Health Security in the US, and covers 195 countries.
SOURCE: TAT News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
Following on the Thai government’s announcement that it will grant entry to several other categories of foreigners, the Public Health Ministry is highlighting the risk posed by migrant workers, in particular those entering the country illegally. The government is preparing special “migrant quarantine” facilities to house labourers coming in from neighbouring countries. However, the deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, Tanarak Plipat, says the risk to Thailand is not over, despite the country having seemingly brought Covid-19 under control. He points out that the virus continues to spread in other countries and authorities are taking steps to ensure every […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
One new case of Covid-19 cases confirmed by the government today, as another soldier who was quarantined after returning from a military exercise in Hawaii. Read more on the original story, HERE. Deputy general manager of the Department of Disease Control, says the man arrived on July 22, and was quarantined in the province of Chon Buri. He screened positively Monday, the fifth day following his return. He and 150 other Thai soldiers participated in the joint US-Thai military exercise in Hawaii from July 1 to 22. They stayed in tents, each housing 7-8 troops. In total, 9 of the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
A global survey released yesterday gave Thailand top marks for its effective handling of Covid-19 and its recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The nation scored 82 on the Global Covid-19 Index, putting it on top of the global chart as an example of best practices in tackling the virus sweeping the globe. In the previous ranking published June 14, Thailand came second among 184 nations. South Korea came in second this time, with a score of 81, followed by Latvia (80.8), Malaysia (79.4), Taiwan (78.9) and New Zealand (78.5). Australia, which topped the chart in previous months, now ranks 6th, […]
