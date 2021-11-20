Connect with us

Economy

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thai Chamber of Commerce is proposing measures to boost the economy. (via Thai PBS)
image
image

Ahead of a meeting with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tomorrow, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of measures to boost Thailand’s struggling economy. The proposal was sourced from 5 regional chambers of commerce and will be submitted to the prime minister tomorrow as part of his meetings with private sector representatives.

The proposed measures aren’t particularly groundbreaking, mostly suggesting extending current stimulus projects and encouraging the same suggestions as made in the past. They call for an extension on the popular 50:50 program that co-pays for food and groceries, as well as the “shop dee mee kuen” program that translates to “the more you spend, the more you save”.

The proposal stresses vaccinating everyone in the country as quickly as possible, a plan that the Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow vowed to support at the meeting, adding that they hope to achieve close to a 100% vaccination rate by the end of the year. He also assured that the overwhelming of hospitals would not happen again in the future as the government is actively procuring new Covid-19 medicines like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Another main point of the proposed measures was offering relief for household debt and providing assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises. The president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce said he expects the proposed measures to help speed the recovery of the economy when the government implements them.

He cautions though that we should expect some inflation and rising costs for products and production costs due to oil prices going up. He urged the government to take easing action on public transport and the cost of living in general. The government has been working to lower energy costs domestically as well as reduce non-tariff barriers that make Thailand more competitive globally. They are also once again attempting to stimulate the economy by luring in one million foreigners bringing their expertise and investment money.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
yetanother
2021-11-20 18:11
"They call for an extension on the popular 50:50 program that co-pays for food and groceries, as well as the “shop dee mee kuen” program that translates to “the more you spend, the more you save”. right in line…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy40 mins ago

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
Crime1 hour ago

Thai man arrested for rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Bangkok2 hours ago

Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
Sponsored1 day ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
Transport5 hours ago

Racing in Thailand: all about Pattaya’s Bira Circuit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
Tourism8 hours ago

TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
Tourism9 hours ago

TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
Education22 hours ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand22 hours ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
Crime23 hours ago

Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Drugs24 hours ago

Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending