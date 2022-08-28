Connect with us

Central Thailand

Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo by Nation Thailand.

CCTV footage has captured a car flying off the third storey of a carpark of a shopping mall in Thailand’s central province of Nonthaburi. The footage shows the car going through the car park’s wall before the vehicle falls onto the street below.

Even though Bang Bua Thong Police found the car upside down, the driver only had minor neck injuries, and could still walk and talk. He was still rushed to a nearby hospital, though.

Police have not yet questioned the man about his motive. The CCTV footage showed the car being driven down from an upper floor to the third storey and crashing against the wall, according to police. The first crash didn’t break the wall, but the car was then seen speeding towards the wall again and crashing through it to land on the road.

A security guard said he heard the sound of a car hitting a wall in the car park’s building, so he rushed in on his motorbike to have a look. He saw dents on a wall, so he headed to search for the car that might have hit the wall. Suddenly, he heard a crash and turned to find the four metre wide hole in the wall, with the upside-down car on the road down below.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-28 18:28
You had a bad day, the camera don't lie,

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs45 mins ago

New law around Kratom plant comes into effect Thailand
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Can foreigners own guns in Thailand?
Phuket3 hours ago

Resort & local government to cooperate cleaning Phuket beach
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Bangkok5 hours ago

VIDEO: Bangkok exhibition celebrates Thai-Saudi relations at Islamic centre
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand7 hours ago

Thai man reportedly stressed at work found stabbed to death in car
Tourism8 hours ago

Popular Phuket-Penang route relaunched by Firefly Airlines
Thailand8 hours ago

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun! | Thaiger Bites
Koh Samui9 hours ago

Vietnamese man to be deported after robbing Dutchman on Koh Samui
Tourism9 hours ago

New PVS check-in system to speed up Suvarnabhumi Airport
Crime10 hours ago

Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Chon Buri10 hours ago

Mountain B Pub fire claims its 21st victim
Bangkok11 hours ago

Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Crime1 day ago

Masseuse claims she trafficked teen girls to feed her own children
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending