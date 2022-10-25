Club One Pattaya faces 5 year closure after drug raid

The shocking story of the Club One Pattaya drug raid keeps getting juicier. The Sunday morning raid was thwarted by a rebellion, as patrons pushed past police to flee. Then the nightclub owner complained he already had a deal with authorities to avoid raids. Now, police suspect a Chinese national with an extensive criminal history to be the true owner of the club as angry police propose a five-year closure of the club.

The raid of Club One Pattaya turned up illegal drugs, but around 200 argumentative patrons stampeded past the police line to freedom without a single arrest made. Pattaya Police intend to press charges of interfering with law enforcement against three men they believed incited the crowd to begin the push to escape.

When the assumed owner – who is now believed to be the manager – was detained, he asked why other clubs weren’t raided and implied that he had a deal with police and had connections to the governor of Chon Buri. The manager now denies the assertion of having paid any bribes to the Pattaya Police.

Angry government officials vowed to pursue charges against the manager who made the original statements, claiming the reputation of the police had been tarnished. The Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police called a meeting yesterday with the police agencies involved in the raid to discuss the incident and the allegations, according to The Pattaya News.

And now the authorities are bringing down the hammer on the entire Club One Pattaya operation. Offended police officials are demanding another inspection of the club and its licensing paperwork and permits to see if they were operating illegally.

The Chon Buri Governor will be presented with a proposal to enforce the National Council for Peace and Order clause that would close the venue for five years for lawbreaking. Police are also summoning a Chinese national who is believed to be the true owner of the club and has a long rap sheet of money laundering and drug charges.

Police also want all drugs and drug paraphernalia found in the venue tested and fingerprinted to see if the owners or management came into contact with them. The bar management claims that his team could not control patrons bringing drugs into their bar.

