Thailand
Bangkok uncovers 8 new Covid-19 cluster outbreaks
Eight clusters of Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration with 4 districts slowing but 2 spreading quickly. Outbreaks in the Dusit and Din Daeng districts are showing a higher rate of infection and increasing spread, so authorities are closely monitoring the areas. Crowded communities and dense populations are causing faster transmission of the Covid-19 infections in busy areas such as malls, markets, companies, and labour camps.
In these compacted areas, people are frequently coming in close proximity with those infected with Covid-19, sharing workspaces, meals, or other general activities together. After these crowded spaces spread Coronavirus infections within the community, newly infected people are then bringing the virus home to their families with Covid-19 spreading within households, contributing to further outbreaks.
The BMA is working quickly to identify Covid-19 infections by accelerating proactive screening in the most affected areas and working to quickly launch vaccinations programmes and sites in the districts infected in these newly identified Covid-19 outbreaks.
Today’s report from the public health department confirmed 2,256 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand, along with 30 Covid-19 related deaths.
According to the BMA spokesperson posting on Facebook yesterday, the following areas have been identified as containing clusters of new Covid-19 outbreaks:
- The Bon Kai slum in Pathumwan district
- The Ban Khing Community in the Bang Khae district
- The Sommasas Temple community in the Pom Prab district
- The Sampeng area of Samphanthawong district
- The Din Daeng district
- The Dusit district
- The Khlong Toey district
- The Suan Luang district
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Bank of Thailand announcing 3rd phase case-by-case debt aid
Today the Bank of Thailand will announce the third phase of their plan to reduce debt strain on people affected by the third wave of Covid-19. The phase is part of a continued effort to help individual borrowers cope with their debts by implementing restructuring measures. Financial aid is planned to be given to those in need after evaluation on a case-by-case basis, according to the Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability.
The Bank of Thailand is considering the many different ways that people’s debt has been affected by Covid-19 in Thailand. The third wave that started in early April has been spreading exponentially more than any of the previous 2 waves of the Coronavirus, delaying any economic growth or eased reopenings. With much worse outbreaks, many retail operators that had taken loans found themselves unable to repay their debts. Covid-19’s economic stranglehold on Thailand has shuttered businesses and lowered people’s incomes.
The decision was made to not implement blanket measures but rather address the variety of situations borrowers may be in. The bank had recently approved amended soft loans and asset warehousing schemes and had offered over 3,000 borrowers an average of 2.1 million baht each, investing 6.21 billion baht into the programme. Previous measures included a debt moratorium, which has now expired for most borrowers, meaning that they have restarted their loan repayments.
There have been rumours that the third phase of the Bank of Thailand debt restructuring would include a ” debt haircut” plan, a term for revaluing assets factoring in the risk of a decrease in value and possible liquidation. That plan would essentially recalculate the value of the assets of the borrowers and lower the loan amount as a result.
Bank of Thailand officials declined to comment on debt haircuts while other banks indicated they would not agree to such cuts claiming borrowers need to be financially disciplined and a reduction on their debt would lead to a moral decline. They said that their default rate was reasonably low and they believe sustainable growth will only be achieved if both the borrower and the lender remain financially disciplined.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Inmate escapes from hospital in Rayong after Covid-19 test, arrested in Chanthaburi
Still dressed in a hospital gown, a prison inmate hopped on a motorbike and fled a hospital in Rayong after being tested for Covid-19. He was arrested in the neighbouring province Chanthaburi and now faces theft charges for stealing the motorbike. The results from his Covid-19 test have not been released.
Thailand has reported numerous Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and the southern province Narathiwat near the Malaysian border. This week, the Department of Corrections reported that more than 2,800 inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution. No Covid-19 infections have been reported at the Rayong Central Prison.
Human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to act immediately, adding that under international law, all inmates must have equal and accessible health care.
Activists also call for Thai authorities to release inmates who are in detention awaiting trial for minor or nonviolent charges to reduce overcrowding in the prisons.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Walk-in vaccine centre plan limping, not ready to launch
After proud announcements of walk-in vaccine sites launching in Bangkok and around Thailand, now there seems to be more walking back than walking in. Hospitals were flooded with calls from people looking to book a walk-in appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccine but were told that there were no jabs currently available. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said that this whole thing was just a misunderstanding and that walk-in centres would not be prepared to launch until June.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Public Health Ministry were asked to clarify the confusing on-again-off-again vaccination scheme in Thailand. The government had announced just two days ago that any province that was prepared can offer a free vaccine to any walk-in patients, but apparently “prepared” was the keyword with most locations not yet ready to vaccinate.
Right now, pop-up vaccine centres are like movie scenes where the whole wedding ceremony is standing and ready but the bride is nowhere to be seen. Walk-in vaccine centre locations, staffing, operating hours, and appointment setting applications have been in preparation, but the centres are missing one key element: vaccines.
PM Prayut assured that as soon as enough vaccines to go around were available, mass vaccinations in walk-in centres will be launched in full force. Thailand is attempting to build up a cache of jabs to guarantee 2 shots for everyone in Thailand. Aside from frontline workers and medical staff, the prime minister has frequently expressed concern for essential workers that come in contact with many people like those in the food and service sectors, factory workers, and those involved with transportation like taxis, public transportation, and truck delivery drivers.
The AstraZeneca vaccine it’s still being promised to roll out next month as originally scheduled, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul. Siam Biosciences is in production to shore up AstraZeneca jab supplies while imported vaccines are apparently boxed up and ready to ship. Thailand also has a stockpile of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, though many people expressed concerns about their effectiveness and stated they prefer a different vaccine.
Thailand is still aiming for reaching the 70% herd immunity threshold with 50 million people receiving their 2 jabs, with the planned June 7th launch of the initiative. The first wave of vaccines was planned for 16 million elderly and at-risk people, but only 10% of that demographic has registered for an appointment prompting the government to launch the walk-in vaccine centre scheme. Anutin noted though that only 20% of incoming vaccines have been earmarked for walk-in patients, so appointments are still the recommended route.
The director of the BMA says that they plan to vaccinate 6 million Bangkok residents by the end of July and that the Public Health Ministry is set to deliver 1 million vaccines on Monday.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok uncovers 8 new Covid-19 cluster outbreaks
Bank of Thailand announcing 3rd phase case-by-case debt aid
Inmate escapes from hospital in Rayong after Covid-19 test, arrested in Chanthaburi
Walk-in vaccine centre plan limping, not ready to launch
Private hospitals in Thailand working to offer more choices in Covid vaccines
Update on Phuket’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign
Hong Kong budget airline HK Express puts in-flight trolleys up for sale
Teacher who called student a “phony,” when he requested a sick day, apologises
Prison officials say activist Panusaya did not get Covid while behind bars
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
PM representatives file police complaint against Thai singer and government critic
Tourism authority downgrades domestic tourism forecast
Expat vaccination in Thailand likely to be delayed
Friday Covid Update: 2,256 new infections and 30 deaths
Asia holds 99 of the 100 most environmentally at-risk cities
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of1 day ago
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
- Thailand3 days ago
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
- Crime3 days ago
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today