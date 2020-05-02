Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow | The Thaiger

Thailand springs back to life tomorrow (Sunday) with the alcohol sales ban being lifted and a raft of shops and services allowed to re-open, but under strict guidelines. Expect a lot of taking of temperatures, hand sanitisers at the entry of all shops, and the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the wearing of face masks.

The list of services and shops that will be allowed to re-open, and the lifting of the alcohol sales ban, were both published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.

Clarifying the situation with alcohol, Deputy PM Wissanu Kre-ngam, said that though people are not allowed to drink alcoholic at eating venues, alcoholic drinks can be purchased and taken home.

The timing of the lift of the alcohol restrictions co-incides with a public holiday long weekend and there are fears that Thais, both taking to the roads again and having the alcohol ban lifted on the same day, may lead to additional carnage on the roads. Monday is Coronation Day, commemorating the coronation last year of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Here is a quick list of some of the services that can re-open from tomorrow.

• Hotels, airports, train and bus stations, hospitals, eateries and street vendors, with the exception of bars and pubs, can sell food and beverage but on a take-home basis. If these venues want to seat patrons then they must put social-distancing measures in place.

• Small wholesale and retail shops, markets, food markets and flea markets can open, but are required to check the temperature of visitors at the entrance.

• Hairdressers can provide washing and cutting services, but no patrons are allowed to wait for their turn inside.

• Golf courses can be and tennis courts can beopened, but no mass gatherings or team competitions allowed.

• Public parks can only open their outdoor sections for walking, running, cycling or exercising – no gatherings for competitions, plays or shows are allowed.

• Pet care shops that provide grooming and nursing services have to strictly follow the government’s hygiene measures.

SOURCE: National Thailand