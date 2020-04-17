image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby’s abduction

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

10 hours ago

 on 

Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby’s abduction | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A local Bang Lamung woman has sustained multiple facial and arm injuries after allegedly trying to get her 10 month old baby back from her boyfriend and his wife in Rayong province, south east of Pattaya. 27 year old Pirawan (whose family name is being withheld), reported to the Bang Lamung police this afternoon.

Pirawan told officers that the incident took place yesterday. She, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s wife have lived happily together for about three years in a “functioning polyamorous” relationship, according to her report.

Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby's abduction | News by The Thaiger

But recently there was an intense personal argument, which wasn’t disclosed to reporters, before the boyfriend and his wife allegedly took her ten month old daughter from her and fled. She followed them to Rayong where they allegedly attacked her.

Pirawan says she’s worried about her daughter’s welfare and hopes they will bring the girl back to her. She has hired a lawyer. Police are investigating the incident and reaching out to the other parties involved to get statements from them.

Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby's abduction | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage

Sean Kelly

Published

12 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage | The Thaiger

A disturbing Facebook post went viral this week depicting a woman grilling and eating a young leopard with a caption that read “Tonight’s dinner, fried spicy leopard. Did I get it by accident?”After the post saw wide-scale outrage, it was picked up by local NGO, Watchdog Thailand, who brought it to the attention of wildlife authorities.

Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage | News by The Thaiger

Leopards are a protected species in Thailand. Killing and eating them is a crime (just ask construction tycoon Premchai Karasutra). In response to the public outrage, the National Park Conservation Department says that “the Facebook user who posted pictures of a leopard being cooked and eaten this week has been identified”.

After an investigation narrowed the search down to 4 suspects, 2 are now believed to be involved. Eyewitness testimony from the suspect’s husband and a friend told investigators that they saw her cook and eat the young leopard and later watched as she removed the evidence from Facebook after her post brought too much attention. An arrest order has now been issued for the suspects who are from the deep south in the Betong District of Yala.

SOURCES: Thai Residence | Watchdog Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao

Anukul

Published

13 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thairath.co.th

Police general Krisana Pattanacharoen, dupty spokesman of the Royal Thai Police reports that a serving police sergeant was allegedly arrested in Chachoengsao province (east of Bangkok) for conspiring to rob a bank.

Officers from Bangpakong Police Station reported that there was a suspicious-looking man in front of Kasikornbank’s Bangwua branch in Bangpakong district.

Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao | News by The Thaiger

“The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, carrying a backpack standing in front of the bank’s ATMs.”

“When patrolling police officers questioned him, he said he was an undercover police officer from the Special Branch Bureau and tried to flee.”

Officers then arrested him after trying to escape from the patrolling officers, a Glock 19 handgun was found in his jacket along with secondary magazine with 40 bullets.”

Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao | News by The Thaiger

Police revealed that the suspect was 33 year old Sergeant Pannathep (last name withheld), who worked as unit commander of Police Clearance Service Centre at the Special Branch Bureau, Royal Thai Police.

General Krisana says that the man confessed to a conspiracy to rob the bank, saying that he was 400,000 baht in debt and his wife was out of work.”

“The sergeant will be charged with carrying firearms in a public place, while officers will further investigate the origin of the firearm and ammunition to see if there are other offenses involved.”

“The Special Branch Bureau will later appoint a committee to consider disciplinary punishment against the sergeant.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Mask

Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network

Anukul

Published

2 days ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network | The Thaiger
PHOTO: matichon.co.th

Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.

Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network | News by The Thaiger

Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.

According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.

Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network | News by The Thaiger

The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.

In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.

He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending