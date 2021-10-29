Drugs
Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Authorities say Thailand will launch its bid to become Southeast Asia’s world-class medical marijuana hub next month. Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul plans to push marijuana as a major industrial crop according to the Director-General of the Department of Medical Services.
The Ministry and Department will work together to promote the crop and put Thailand’s medicinal marijuana police into effect on November 10. The plan is to legalise and promote marijuana as a medical treatment for a wide variety of afflictions, boosting the plant’s status as a major industrial crop.
That would create a huge potential for economic boom domestically, giving Thailand a financial boost, while also lending credibility and attractiveness to Thailand as a medical tourism destination, something Thailand’s plastic surgery industry had already somewhat bolstered before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Health Ministry is focusing on expediting policy to allow Thailand to grow and produce cannabis products and globally recognised medicines after medical marijuana clinics launched previously and generated 7 billion baht this year. They hope to push fast industry growth to solidify Thailand as the medical marijuana hub of Southeast Asia, the first country to support it in the region.
The Department of Medical Services Director-General also believes that the general population’s attitude regarding ganja has softened a bit, even in conservative Thailand, and people are coming around to the benefits of the crop for medicine and for the economy. He believes that the people of Thailand could earn money by accepting and promoting medical tourism to the country.
Thailand is developing its credibility with the establishment between the government and private sector of the International Medical Cannabis Research Centre with doctors specialising in medical marijuana to help grow, extract, and research cannabis.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29
Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening
Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme
Leading Thai shopping centre developer exploring cryptocurrency rollout
DDC forecasts potential Covid-19 scenarios amid tourism restart
Tourism Minister: “Maybe we should’ve confirmed Lisa first”
What is Moo Kata and how does it work?
Useful Thai phrases for an amazing trip in Thailand
Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
A guide to visiting Wat Phra Kaew
CCSA revises colour-coded zoning, 7 provinces classified as “dark red”
Chiang Rai police seize 1 million methamphetamine pills
The best Southern Thai food you have to try
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Drugs2 days ago
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
- Bangkok2 days ago
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
- Thailand2 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
- Crime1 day ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Phuket1 day ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Recent comments: