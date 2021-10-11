Connect with us

Economy

Government considers tax cut for highly-skilled foreign workers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PLMR

The Thai government is considering cutting the rate of personal income tax for highly-skilled foreign workers, in order to attract more talent to the kingdom. Ekniti Nitithanprapas from the Revenue Department says officials are mulling the possibility of reducing the rate to 17%.

The Bangkok Post reports that the rate of personal income tax in Thailand is based on salary and set at 5% for those earning between 150,001 baht and 300,000 baht a year. Workers with a yearly salary of more than 5 million baht are currently subject to 35% income tax, which is the highest rate.

It’s understood that highly-skilled foreign workers would need to be employed in areas in which Thailand has a shortage in order to qualify for the tax cut, but would be permitted to work anywhere in the kingdom. However, Ekniti says tax cuts alone will not attract foreign experts to Thailand, adding that factors such as safety and the quality of schools and medical care are very important. He says that because of this, some countries believe cutting the rate of tax makes no difference.

In related news, the Thai Cabinet has approved a reduction in import taxes on wines and other alcoholic beverages, and on cigars. Import duties on these items are being cut by 50% for 5 years, in a bid to attract more highly-skilled professionals. The Bangkok Post reports that the current rate of tax on these items is between 30% and 60%.

Meanwhile, Patchara Anuntasilpa from the Customs Department acknowledges that tax cuts may not attract foreign experts to the country, given that their high salaries mean such taxes are not an issue. However, he says his department is willing to give it a try if the Finance Ministry believes it will work.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-11 14:49
Ok...how about taking the taxes you currently earn from foreign skilled workers and spend it on your own education system to generate your own skilled workers. Maybe university education for your best and brightest students...free.
image
Bob20
2021-10-11 15:15
24 minutes ago, Jason said: Ok...how about taking the taxes you currently earn from foreign skilled workers and spend it on your own education system to generate your own skilled workers. Maybe university education for your best and brightest students...free. …
image
Stonker
2021-10-11 18:00
6 hours ago, Johntucker said: How many more times I have to read here about the brainfarts of incompetent politicians which never materialize anyway Well, he's not a politician and what he actually said, that wasn't headlined, was quite objective…
image
Stonker
2021-10-11 18:08
8 hours ago, Thaiger said: ...Thai Cabinet has approved a reduction in import taxes on wines and other alcoholic beverages, and on cigars. Import duties on these items are being cut by 50% for 5 years, in a bid to…
image
Rain
2021-10-11 18:21
3 hours ago, Bob20 said: Why would they want to create lots of smart citizens? 🥴 That might be good for the country. But for them... not so much... Yeah. That's not what they do nor what they desire. Any…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism3 hours ago

Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
Thailand News Today3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tropical storm update, Thanathorn faces judgment | October 13
Thailand4 hours ago

Remembrances of King Rama IX held at Siriraj Hospital, Rajabopit Temple

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Kanchanaburi4 hours ago

2 Thai women arrested transporting 7 Burmese migrants
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Prakan prison teams up with industrial sector for work release programme
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pattaya police respond to call reporting a “ghost”
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Pirate in Thailand, Traveling, TAT fee, Thai Coffee | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 37
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Korea to donate 470,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Thailand7 hours ago

Thai government to review law after World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance ruling
Thailand8 hours ago

Criteria for blood donation won’t relax to allow LGBTQ donations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Ministry defends Pfizer vaccines against radiation accusations
Thailand9 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thai PM vows to reopen the country to fully vaccinated tourists from November 1 | October 13
Crime9 hours ago

Man blames 50 million baht of withdrawals on adopted daughter
Thailand9 hours ago

TAT plans big new year celebrations, Crackdown on street Racing | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.108
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending