Bank of Thailand announcing 3rd phase case-by-case debt aid
Today the Bank of Thailand will announce the third phase of their plan to reduce debt strain on people affected by the third wave of Covid-19. The phase is part of a continued effort to help individual borrowers cope with their debts by implementing restructuring measures. Financial aid is planned to be given to those in need after evaluation on a case-by-case basis, according to the Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability.
The Bank of Thailand is considering the many different ways that people’s debt has been affected by Covid-19 in Thailand. The third wave that started in early April has been spreading exponentially more than any of the previous 2 waves of the Coronavirus, delaying any economic growth or eased reopenings. With much worse outbreaks, many retail operators that had taken loans found themselves unable to repay their debts. Covid-19’s economic stranglehold on Thailand has shuttered businesses and lowered people’s incomes.
The decision was made to not implement blanket measures but rather address the variety of situations borrowers may be in. The bank had recently approved amended soft loans and asset warehousing schemes and had offered over 3,000 borrowers an average of 2.1 million baht each, investing 6.21 billion baht into the programme. Previous measures included a debt moratorium, which has now expired for most borrowers, meaning that they have restarted their loan repayments.
There have been rumours that the third phase of the Bank of Thailand debt restructuring would include a ” debt haircut” plan, a term for revaluing assets factoring in the risk of a decrease in value and possible liquidation. That plan would essentially recalculate the value of the assets of the borrowers and lower the loan amount as a result.
Bank of Thailand officials declined to comment on debt haircuts while other banks indicated they would not agree to such cuts claiming borrowers need to be financially disciplined and a reduction on their debt would lead to a moral decline. They said that their default rate was reasonably low and they believe sustainable growth will only be achieved if both the borrower and the lender remain financially disciplined.
Lungtoo, A PM Prayut-themed Thai meme crypto, debuts
For those looking to get into the cryptocurrency craze in the shadiest way possible while also offending the Thai government, the perfect option now exists. Say hello to Lungtoo, the newest meme crypto be making its way through the Thai blockchain community. The name is pronounced like the Thai translation of Uncle Tuu, the affectionate nickname given to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha by his supporters. The cryptocurrency was launched on Monday, perhaps as a response to Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance during which Dogecoin, the crypto he has supported, plummeted.
The website for Lungtoo features artwork from anonymous political cartoonist Kai Maew who claimed he had no involvement and had not given permission for his art to be used. The site is targeting Thai youth that have been protesting Thailand’s current government and the digital currency claims to be donating profits to Siriraj and Phramongkutklao hospitals. The crypto was created completely anonymously and the website was offline today.
Much of the cryptocurrency and its website seems to have used the Binance Smart Chain service the launch a knockoff of another cryptocurrency, Dogemoon. The website and all associated information and press releases seem to be cobbled together from Dogemoon’s website and other crypto sources. The Lungtoo website was registered anonymously but it was confirmed to be set up in Victoria, Australia.
939 crypto investors had purchased the original Lungtoo coins before a red-flag-raising back-end switch changed the contract account where the coins originated. 40 people have purchased the new coins and the crypto creators announced later that people could exchange old coins for new coins. They claimed the accounts were switched because their original didn’t meet the regulations for some crypto exchange platforms.
Experts say this shady change, and other setup vulnerabilities, make the coin a humorous meme but a risky and easily exploited investment.
Bangkok’s Union Mall will close until May 27, casualty of Covid-19
In another sign of Thailand’s Covid-19 battered economy, the Union Mall in Bangkok has announced that it will close temporarily, purportedly for Covid-19 safety but likely because of a lack of customers during the pandemic. The mall, in Ladprao opposite the Central Ladprao shopping mall, took to Facebook this week to announce that they were closing.
Mall management made an exception for food vendors, announcing that restaurants and food service businesses inside could continue to operate. But in-person dining will not be allowed and the businesses could cook food only for pick-up takeaway or delivery service.
The mall made a statement announcing the mall will be closed from now until at least May 27, but the closure may be extended further in future announcements. They stated that the decision was made to close the mall to help prevent any outbreaks or spread of Covid-19. The move would give businesses renting stores inside the mall a rest from worrying about running a business during the pandemic and risking infection, and also give them a break on rental expenses for a bit.
But altruism aside, the Union Mall will also close because it just doesn’t have the patronage to sustain operation as the pandemic rages on. Before Covid-19, the mall was a popular hangout spot for young hip mallrats shopping for the latest fashions. But for the last year, shops and promenades have been mostly empty, a ghost town beaten down by the pandemic.
In the announcement to close, the mall management shared a letter from a frustrated shop-owner, lamenting the plight of businesses renting stores during an unrelenting pandemic. He complained that the economy began to look better a few times, but was repeatedly dashed by another Covid-19 wave. An end is still not in sight in an uncertain pandemic, and the business owner pointed out that people can start getting jabs, but there’s no vaccine to immunise small businesses that don’t have the savings to keep fighting as the customerless months drag on.
Thai government says Covid treatment is free, but patients report hefty bills
Despite the Thai government repeatedly saying all Covid-19 patients will receive free treatment, hefty bills are being posted on social media. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Health Service Support Department, insisted again that the treatment for Covid is free at any state or private hospital, but listed maximum amounts on coverage for individuals. The National Health Security Office says it will pay 7,200 baht in medicines for each patient, 1,500 baht per night in a hospital, field hospital or hospitel, and 3,800 baht for other items related to the virus treatment.
But the NHSO secretary-general cited bills as being much higher on average per person, insisting that even those bills will and have been paid.
“Patients don’t have to pay even when being treated in a private hospital because the NHSO will reimburse the cost. On average, we pay private hospitals about Bt100,000 per [Covid] patient with moderate symptoms, and have paid 800,000 baht to 1 million baht for severe cases.”
1 patient reported being hit with a bill of 937,979 baht for 16 days in a private hospital, which included 3 days in intensive care. Another reported a bill of 989,670 baht for 17 days in hospital, 13 of which were spent in ICU. Another person, Danai Rung, says he called the NHSO hotline, after being given a large bill, and said the hotline representative told him his hospital wasn’t covered under the NHSO.
“The claim that Covid-19 treatment is free at all hospitals is definitely untrue,” he said on Public Health Ministry’s Facebook page for Covid-19 updates. “I have had to pay 340,000 baht of the 480,000 baht bill. The insurance only covered about 140,000 baht.”
Even private hospitals are claiming that the difference in specialists’ fees and medical supplies make the cost of treatment higher compared to those getting treatment at public hospitals. The difference, unlike what the NHSO has stated, will be paid by the patient.
Thonburi Healthcare Group’s chairman, Boon Vanasin, said recently that when a patient is diagnosed with Covid-19 in a private hospital, they may either be admitted or transferred to another designated medical facility. In this case, the treatment will be free.
“But if the patient refuses the process prescribed by the government and chooses to be treated in their own hospital, then they will have to pay the difference between the medical cover provided by the government and fees charged by private hospitals.”
Patients are advised to call the NHSO 1330 hotline if they are asked to pay for Covid-19 care. So far, the Public Health Ministry says it has resolved 44 complaints involving 75 patients. All these patients have been refunded the money taken from them by private hospitals, who said the money was collected by mistake or taken as a guarantee.
The NHSO says operators of medical facilities who illegally charge for Covid care can face up to 2 years in jail or a maximum fine of 40,000 baht.
