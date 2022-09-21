Connect with us

Crime

Drug cartel in southern Thailand allegedly kidnaps Malaysian woman over drug feud

Published

 on 

The Thai - Malaysian border in Sungai Golok

Thai police are assisting Malaysian police in their search for a cosmetics agent who was abducted from her home in Tumpat in Kelantan state in Malaysia last week. Thai police believe she was smuggled across the border into southern Thailand where she is being held captive, according to a spokesperson.

The New Straits Times reports that four men in a car abducted the 36 year old woman from her home on September 13 at 5.10pm. Police later found the vehicle abandoned at an illegal jetty in Kuala Jambu in the Tumpat district.

The Kelantan Police chief believes that a feud among international drug dealers led to the woman’s abduction. Malaysian police detained three men allegedly linked to the drug syndicate for questioning, including the woman’s husband.

According to sources in Thailand, the drug cartel that brought the woman across the border is one of the most active criminal groups in southern Thailand. The gang – comprised of Thais and Malaysians – traffics illegal drugs, firearms and other contraband across the border said the source.

The gang allegedly smuggled cannabis, pills and other drugs from Thailand into Malaysia via illegal jetties. Both Malaysian and Thai police are aware of the group – who have been active for several years – and have arrested several gang members on both sides of the border in the past.

Thai authorities ordered border security forces to step up operations and tighten surveillance at the border in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat province, since the woman’s abduction last Tuesday.

Police say they are searching drug dens and other locations in southern Thailand to find the missing woman.

SOURCE: New Straits Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket7 mins ago

Paragliding accident in Rawai puts 78 year old man in hospital
Best of14 mins ago

The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thailand17 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Visa extensions, lifting Covid ban, flying in Russians
Sponsored8 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Crime24 mins ago

Fight between teens leads to stabbing in NE Thailand
Thailand26 mins ago

Thailand schedules general election for May 7, 2023
Crime28 mins ago

Drug cartel in southern Thailand allegedly kidnaps Malaysian woman over drug feud
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok46 mins ago

Security guard stabs woman who spurned his advances
Phuket1 hour ago

TAT expects Phuket Vegetarian Festival to make over 3 billion baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Crime2 hours ago

Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Phuket2 hours ago

Russian man killed in Phuket motorbike crash
Transport3 hours ago

VIDEO: Taxi drivers fistfight in front of customers at Phuket shop
Drugs3 hours ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Visa3 hours ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Guides3 hours ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending