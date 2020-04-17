Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO | The Thaiger

image
Northern Thailand

Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO

Anukul

Published 

10 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: posttoday.com
At around 2.30am today a fire broke out leading to the destruction of an iconic building at the centre of Mae Hong Son province (northern Thailand), including the house of a Phalang Pracharat Party member of Parliament (MP).

The blaze started at the Crossroad bar, a 70 year old building made of wood and located in the city centre near Methi Hotel.

The fire then quickly spread to four adjacent buildings, including the house of the MP.

The fire department sent by Mae Hong Son Municipality could not control the flames so they called for help from neighbouring sub-districts to bring more fire trucks.

Governor Suwaphong Kitiphatphibun later visited the scene to check the situation. He said because the fire had started in the heart of the town, the damage was serious. It was 4.20am before the fire was eventually put out.

Estimation of total damages and the cause of the fire is underway. However, it is predicted by the local news source ‘Thai Rath’ that the value of the damages will exceed 50 million baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Thailand's marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis

Sean Kelly

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The Marine National Park in the southern province of Trang spotted 4 dugongs, 4 dolphins and 8 sea turtles offshore near Hat Chao Mai National Park. The MNP and Hat Chao Mai National Park conducted the observation by sea and air covering the areas abundant with seagrass around Yong Lam Beach, Yong Ling Beach, and Ko Muk.

The dugong pod was seen off Yong Lam Beach and Ko Muk, dolphins near Yong Ling Beach and sea turtles were seen between Yong Lam Beach and the Ko Muk Bridge. The team said that undisturbed seagrass in the area studied have spurred a resurgence of sea life due to the absence of tourism and fishing boats due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Trang is the largest habitat for dugongs in Thailand, which has recorded a total of 261 dugongs. The news comes as a welcome change from the tragic deaths of marine mammals from plastics we (and other media) featured in the headlines throughout 2019 which helped to inspire the plastic bag ban.

Dugongs, dolphins, sea turtles spotted offshore in Trang

SOURCE: TAT

Crime

Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby's abduction

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A local Bang Lamung woman has sustained multiple facial and arm injuries after allegedly trying to get her 10 month old baby back from her boyfriend and his wife in Rayong province, south east of Pattaya. 27 year old Pirawan (whose family name is being withheld), reported to the Bang Lamung police this afternoon.

Pirawan told officers that the incident took place yesterday. She, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s wife have lived happily together for about three years in a “functioning polyamorous” relationship, according to her report.

But recently there was an intense personal argument, which wasn’t disclosed to reporters, before the boyfriend and his wife allegedly took her ten month old daughter from her and fled. She followed them to Rayong where they allegedly attacked her.

Pirawan says she’s worried about her daughter’s welfare and hopes they will bring the girl back to her. She has hired a lawyer. Police are investigating the incident and reaching out to the other parties involved to get statements from them.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus Bangkok

Stranded, broke and hungry, German pensioner gets help from Bangkok philanthropist

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: Spring News

A German pensioner, stranded by the Covid-19 crisis and a lack of outbound flights, broke and hungry in Bangkok’s Khao San Road area, has become the latest beneficiary of a well known Thai philanthropist.

The 66 year old man told wealthy realtor and hotel developer Surat Wongcharnsin he was hungry and stranded with just 20 baht. Surat took pity and handed over 1,000 baht.

The story appeared on the Facebook page of the charity clinic in Bangkok’s Banglampho, Bangkok, run by the tycoon. The page advertises that the clinic will treat you for one baht.

Surat said he went to Khao San Road where a “foreign guy” approached him saying that he recognised his clinic because he had been there. He showed him a bag bearing the cut-price clinic’s logo. The pensioner said he had gone to the German embassy for help but found it shuttered. He said he only had a few baht to buy something to eat and produced 20 baht as proof.

Asked where he was staying and when he thought he’d get back to Europe the German said that he was in a guest house and was supposed to fly out on Monday, but there are no planes.

Surat was moved to reach into his own pocket and give the beleaguered tourist 1,000 baht, along with a cheery invitation to lunch at his soup kitchen on Sunday.

SOURCE: thaivisa | Spring News

