Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses | The Thaiger

Thailand
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Scientists say bats in Thailand could spread other coronaviruses related to Sars-CoV-2, or Covid-19, joining what is thought to be many other bats doing the same thing across Asia. The revelation comes after scientists found bats at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand to feature a virus that closely matches that of the virus that causes Covid-19.
Infectious diseases such as SARS, MERS, Hendra, Ebola and Nipah, are thought to have emerged from bats, making research into Asian bats all the more necessary.
SOURCE: BBC News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 126 new cases of Covid-19 today over the last 24 hours with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 116 locally-transmitted cases, 37 were found by testing at medical facilities and 79 were found by proactive testing.
Most of the cases found through proactive testing were in the original hotspot of the second wave, Samut Sakhon, while others were found in Tak province, the centre of a new cluster of infections. Now, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand sits at 24,405 since the pandemic began. 21,180 have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are currently undergoing treatment.
The second wave of the virus, which began on December 15, has reached 63 out of 77 provinces in the country so far. Samut Sakhon, a province bordering Bangkok, has seen 80% of those cases after a fresh seafood market became the centre of a large breakout.
Between December 18 and today, Samut Sakhon has reported 15,624 confirmed cases. Bangkok was next in terms of the most cases reported at 912, followed by Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Tak and Ang Thong.
Samut Sakhon officials have announced that they are re-opening 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, tourism operators on the island of Samui are calling for the national vaccine rollout to be accelerated, in a bid to re-start international tourism by the third quarter of 2021. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says domestic tourism alone cannot support the sector and it won’t recover without a vaccination programme.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
OPINION
Whilst many of us have been finding ways to cope with lockdowns and restrictions related to Covid-19, or trying to hang on to jobs and keep our family safe, others have used their spare time to indulge in an elaborate alternate universe of plandemics, sheeple and evil 5G. Bill Gates is apparently the devil in human form and ‘Q’ isn’t the grumpy gadget man for James Bond any more.
As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps evolving as a harsh reality, so has the infodemic. Whilst the scientists have battled to develop vaccines, news and social media platforms have been in a battle of facts. Normally intelligent people are denouncing the wearing of masks, refuse to consider getting vaccinated and believe 5G networks ‘infect’ people with Covid-19. Elaborate videos have been produced, at great expense, full of unsubstantiated nonsense, alternate statistics, claims that the coronavirus is “just a flu” and that the impact of the virus has been vastly exaggerated.
It’s now becoming increasingly simple to brand the people who indulge in these fantasies as ‘cultists’, unable to extricate themselves from the world of make believe, feeding off each other and the curated posts sent to them on their chosen social media platforms.
There’s also a whole new language where terms of derision are used to replace facts and reasoned argument. Almost all of the conspiracy theories, and the people promoting them, emerge from the US.
In what’s become somewhat of a new cult of alternate facts, welcome to the nouveau lingo of the Covid conspiracy world…
Plandemic
aka. ‘Scamdemic’.
Plandemic usually refers to two conspiracy theory documentaries produced this year by Mikki Willis. Until May, Mikki Willis was best known for posting ‘nice’ viral videos of his family online. His first documentary was hugely popular, the second sunk without a trace.
The much-viewed first documentary has since been thoroughly debunked and discredited. Both feature Judy Mikovits, an equally discredited scientist who was formerly worshipped in the anti-vaccine movement, despite her denials. In the documentary she maintained that a malevolent global “elite” (below) caused the pandemic in order to seize power, money and control the wider population – sort of a collective noun for Bond villains.
Among her other claims, face masks can activate the Covid-19 virus. Her nonsense has been completely dismantled by just about every scientist and medical practitioner. Unfortunately the documentaries came at a time when the US was in the midst of its first quasi-lockdown and clocked up a credible 7 million views on YouTube before it was removed. You can still see it if you really dig into a few dark corners of the internet.
In her book, ‘Plague of Corruption’, Mikovits compares herself to Galileo and Martin Luther King jnr.
A Pew Research Centre survey asked people in the US if they had heard the theory that Covid-19 was “intentionally planned” by people in power. 71% of US adults said they had. A third of the respondents said it was “definitely” or “probably” true.
Follow the breadcrumbs – the world according to ‘Q’
Originally used as a means of navigation in the Grimm’s penned “Hansel and Gretel’ tale, where the children drop breadcrumbs along the way into the forest so they can then find their way back home, the breadcrumbs are now tidbits of knowledge you must follow to learn the truth – that is the truth according to American conspiracy theorists QAnon. In a long line of famous American cults, QAnon is the latest, the most politically toxic and widespread.
Greatly simplifying, QAnon claim that former US President Donald Trump has been spearheading a secret war, between golf games, against “well known” Satan-worshippers and paedophiles – the new President Joe Biden being one of them according to QAnon. A whole secret, satanic cult of paedophiles, (not only paedophiles but ‘cannibalistic paedophiles’), all Democrats of course, exists in an underground cult. Hillary Clinton was also one of them.
It all comes from the mouth of the anonymous “Q” who posts the stories on encrypted message services and then get shared around social media. Not to be confused with Q from James Bond who was responsible for ejector seats in Aston Martins, poison pens and guns fitted to license plates.
These messages from “Q drops” or “crumbs”explain facts about a “cabal” within the “elite”, or the secret war , referred to as the “cbts”, or “calm before the storm”. The series of “breadcrumbs are then shared and spread online by people that have the time to understand facts from an unknown person sprouting outrageous nonsense.
It would be laughable except that the QAnon theories (a poor use of the word ‘theories’) were circulated in the White House by a number of staffers that subscribe to the trail of breadcrumbs, dragging other down the Q-inspired rabbit hole.QAnon is now considered a ‘cult’ by US prosecutors.
Sheeple
If you’ve had the wool pulled over your eyes regarding the “truth” of Covid-19, or are easily led astray, you’re one of the Sheeple (alternate spelling – ‘sheople’).
Unless you’re wallowing in your own self-righteous, unprovable alternate reality, YOU are sheeple… you don’t have the clarity of vision and intellect to understand the “truth”. Luckily, for the rest of us, the accusers have the time and commitment to bring us up to speed with their facts, and can usually reel them off at pace. And then repeat them over and over to MAKE SURE the sheeple understand.
YOU sheeple just follow the main stream media (which is any media that reports news they don’t like)… you are just part of the uninformed flock.
Bill Gates
Just throw his name into any Covid-19 conversation and stand back.
Wikipedia lists Bill Gates as ‘William Henry Gates III’, an American business magnate, software developer, and philanthropist. He is best known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. Our generation has seen the young geek, sometimes competitor and sometimes collaborator with Apple’s Steve Jobs, grow into the cardigan-wearing philanthropist who, along with his wife, have formed one of the largest private foundations in the world.
They get their foundation involved in all sorts of public health projects but, according to conspiracy theorists, are spreading evil around the world.
Now Bill Gates, earlier seen as a geek-version of Mr Rogers, is now the voodoo doll for Covid-19 conspiracy theorists.
Back in 2015, an unassuming-looking Bill Gates came on stage at a TED conference in Vancouver to issue a dire warning…
“If anything kills over 10 million people over the next few decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than war.”
So, he knew all about it! Aha! Now Bill Gates is leading a class of global “elites” (below) and leading efforts to depopulate the world, a sort of Dr. Evil, with hair. His ‘vaccine’ has some tracking device that will be able to track us once we’ve been vaccinated. All this is a surprise to Bill Gates.
“I’m very surprised by the course of these conspiracy theories and of course the ones involving me are completely incorrect. I hadn’t been a part of conspiracy theories up until this and it’s ironic because I talked about the risk of a pandemic in 2015.”But he WOULD say that, wouldn’t he!”It is novel that you have a pandemic and you have social media, and somehow the true messages aren’t as titillating or as exciting as the conspiracy-type message.”
5G
Once a term referring to the fifth generation of mobile technology, the worldwide role out 5G somehow got wound into any number of conspiracy theories involving Covid-19 and the plandemic, sorry pandemic. Whilst most of us eagerly looked forward to the introduction of 2G,3 G and 4G, and the faster internet speeds and services, 5G came along at the same time as Covid-19. So OF COURSE they have something to do with each other.
No longer just a technology, 5G is now front and centre of any self respecting conspiracy theorist. Exposure to 5G antennas would give you Covid-19, apparently “altering your cells” in a way that was never quite explained, and WHAMMO, you had the coronavirus. That Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications giant, was behind some of the leading 5G technology, just added fuel to the story – they are a Chinese company so they MUST be spreading evil… and Covid-19.
Elites
1. a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.
Not any more. Once the so-called elite drove around, or were driven around, in their black Mercedes Benz, shopped at those stores on the first floors of fancy shopping centres and puffed cigars whilst counting their millions. Now the “Elite” are a secret society of people who are complicit in planning and carrying out the biggest hoax in history – the Covid-19 pandemic.
The “elite” have conspired with governments to keep us sheeple (yes YOU) in compliant control. Most governments find it difficult to role out stimulus payments and pick up the rubbish on time, let alone conspire to do anything in a secret, controlled manner. Any self-respecting elite usually does everything they can NOT to be involved in governments, anywhere.
The Great Reset
Not what we do to our computers after tearing our hair out for an hour. This baseless conspiracy theory, known as the ‘Great Reset’, claims a group of world leaders “orchestrated” and planned the pandemic to take control of the global economy.
The conspiracy theory has its origins in a genuine plan entitled ‘The Great Reset’, drawn up by the World Economic Forum – now used as somewhat thin ‘evidence’ that The Great Reset is true. The WEF is an annual conference for high-profile figures from politics and business.
The plan explores how countries might recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic but has never mentioned any control or broader policy covering world populations.The recovery plan has now been interpreted as a sinister plan, first by fringes of the conspiracy theory networks and then taken up by conservative commentators and then shared around social media.
Do you have any other favourite theories that keep popping up, or new words to add to the list? Tell us below…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster
Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has closed until the end of February in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, following the discovery of 16 cases on campus. The university is urging all staff and students to remain in their accommodation and not to go out or meet others between now and February 28.
16 university employees have tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, most of them live in on-site dormitories and are currently undergoing treatment.
Students will continue to receive tuition through online classes, with the university’s lecturers having to adjust how they assess students. It’s understood online and take-home exams will replace in person exams. However, the university says that in order to ensure essential faculty work continues, some staff may have to work in the office during the lockdown period.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Phuket says snakes caught in homes will be taken off island
Thai and Chinese officials come together for Chinese New Year
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Domestic air passenger numbers double those of January
Samut Sakhon to re-open 22 fresh markets from Monday
Samui tourism operators push for faster vaccination programme
Chinese New Year celebrations stark reminder of Covid’s impact on Phuket
175 new cases of Covid-19, 167 local- Covid Update
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
China yanks BBC World News off air after investigative report alleges abuse of Muslim minority women
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19
- Singapore2 days ago
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
- Thailand3 days ago
Outrage on Twitter as rape scenes continue to be portrayed in Thai soap operas
- Events1 day ago
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
Ynwaps
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3:57 pm
93.6% match!? That’s closer than human DNA is to mice 🤣
Ian
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 4:31 pm
Maybe the virus came from vampires just a thought 555