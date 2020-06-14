Rubber roads will help Thai growers, increase safety | The Thaiger

Economy
Rubber roads will help Thai growers, increase safety
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony of an agreement to use local Thai rubber in road construction, part of an effort to help the country’s financially strapped rubber farmers. Prayut praised the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives as well as Prince of Songkhla University, the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, the Rubber Plantation Cooperative Fund and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, under Royal Patronage.
A joint effort by the ministries and institutions has developed a rubber based paving method, which they say also increases the safety of roadways. The achievement is the result of government studies into road accidents and fatalities, and has the added benefit of helping the nation’s rubber growers.
The Economic Intelligence Center has predicted a gloomy outlook for rubber prices in Thailand this year due to tepid demand from China and increased domestic supply. The kingdom traditionally relies on Chinese consumption of its rubber, with 40% of exports destined for the world’s second largest economy, largely to make automobile tyres.
The Ministry of Transport has also announced plans to cover concrete road barricades with rubber. The method has been certified by the Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and was tested in South Korea, proving effective at reducing the adverse effects of traffic incidents. The covering process will take place from 2020 to 2022, encompassing 12,282 kilometres of road, utilising 1,063,651 rubber trees or about 1 million tonnes of rubber sap, accounting for 71% of growers’ income, or just over 30 billion baht.
The Rubber Authority of Thailand began to buy fresh resin instead of rubber in 2019. Rubber traders supply the fresh resin, bought by the RAOT, to local administrative organisations for use in road construction. The RAOT has calculated that about 13 tonnes of resin can make a kilometre of road. If the resin is bought for 46 baht per kilogram, a rubber planter will earn nearly 200,000 baht per kilometre. The Department of Highways says the surface of roads made of a mixture of resin and parasoil cement is more resilient and durable in hot weather than the surface of road made of asphalt and cement, and provides better traction.
SOURCE: NNT
Economy
6 major zoos, 127 national parks to reopen tomorrow in Thailand
Starting Monday, 6 of Thailand’s major zoos will reopen for visitors free of charge, and 127 of the country’s 155 national parks are also set to open their doors again. The minister of natural resources and environment told a press briefing that Chon Buri’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and the Elephant Nature Park in Surin will reopen on Monday, free of charge until the end of the month.
Some restrictions will still apply: there will be a 2,000 visitor daily limit over the 2 entry periods, 8am-noon and noon-5pm, to shorten visiting times and reduce crowding. Also, visitors must now book tickets by phone or online and, on arrival, they’ll have their temperature taken and be asked to check in with the Thai Chana app.
The minister added that social distancing will be enforced in crowded areas like ticket booths, shuttle buses and food stalls, and hand sanitising gel will be placed around the grounds. The use of air conditioning will also be limited as a precautionary measure.
127 national parks, mostly forest areas, will also reopen, but 28 marine parks will remain closed due to monsoon season. 64 national parks will be completely open while 63 will not open all areas just yet.
“During the 3 months that the 155 parks were closed, we can see how nature revived itself. In the new way of tourism, I’d like to ask for cooperation from visitors. Please do not litter! Over the past 3 months, we haven’t seen any animals die from eating rubbish. If this happens, an animal dying from eating litter, I will close the park right away.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.
The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.
International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.
Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:
- Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
- Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
- Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
- Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
- Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
- Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
- Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
- Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
- Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
- Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
- Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
- Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has officially approved lifting the national curfew effective Monday. The centre made the decision at its meeting today, which was presided over by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The 11pm-3am curfew will be lifted from June 15 but the national state of emergency in the country will continue. The centre has also decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as all new Covid-19 patients in recent days have been returnees from abroad. Beyond their ‘strictly control’ comment, no details were provided about the end of the international travel ban (one June 30) or any plans for who will be allowed back in, or when.
The CCSA says some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings and some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase, and sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in restaurants and bars, as well as the holding of concerts. However, social distancing measures will remain in place and bars and pubs will remain closed, for now. The Thai alcohol industry is now pleading with the government to allow at least a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.
Just Wednesday the National Security Council proposed lifting curfew for a 15 day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency; it now appears the lifting is not a trial, but official.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Steve Hayward
June 14, 2020 at 11:48 am
This has been going on in the USA and many other countries using re-cycled rubber for years. However, if this reduces the tragic death toll on Thai roads it must be good.