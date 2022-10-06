Drugs
Police snag 2.5 meth pills in checkpoint stings
A massive 2.5 million methamphetamine pills and 700 kilos of crystal meth have been found by police in Lampang, Chiang Mai and Phrae provinces.
Eighteen suspects were arrested and eight vehicles impounded in three separate cases, according to top cop Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas at a press conference yesterday.
According to reports in the Bangkok Post, two pickups fully loaded with cobs of finest Lampang corn were stopped at a checkpoint whereupon 350 kilogrammes of crystal meth was found hidden underneath the less valuable, “authentic” cargo. Six suspects were arrested. The drugs originated in Chiang Mai and were apparently destined for customers in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
In Chiang Mai, a routine vehicle inspection at a checkpoint in the Chai Prakan district unearthed 440,000 meth pills. Two suspects were arrested. Information from them led to the arrest of two others and the further seizure of 560,000 more pills, after which yet another suspect was nabbed, this time with 500,000 pills. Five suspects were detained, 1.5 million meth pills were found and four vehicles were impounded.
Meanwhile, in Phrae province, another pickup truck, this time loaded with rice, was stopped by police at a checkpoint in the Song district. Police found about a million meth pills hidden among the rice, thankfully in packages and not mixed with the grain. Seven suspects were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded.
Combating drug trafficking and tackling online crimes are the top priorities of the new national police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak. The 13th national police chief assumed office at the beginning of this month.
As Amnat Charoen’s police commissioner and later commissioner of the lower northeastern provinces, the police general started anti-drug programmes in almost 1,500 villages, earning him national recognition and an award from the Narcotics Control Board.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Where to order cannabis/weed in Thailand
Trouserless Chon Buri man crashes car into power pole
‘The Trapped 13’ lets Wild Boars speak for themselves
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Reported Bangkok VIP casino vanishes into thin air
Australia sets goal of preventing any more species from going extinct
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
9 Thais arrested in South Korea for smuggling drugs
Police snag 2.5 meth pills in checkpoint stings
Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital needs urgent blood donations after mass shooting
BREAKING: Nursery mass shooter shoots dead wife and child before killing himself
Meditation retreat in lush garden setting coming up in central Thailand
Death of 66 children linked to an Indian cough medicine
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Drug traffickers and rangers swapped gunfire on Thai-Burmese border
Strong emotions and tea on the Myanmar border
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews5 hours ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of1 day ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October