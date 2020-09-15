image
Connect with us

Economy

Business closures up 38%, pandemic ‘scarring’ the economy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Business closures up 38%, pandemic &#8216;scarring&#8217; the economy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online
    • follow us in feedly

“The pandemic is scarring the economy, especially with the business closures and unemployment.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in business closures in Thailand, increasing nearly 40% since last year, and those numbers are expected to continue to go up. Many of those businesses were in the tourism industry, a sector that has been crippled by the halt of international travel. With business closures, many lost their jobs, leading to the highest unemployment rate in the past 10 years.

From June to July, business closures went up by 38.4% compared to numbers the same time last year, according to the Economic Intelligence Centre. The EIC, which is a research house under Siam Commercial Bank, says they expect higher numbers in the 2nd half of the year due to the economic decline brought on by the pandemic. As of mid-August, 13,400 businesses had closed. The ratio of business closures increased by 37.9% year on year for the first 18 days of August, according to EIC.

Business closures grew an average of 38% for 2 and a half months and the number is expected to continue to grow for the second half of the year, according to first executive vice-president of EICYunyong Thaicharoen.

“We cannot predict the rate of business closures later this year because it requires analysis with updated data, but the rate is expected to be a double-digit increase.”

Hotels and other tourism businesses made up many of the closures, but Yunyong says many textile and automotive companies also closed down. With the business closures, many lost their jobs. The unemployment numbers had a nearly double digit increase during the second quarter in comparison with last year’s period. EIC says 745,000 workers in Thailand were reported as unemployed.

“The pandemic is scarring the economy, especially with the business closures and unemployment. With a vulnerable labour market, underemployed and furloughed workers could reach 3 to 5 million in the coming period.”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s unemployment rate hit a record high. In Q2, unemployment increased to 1.95%, the highest it has been since 2009, the EIC says (Thailand has historically recorded a very low unemployment rate).

Most unemployed people are people are in the 15 – 24 old demographic, many of them being graduates, according to Yunyong. The youth unemployment rate in the second quarter was 8.6%.

The highest unemployment rate is at hotels and restaurants with 2.9%. Construction followed with 2.8% and then electronics businesses at 2%. There are 84,000 people unemployed in hospitality and restaurant business in the second quarter. Other service businesses reported 91,000 people unemployed.

While some people lost their jobs during the pandemic, many people faced lower work hours. The EIC says weekly hours went from 40.7 hours, reported in the first quarter, to 38.1 hours on average in the second quarter. At the end of 2019, the average work hours were reported at 42.7 hours.

SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 15, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Yes and these are only the registered business. Nok with her street stall will have gone and the stall was never registered.
    Unless the Thai people rise up and eject this present tyrannical corrupt government, some will soon be starving.
    Their future is fishing and farming. The jobs the Thais employed the Burmese and Cambodians to do. Jobs that Thais thought were too lowly for them. The dirty felang cannot help you.
    The dirty felang will not arrive and be subjected to the injustices the Thai government subject their citizens to.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Expats

Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Sisters on Samui

by Ann Carter As around 2,000 Thai workers have reportedly left the island of Koh Samui due to the Covid-19 economic fallout, ‘Sisters on Samui’, the island’s largest charity is changing up the way in which to help feed those remaining residents. Keyt Topcu, co-president of SOS, says the effort involves cutting out bags as the organisation realised that they could save over 500 USD by having those receiving aid bring their own bags. “We hand out rice and other goods two times per week, but the bags alone cost 4,000 baht per week. If we cut out bags, we can put that money towards more food for […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Asia Pacific’s smartphone market declines by 20% during pandemic

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Asia Pacific&#8217;s smartphone market declines by 20% during pandemic | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: William Iven

“The region’s smartphone market was hardest hit in the second quarter when many countries here entered lockdown mode. This was also when we started observing new trends emerging and the corresponding shifts in consumer demand for durable goods.” People are buying fewer smartphones this year. The once robust and thriving industry has been on a downward slope in the Asia Pacific region with shift in customer demand hitting during the coronavirus pandemic. 13 of the 16 smartphone markets tracked, registered double digit declines. Only Taiwan managed to turn in slight growth. In January to July 2020, the smartphone market value […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The Central Bankruptcy Court approved Thai Airways International’s debt restructuring plan. An official says the approval is just a “tiny step” in the process estimated to take years. With the approval, the international airline company can now start discussions with debt holders. The 60 year company is reportedly facing its biggest challenge: bankruptcy during a global pandemic with international travel mostly in ‘pause’ mode. At the end of June, the company’s total liabilities added up to 332.2 billion baht. Thai Airways also defaulted on loans and bonds, adding up to a total of 85 billion baht, according to the company’s […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending