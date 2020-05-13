Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules

Caitlin Ashworth

1 hour ago

While restrictions are being lifted, some businesses seem a little too excited about getting back to normal and are letting their guard down when it comes to social distancing and Covid-19 prevention practices.

Businesses are required to provide hand sanitising gel, wear face masks and make sure people stay a safe distance apart. Upon inspection this month, most businesses are in compliance with safety measures, but about a fourth of them only followed some of the rules. Nearly 3% did not comply with any of the practices.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is randomly inspecting businesses around the country, and say there has been a slight rise, 0.2% in noncompliance over the past few days.

On Monday, the administration inspected 20,091 locations. Of these, 14,134 were in full compliance.

Restaurants had the greatest number of noncompliance cases. Of 7,264 restaurants inspected, 267 broke all the rules, raising the number in that industry by 0.7%.

Inspected supermarkets, salons, barber shops, markets and retail stores all had about 2- 3% noncompliant businesses.

Many businesses were allowed to open back up on May 3. The government plans to allow more businesses to open back up on Sunday.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients

May Taylor

Published

34 mins ago

May 13, 2020

PHOTO: ThisisEngineering RAEng

The state-owned enterprise responsible for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in Thailand says it plans to produce a licenced version of Favipiravir, the anti-viral drug that has proved successful in treating some Covid-19 patients.

Nation Thailand reports that The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation developed the drug in March, but there is a waiting period of about a year before the product can complete the registration process. The GPO must also secure an agreement with the owner of the Favipiravir patent and be granted a licence to produce and distribute its version, without the risk of being sued for patent infringement.

In 2010, FujiFilm Toyama Chemical, the Japanese manufacturers of Favipiravir, reportedly lodged an application to produce the drug in Thailand, which never went any further. Meanwhile, the Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Company in China was granted a production licence and, along with the Japanese, have been shipping the drug to Thailand during the current pandemic.

To date, Thailand has imported 187,000 Favipiravir tablets and is due to purchase more than 300,000 this month. The tablets are being sent to hospitals all over the country.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

CCSA will announce list of businesses, activities that can recommence

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

May 13, 2020

PHOTO: Khaosod English

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, has announced that the CCSA will likely decide on Friday on a full list of business and leisure activities which will be allowed to resume as part of the second phase of leasing Emergency Decree restrictions. The national state of emergency was declared in March to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He says that, for the time being, the issue remains open, but he hinted at the retail, wholesale and leisure activities that are likely to be allowed to resume on Sunday.

They include shopping malls, community malls (with the exception of cinemas), bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks and conference halls located in malls, beauty salons offering curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events, but without spectators, botanical gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.

Taweesilp says the Friday announcement will give business operators time to prepare their premises before they reopen.

Regarding compliance with regulations, by business and leisure activities reopened last week, he says checks of about 18,000 venues show only 2.4% in violation and 30.5% not fully observing regulations.

Regarding the tracing application which has been used with great success in South Korea, China and Taiwan, Taweesilp compared the smartphone system to a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers.

He says the tracing system should not be viewed as an intrusion by the state into the privacy of individuals, but a tool that benefits the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Zero new cases. Covid-19 update, first time since March

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

May 13, 2020

PHOTO: Thailand Medical News

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since March 9, keeping Thailand on track for the second phase of reopening and easing of Emergency Decree restrictions scheduled for this Sunday (but yet to be confirmed).

Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 reported deaths since the outbreak began in January.

CCSA spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin, stressed that the government continues to urge the public to wear masks, practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing measures.

Areas that are still at risk include Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as southern Thailand, where there have been a large number of cases in the past several weeks, in both the three southern-most provinces and Phuket.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,844 patients have recovered from infections and gone home.

SOURCE: Reuters

