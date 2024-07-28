Woman killed in Chiang Mai domestic dispute; husband claims self-defense

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic domestic dispute in Chiang Mai resulted in the death of a woman, with her intoxicated husband claiming self defence. Police were alerted to the incident at a rented house on Muendamprakot Road, Chang Phueak Subdistrict, late yesterday.

Investigators from Chang Phueak Police Station, including Winitchai Pinitsak, along with rescue teams and a medical examiner from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, responded to the scene. The suspect, 47 year old Thanawat Chaimongkol, was found inebriated and incoherent, bearing bloodstains and a knife wound on his left arm. He admitted to killing his wife, 44 year old Orathai Hatsakit.

Thanawat, a food delivery rider, and Orathai, a housekeeper at a local bank, had been married for over a year and had rented the house for three months. According to Thanawat, Orathai frequently visited friends, sometimes staying out for one or two days. This behaviour, coupled with her reluctance to answer calls or video calls, led him to suspect she was seeing someone else.

Yesterday, Thanawat returned home around 9pm and attempted to embrace his wife, driven by affection and longing. Ornthai, however, resisted, threatening to use a knife if he touched her. Ignoring the threat, he moved to hug her, resulting in Ornthai slashing his left arm, reported KhaoSod.

In a fit of rage, Thanawat kicked his wife, causing her to fall. He then dragged her to the living room and repeatedly slammed her head against the floor until she lay motionless. Panicked, he performed CPR, but heard a crack in her ribs, exclaiming, “I’m doomed.”

He then placed her on the bed and attempted CPR again, but she was already dead. Realising the gravity of his actions, he asked a neighbour to call the police, expressing remorse for his actions fueled by jealousy and alcohol.