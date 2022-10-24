Drugs
How can Thailand win its war on drugs?
As Thailand begins the latest round of its war on drugs, Thai PBS paints a pretty bleak picture of the prospects for a quick victory. This is no metaphorical war. This is an armed struggle, with well-drilled militaries on every side.
According to the news provider, the production of methamphetamine by organised crime syndicates has resulted in a sharp drop in production costs, making the drug easily affordable. This is a major headache for Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia determined to wage war.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report released in May declared that more than one billion meth pills were seized in the south and Southeast Asia last year, 89% in the lower Mekong region.
The report corresponds with figures released by Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board. From last October to August this year, more than 450 million pills were confiscated in Thailand. Another million pills, 18,000 kilograms of crystals, and 1,500 tonnes of production materials were seized during the same period in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.
A bag of 100 meth pills costs about 50 baht (US$1.30) to produce. That amount will bring in 1,500 baht (US$40) on the street.
But this is not a mere price war. In the Golden Triangle, labs under the control of the United Wa State Army – a force of some 25,000 fighters and the largest of Myanmar’s various ethnic armed organisations – can produce seven million tabs a day following the arrival of state-of-the-art equipment.
The UWSA has transformed Mong Yawng township, about 100 kilometres from the Thai border, into their capital of production and distribution.
China’s Guangdong province has long been known to be the main source of precursor chemicals. According to the UNODC, the chemists involved are quite innovative in experimenting with new chemicals when others become scarce.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rishi Sunak becomes first Asian UK PM
The Coming War on China
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
How can Thailand win its war on drugs?
Kathu illegal excavation investigated as possible factor in landslide
Abandoned Phuket hotel to be demolished after landslide
Thai golf superstar Atthaya goes close in S Korea
Patong Hill opened to foot traffic only after landslides
New staff make a splash at Singapore Airlines job fair
Carmageddon – Bangkok’s boy racers left standing by Cheshire’s EPL stars
Missing Russian tourist seen exiting the sea, search continues
Underrated international cuisines you need to try in Bangkok
Botched drug raid: owner claims deal with police, guests bum rush police
No chance of parole for Bangkok’s imprisoned gorilla
Tragedy as parents drown saving their two children
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Thailand2 days ago
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
-
Phuket3 days ago
Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain
-
Crime3 days ago
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya pool villa suspect’s girlfriend claims boyfriend just came to look around
-
Car Insurance3 days ago
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months
Recent comments: