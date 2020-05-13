Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules | The Thaiger

While restrictions are being lifted, some businesses seem a little too excited about getting back to normal and are letting their guard down when it comes to social distancing and Covid-19 prevention practices.

Businesses are required to provide hand sanitising gel, wear face masks and make sure people stay a safe distance apart. Upon inspection this month, most businesses are in compliance with safety measures, but about a fourth of them only followed some of the rules. Nearly 3% did not comply with any of the practices.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is randomly inspecting businesses around the country, and say there has been a slight rise, 0.2% in noncompliance over the past few days.

On Monday, the administration inspected 20,091 locations. Of these, 14,134 were in full compliance.

Restaurants had the greatest number of noncompliance cases. Of 7,264 restaurants inspected, 267 broke all the rules, raising the number in that industry by 0.7%.

Inspected supermarkets, salons, barber shops, markets and retail stores all had about 2- 3% noncompliant businesses.

Many businesses were allowed to open back up on May 3. The government plans to allow more businesses to open back up on Sunday.

