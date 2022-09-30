Woman kidnapped in Malaysia found in southern Thailand

UPDATE

The cosmetics agent who was kidnapped from her home in Malaysia two weeks ago has been found in southern Thailand. Yesterday, she was rescued by police and has since returned home.

Seven Malaysian men have been arrested and detained in relation to the woman’s abduction, under Section 3(1) of Malaysia’s Kidnapping Act (1961), said Malaysian police.

At 5.10pm on September 13, a 36 year old Malaysian woman was kidnapped by ‘several men’ from her home in Tumpat in Kelantan state.

The Royal Malaysian Police requested assistance from the Royal Thai Police after the car used by the suspects was found abandoned at an illegal jetty in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, near the Thai border.

Last night, Inspector-General of Malaysian Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani made a statement informing the Malaysian public that the woman was safely rescued from southern Thailand and brought home. Police didn’t say exactly where she was found.

Acryl Sani thanked the Royal Thai Police for their assistance in the case.

Thai police are assisting Malaysian police in their search for a cosmetics agent who was abducted from her home in Tumpat in Kelantan state in Malaysia last week. Thai police believe she was smuggled across the border into southern Thailand where she is being held captive, according to a spokesperson.

The New Straits Times reports that four men in a car abducted the 36 year old woman from her home on September 13 at 5.10pm. Police later found the vehicle abandoned at an illegal jetty in Kuala Jambu in the Tumpat district.

The Kelantan Police chief believes that a feud among international drug dealers led to the woman’s abduction. Malaysian police detained three men allegedly linked to the drug syndicate for questioning, including the woman’s husband.

According to sources in Thailand, the drug cartel that brought the woman across the border is one of the most active criminal groups in southern Thailand. The gang – comprised of Thais and Malaysians – traffics illegal drugs, firearms and other contraband across the border said the source.

The gang allegedly smuggled cannabis, pills and other drugs from Thailand into Malaysia via illegal jetties. Both Malaysian and Thai police are aware of the group – which have been active for several years – and have arrested several gang members on both sides of the border in the past.

Thai authorities ordered border security forces to step up operations and tighten surveillance at the border in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat province, since the woman’s abduction last Tuesday.

Police say they are searching drug dens and other locations in southern Thailand to find the missing woman.

