Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1 | The Thaiger

Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Andreas Brucker on Unsplash
Thailand takes the top spot for its recovery efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Global Covid-19 Index. The Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom reports that the Kingdom has been ranked no. 1 out of 184 countries for its seemingly successful suppression of the virus.

Thailand scored 82, leading the way in overcoming the coronavirus that has decimated many other parts of the world, with the rise in infections continuing to accelerate in countries like the US and Brazil. The number of cases in Thailand remains at 3,298, with 58 fatalities. There have been no new cases of community transmission for over 2 months.

PHOTO: www.worldometers.info

South Korea came in second on the index, followed closely by Latvia. Malaysia and Taiwan were next, with New Zealand, once lauded for its Covid-19 response, coming in at number 5, and Australia, which previously held the number 1 spot, falling to number 6 due to a recent resurgence of the virus in the state of Victoria. The last GCI ranking was published on June 14, at which point Thailand ranked second after Australia.

The GCI takes a number of factors into account when calculating its rankings, primarily big data and daily analysis from 184 countries, coupled with data from the Global Health Security Index, which is prepared by the John Hopkins Center for Health Security in the US, and covers 195 countries.

SOURCE: TAT News

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

