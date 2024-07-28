Manhunt for 64 year old after Trang dog dispute turns deadly

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A manhunt is underway for a 64 year old man after a heated dispute over a dog led to a fatal shooting in Trang. He allegedly returned with a shotgun, aiming at his neighbour but accidentally killing a woman instead, before fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the incident at 6.28pm yesterday. Watjayan Hirunsuwan, Deputy Inspector of Mueang Trang Police Station, received a report of a severe shooting at a rental house on Viengkapang Soi 10, Moo 4, Ban Pho Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trang Province. Investigators, led by Santhaya Duangphet, arrived at the scene accompanied by forensic officers and emergency medical personnel.

The crime scene was a row of four connected rental units. Prakieb Muangtawee, a 61 year old resident, had been shot in the head with a homemade shotgun. Emergency responders transported her to Trang Central Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Forensic officers found a shotgun shell casing on the concrete area in front of the house. Nine bullet holes were observed on the wooden front door, with some bullets penetrating the interior walls, leaving a large bloodstain on the concrete floor inside the house.

Samran Nunkao, a 64 year old labourer from Trang, was identified as the suspect. He fled the scene on an old red Honda Wave 110 motorbike with no visible license plate, accompanied by a black and white dog. Witness Somsuan, who lived next door, recounted the events leading up to the shooting.

Around 6.10pm, Samran drove past their houses with his motorbike loaded with scrap materials, followed by his dog. The dog approached Somsuan’s partner, who then shooed it away. Somsuan’s relative threw a stone at the dog, prompting it to run back to Samran.

Fatal shooting

Somsuan recalled, “Samran angrily asked, ‘Why did you throw a stone at my dog?’ My partner replied, ‘Because it came towards us.’ Samran retorted, ‘Did it bite you? My dog was just fine, why throw a stone?’ He cursed continuously until reaching his house further down the alley.”

About 20 minutes later, Samran returned, stopping his motorbike near Prakieb’s house. Prakieb stood at her front door while Somsuan and his partner were outside their home. Samran confronted them, “What was that you said earlier? Do we have a problem?”

Somsuan responded, “Why did you curse at us?” Samran replied, “Do you have a problem with that?” Somsuan answered, “I don’t, but do you?” Without waiting for a response, Samran drew a shotgun from his waist and aimed it at them.

In a panic, Somsuan and his partner tried to shut their door but failed. They hurried into Prakieb’s house, and she closed the door behind them. Samran fired one shot through the door, hitting Prakieb in the head. Somsuan described the aftermath, “I saw Prakieb collapse with blood pouring from her head because the bullet shot through the door.”

Later that night at approximately 10pm, police discovered Samran’s motorbike abandoned in Viengkapang Soi 12, two alleys away from the crime scene. A discarded shotgun shell was found beside the vehicle. In the front basket, officers found a water bottle, a sickle, and an axe, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators have already interviewed Somsuan and other close acquaintances. Meanwhile, police teams, in both plainclothes and uniforms, are actively searching for Samran to bring him to justice.