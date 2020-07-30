Connect with us

Bangkok

Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Khaosod
    • follow us in feedly

A teenager in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, lost control of the Porsche he was driving, smashing it into a tree yesterday. He and his 3 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The incident took place on the exit of the tollway heading toward Chaengwattana Road in Pak Kret. Police were notified of an incident involving a luxury vehicle at around 2pm. They notified the local rescue team and headed to inspect the scene.

Officers found a blue Porsche 911 Carrera S with Bangkok license plates, badly damaged by the collision. The car is valued at about 12 million baht. The right side of the vehicle was completely smashed, the right front wheel gone. The 18 year old driver, identified only as “Pakin,” suffered a fractured right ankle. Fortunately, his 3 friends, aged 14-15 received only slight injuries and were safely delivered to the World Medical Hospital.

58 year old Wichian Jonbandit, an employee at a nearby train station, says he was relaxing when he suddenly heard a loud bang coming from the curve leading to the exit on the tollway. The car lost control and bounced into a guardrail, then crashed into a teak tree about 50 metres away. Wichian ran to help and saw 4 people inside. He opened the passenger seat and pulled out the driver, then called the local rescue team who delivered all 4 to the hospital. According to Wichian:

“The teak tree is where workers come to rest; luckily most went home over the long holiday. They’re very lucky!”

Officials are collecting security footage from the area, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to find the cause of the crash.

Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree | News by The ThaigerNonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree | News by The ThaigerNonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: bbc.com

A leaked internal memo shows riot police have been ordered to mobilise and prepare detention facilities to accommodate arrested student protesters. The police memo, dated Friday, orders the heavily armed Border Patrol Police to be “on standby” for student-led anti-government protests in Bangkok. Although a provision of the Emergency Decree banning public gatherings was removed last week, police say it remains in force until the beginning of the decree’s extension which kicks in at the start of August. The regional border patrol police commander, who signed the order, confirmed the letter is genuine, but says it’s only routine procedure. “No, […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Khaosod English

After more than a week of anti-government protests across the nation, a different kind of demonstration was held in Bangkok today – Thailand’s first ever student-led “pride march”. Young protesters demanded state teachers stop discriminating against LGBT students, more progressive health and sex education, and a revision of restrictive haircut rules. Students marched along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to the Ministry of Education, holding up signs with slogans like “We are not freaks” and “The rights of LGBT + students’ rights are human rights!” Representatives also submitted a formal complaint to state education authorities. The Education Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary received the […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger

The Fullmoon Terrace and Bar, in Lat Phrao in the north east suburbs of Bangkok, is refusing to serve foreigners. It’s not a good look, especially when there have been no locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 for over 2 months and the man was wearing a mask and being quite pleasant about the whole matter. The Thaiger wouldn’t have been as polite. Yan Marchal posted his video with full commentary about his visit to the restaurant. 2 staff came to him, almost as soon as he sat down, and said they were unable to serve foreigners. There was no argument, beyond […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending