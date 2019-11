Bank of Thailand scammers arrested | The Thaiger

“If it appears too good to be true, it probably is.”

Ten individuals are now in custody, after being arrested, accused of scamming investors by claiming to be from the Bank of Thailand and persuading them to invest in a fake foreign currency transfer business.

The Nation reports that victims were each invited to invest 1,000 baht in the business and told they would receive up to a million baht in return (1,000 x return mmmm??!!). The scammers used the BOT logo and forged the Bank governor’s signature on documents used in the scam.

The Bank of Thailand is also issuing a warning about another scam last June, in which it cautioned the public about fraudsters getting in touch by phone, email or via the Line application, claiming to represent the BOT and advising victims of an issue with their bank account. The caller would then ask for a small payment to have the issue fixed.

The arrest of ten individuals was announced yesterday by the Assistant Governor of the BOT’s legal group. It’s reported that both scams were being run by the same group.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page