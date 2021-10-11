Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt

The Covid-19 infection numbers being reported by the CCSA are being called into question by the Rural Doctors Society. According to a Thai PBS World report, the RDS argues that the number of daily new cases is going up, not down. According to the report, the society says that yesterday, the CCSA reported 2 figures for new cases – 10,817 infections from PCR testing and 10,055 from antigen kit testing. However, in its news briefing, the CCSA reported the total number of new infections as 10,817.

Thai PBS World reports that the RDS has urged people to be aware that Covid-19 infection numbers are on the rise, at an average of 20,000 a day. Yesterday’s reported figures also reported 3,000 patients with severe symptoms, with the RDS saying there has been no slow down in severe cases. The society argues that this shows that daily infection numbers are more likely to be around 30,000 and that this would increase with more widespread testing in high-risk areas.

The society goes on to accuse the Ministry of Interior and local government of getting complacent and showing signs of fatigue, adding that politicians are more preoccupied with preparing for future elections. The RDS says the Health Ministry can’t afford to let complacency set in, as new clusters can pop up and it predicts a significant spike in infections this week.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

