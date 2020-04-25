“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday. | The Thaiger

Economy
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
“Thai Airways will not collapse. The fact that Deputy PM Somkid stepped in to handle the issue means the government will rescue it.”
It’s no secret that Thailand’s national carrier has been a financial basket case for over a decade, bleeding money and marketshare as the years pass. The top-heavy Thai company is bailed out by the Thai government each year with continual demands for restructure and business plans that never appear to address the airlines’ fundamentally-flawed management structure.
Thai staff put together their own video (below).
Now the fate of the national carrier may finally be decided in a meeting next week chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The government will attempt to decide the fate of the ailing carrier in a meeting of the State Enterprise Policy Commission on Wednesday, with the possibility of a shareholder restructuring to help the ailing airline stay afloat. With the Government seeking to cut budgets from all departments due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the annual burden of bailing out the national carrier has become more acute.
The meeting will decide the conditions and scope of rehabilitation for the bruised and battered airline. The airline has continually been told to sort out its unwieldy middle-management, ageing fleet and fare structure. The airline has been stuck with a 1990s national airline model whilst newer, more nimble, better financed and managed airlines, with younger fleets and management styles, have flown straight past the legacy airline.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak yesterday called urgent talks with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana to discuss whether the national flagship carrier should remain a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, or be privatised.
Saksayam told reporters that a future share structure was not discussed at that meeting, but hinted that Thai executives had been assigned to draw up plans to resurrect the company from years of financial woes before the crucial meeting.
Faith, or the lack thereof, in Thai Airways has captured headlines in recent months, with Covid-19 battering the already financially struggling airline.
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Thai was forced to enact furloughs and slash salaries. There have been unsubstantiated reports that private businesses with deep pockets might become significant new shareholders.
To quash those rumours, Somkid reportedly stepped in on Thursday and established an ad-hoc panel to find ways to revive the 60 year old carrier after a report that the Finance Ministry will have the Government Savings Bank and state-owned Krung Thai Bank’s Vayupak fund will acquire more shares.
The Ministry of Finance currently owns 51.03% of the shares, leaving 15.12% with the Vayupak 1 fund and 2.13% with the Government Savings Bank, according to Bangkok Post.
Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam says one potential plan is to have the Finance Ministry reduce its shares, allowing the Vayupak fund to increase its stake. He believes with the Vayupak fund as a major shareholder, Thai Airways will be forced to operate more efficiently like other SET-listed companies.
Thavorn ruled out rumours that private investors will become major shareholders.
“This direction is impossible as it tantamount to privatising the national carrier.”
Thavorn says other options include requesting more funding, the issuance of corporate bonds or a capital increase. He says financial experts will know which path is best for Thai to prevent it from making further losses.
“Only the PM and the cabinet can decide on the shareholder issue, but regardless of the restructuring, Thai will survive.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
“Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine..” – Buriram Governor
Two of Thailand’s provinces have already declared they will begin relaxing provincial ‘lockdowns’ from May 1. Buri Ram, in the north east, and Chon Buri, south east of Bangkok, have separately announced a progressive relaxing of lockdown restrictions acknowledging the improved coronavirus situation in their provinces.
In Chon Buri, including the seaside city of Pattaya, Governor Pakkarathorn Thienchai issued orders yesterday to ease some of the restrictions imposed on April 9, citing the “improving situation”.
Chonburi has reported 86 infections since February 24, with no new cases reported yesterday. 2,058 people had been placed under medical investigation, 2,037 tested negative for the virus and 21 cases are still waiting for test results.
Buri Ram Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul says there have been 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province. 10 patients recovered, 1 died and the rest are still in hospital.
He says the province should reopen so people can resume activities which present a minimal risk of disease transmission, such as local markets, fresh and dried food areas, ready-cooked food vendors and farm produce sellers. Mobile food stalls can also open for business.
“All business operators will be required to wear face masks, follow the health guidelines and must display their ID cards, or passports if they are foreigners. The ID cards must bear the “Buri Ram Healthy” sticker.”
“All people in Buri Ram, 15 years or older, whether residents or not, will each be issued with a sticker to be attached to their ID cards or passports.
Anyone leaving the province will have the stickers removed and, upon their return to the province, will have to enter quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: The glittering lights of Pattaya may be turned on again.
Vietnam
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
The director-general of the Department of Agriculture announced today that China has opened two more points at its Vietnam border to allow the transportation of Thai fruits during the Covid-19 crisis. The move comes after the existing Youyi Guan checkpoint was overwhelmed with 15 kilometre queues of Thai and Vietnamese goods vehicles.
The Department of Agriculture together with National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards raised the border traffic problem with the China’s General Administration of Customs. China responded by opening the Dongxing and Pingxiang border gates in its southern Guangxi province for imports of Thai fruits from the Vietnamese side.
The former can serve over 2,000 trucks a day, while the latter allows the fruits to be brought in by train.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Pattaya
Airbus pulls the plug on the joint Thai Airways’ maintenance facility at U-Tapao
Airbus, the European multinational aircraft manufacturer, has pulled the plug on an 11 billion baht joint venture with Thai Airways. The project was to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province. The airport also serves the seaside resort of Pattaya.
The pull out is a huge blow to the Thai Government’s much hyped Eastern Economic Corridor project which the Prayut Government has made its poster economic project for Thailand. The lack of a partner also leaves Thai Airways in limbo with its plans for the regional maintenance hub.
Airbus missed a deadline this week to submit their full proposal. Cherdphan Chotikhun, the executive vice president of Thai Airways’ Technical Department said the failure to go ahead with the project left the national carrier seeking a new partner of solution for the maintenance facility.
“Otherwise we will have to return the land earmarked for the facility to the Navy.”
Airbus was only private corporation which passed the legacy airlines’ special bidding process for the project – one of five core projects in the Thai government’s flagship Eastern Economic Corridor.
Thai Airways conceded that Airbus was not in a position to join the venture after the international aviation industry had been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the world’s fleet stands idle and airlines are scrambling to cancel orders for new planes as they negotiate a path forward in the post-covid-crisis world .
Thai Airways is insisting that the project would now start a new bidding claiming that the regional maintenance hub was an important part of the national airlines’ recovery plans.
The government’s target completion date for the U-Tapao aircraft maintenance facility was 2022-2023.
About 45% of the current Thai Airways fleet is from Airbus, including 6 of the massive double-decker A380 aircraft.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
