Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
A teenager in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, lost control of the Porsche he was driving, smashing it into a tree yesterday. He and his 3 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The incident took place on the exit of the tollway heading toward Chaengwattana Road in Pak Kret. Police were notified of an incident involving a luxury vehicle at around 2pm. They notified the local rescue team and headed to inspect the scene.
Officers found a blue Porsche 911 Carrera S with Bangkok license plates, badly damaged by the collision. The car is valued at about 12 million baht. The right side of the vehicle was completely smashed, the right front wheel gone. The 18 year old driver, identified only as “Pakin,” suffered a fractured right ankle. Fortunately, his 3 friends, aged 14-15 received only slight injuries and were safely delivered to the World Medical Hospital.
58 year old Wichian Jonbandit, an employee at a nearby train station, says he was relaxing when he suddenly heard a loud bang coming from the curve leading to the exit on the tollway. The car lost control and bounced into a guardrail, then crashed into a teak tree about 50 metres away. Wichian ran to help and saw 4 people inside. He opened the passenger seat and pulled out the driver, then called the local rescue team who delivered all 4 to the hospital. According to Wichian:
“The teak tree is where workers come to rest; luckily most went home over the long holiday. They’re very lucky!”
Officials are collecting security footage from the area, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to find the cause of the crash.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
A leaked internal memo shows riot police have been ordered to mobilise and prepare detention facilities to accommodate arrested student protesters. The police memo, dated Friday, orders the heavily armed Border Patrol Police to be “on standby” for student-led anti-government protests in Bangkok. Although a provision of the Emergency Decree banning public gatherings was removed last week, police say it remains in force until the beginning of the decree’s extension which kicks in at the start of August. The regional border patrol police commander, who signed the order, confirmed the letter is genuine, but says it’s only routine procedure. “No, […]
Thailand
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
After more than a week of anti-government protests across the nation, a different kind of demonstration was held in Bangkok today – Thailand’s first ever student-led “pride march”. Young protesters demanded state teachers stop discriminating against LGBT students, more progressive health and sex education, and a revision of restrictive haircut rules. Students marched along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to the Ministry of Education, holding up signs with slogans like “We are not freaks” and “The rights of LGBT + students’ rights are human rights!” Representatives also submitted a formal complaint to state education authorities. The Education Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary received the […]
Bangkok
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
The Fullmoon Terrace and Bar, in Lat Phrao in the north east suburbs of Bangkok, is refusing to serve foreigners. It’s not a good look, especially when there have been no locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 for over 2 months and the man was wearing a mask and being quite pleasant about the whole matter. The Thaiger wouldn’t have been as polite. Yan Marchal posted his video with full commentary about his visit to the restaurant. 2 staff came to him, almost as soon as he sat down, and said they were unable to serve foreigners. There was no argument, beyond […]
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
Thai baht getting stronger
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
80 year old Phattalung woman allegedly raped by former neighbour
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime4 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
- Cambodia4 days ago
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang