Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow | The Thaiger

Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
Thailand springs back to life tomorrow (Sunday) with the alcohol sales ban being lifted and a raft of shops and services allowed to re-open, but under strict guidelines. Expect a lot of taking of temperatures, hand sanitisers at the entry of all shops, and the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the wearing of face masks.
The list of services and shops that will be allowed to re-open, and the lifting of the alcohol sales ban, were both published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.
Clarifying the situation with alcohol, Deputy PM Wissanu Kre-ngam, said that though people are not allowed to drink alcoholic at eating venues, alcoholic drinks can be purchased and taken home.
The timing of the lift of the alcohol restrictions co-incides with a public holiday long weekend and there are fears that Thais, both taking to the roads again and having the alcohol ban lifted on the same day, may lead to additional carnage on the roads. Monday is Coronation Day, commemorating the coronation last year of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Here is a quick list of some of the services that can re-open from tomorrow.
• Hotels, airports, train and bus stations, hospitals, eateries and street vendors, with the exception of bars and pubs, can sell food and beverage but on a take-home basis. If these venues want to seat patrons then they must put social-distancing measures in place.
• Small wholesale and retail shops, markets, food markets and flea markets can open, but are required to check the temperature of visitors at the entrance.
• Hairdressers can provide washing and cutting services, but no patrons are allowed to wait for their turn inside.
• Golf courses can be and tennis courts can beopened, but no mass gatherings or team competitions allowed.
• Public parks can only open their outdoor sections for walking, running, cycling or exercising – no gatherings for competitions, plays or shows are allowed.
• Pet care shops that provide grooming and nursing services have to strictly follow the government’s hygiene measures.
SOURCE: National Thailand
Passenger numbers at Don Mueang airport plummet over long weekend
The number of passengers passing through Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport over the coming long weekend is expected to be just a fraction of the usual figures as a result of the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and aircraft travel restrictions.
Khaosod English reports that airport officials say they expect to see no more than 4,000 passengers a day, a huge drop from the usual 100,000+. Sampa Khuntranot, director of Don Mueang Airport, says safety measures are in place to ensure passengers maintain sufficient social distancing and hygiene requirements.
Check-in areas will have stickers to mark out the appropriate distance to be maintained while queuing. Diners in the airport’s restaurants will be required to face the wall while eating. Buses that can normally transport up to 60 passengers at a time between the terminal and the planes will now only carry a maximum of 22 people on each trip.
The holiday period beings today, National Labour Day, and extends until Monday, May 4, to mark the coronation of King Rama X. Many low-cost carriers that had temporarily suspended operations are once again taking to the skies, albeit with a limited, domestic-only schedule to selected destinations – provinces that have been clear from Covid-19 cases for at least 28 days.
Former union leader calls for total overhaul at Thai Airways
The former president of the Thai Airways union is calling for a complete revamp of the airline, including the ousting of all existing board members. The call follows years of crippling losses, bailouts and promises of a corporate cleanout.
The Bangkok Post reports that Chamsri Sukchotrat made the call in a Facebook post, addressing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in his role as chairman of the State Enterprise Policy Committee. The SEPC has approved “in principle” the 50 billion baht bailout announced by Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat.
Ms Chamsri is calling for a radical restructuring of the struggling national carrier and says the whole board should be sacked for their inability to manage the airline’s spiralling debt. She says the new board should comprise aviation experts and those with experience in similar industries and be limited to no more than 9 members. She also implies that those appointed to the board by the Finance Ministry are not qualified for the task at hand and should be removed.
Further recommendations include abolishing the positions of executive vice president and having vice presidents reporting directly to the company president. Additionally, she argues that the carrier’s key functions of maintenance, ground operations, cargo and catering should be split, allowing for more effective management and increased revenue for each business. Having some ticket sales go through agents means the airline is losing a portion of revenue and this practice should be stopped, which should allow for an increase in online sales directly to passengers.
She also says the airline should aim for fewer aircraft as a way of cutting maintenance and employment costs. As recently as February, airline officials were discussing the procurement of 38 new planes , with some talk of leasing the aircraft.
Finally, she points out that any trace of lingering corruption will scupper attempts to transform the national carrier, calling for the implementation of good governance and transparent business dealings.
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thai Airways is finally getting a reprieve, after years of financial woes and corporate drama. The struggling national carrier is getting a lifeline in the form of a bailout loan. Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat made the announcement yesterday, after a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The State Enterprise Policy Committee meeting approved “in principle” the proposal to rehabilitate the national carrier. The Finance Ministry is expected to guarantee a loan worth 50 billion baht to rescue the business.
The committee assigned a financial consultant to work out a rehabilitation blueprint to be submitted to the Thai Airways board. Central to the plan is the bailout loan. The airline will remain a state enterprise. A source at Government House said the Finance Ministry will guarantee the loan until the end of the year.
The amount falls below the original plan for a 70 billion baht loan. Moreover, the airline will have to renegotiate its debts with creditors and adopt cost cutting measures.
The loan will be disbursed in installments to spur the airline to stay on track with the rehabilitation. The extension of the loan depends on the content of the rescue plan and the company’s success in implementing it as well as the bailout conditions.
The national carrier posted a net loss of 2.11 billion baht in 2017, which grew to 11.6 billion baht in 2018 and 12 billion last year, according to data from the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its debt to equity ratio rose to 21 in 2019 from 12 in 2018 and 7.8 in 2017.
Current rules prevent the Finance Ministry from guaranteeing loans to state enterprises that have posted net losses for three consecutive years and are engaged in infrastructure related business. Thai Airways has made three straight years of losses, but its business is not classified as infrastructure.
The Government House source said the meeting on Wednesday acknowledged the financial crisis was affecting not only Thai Airways but airlines around the world. The SEPC’s decision to lift the airline out of its financial hole reflects the belief it will help secure Thailand’s position as the region’s tourism and aviation hub.
The meeting also concluded that as a long-serving national carrier, the airline forms an important part of the country’s identity.
Thai Airways grounded its fleet in early April, but has denied rumours on social media that it will suspend flights for a further 4 months after the end of May.
Unsurprisingly, eight other airlines based in Thailand are seeking a bailout of 25 billion baht, which is being classed as a ‘soft loan’. This means there will be interest applied, at a low rate of 2%, and the airlines will have five years from the start of 2021 to pay it back.
The eight airlines in question are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.
