Thailand

Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital needs urgent blood donations after mass shooting

Published

 on 

Nong Bua Lamphu hospital urgently needs blood donations following the mass shooting at a nursery in the province this afternoon.

The hospital posted on Facebook requesting urgent help from people of all blood groups.

People can donate on the second floor of the diagnostic building at Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital.

The culprit, a former policeman, shot dead 34 people in total including his wife and child before shooting himself dead.

Twelve people in total were injured in the attack, eight of whom are seriously injured.

 

