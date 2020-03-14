Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day | The Thaiger

Crime
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
Police in Chon Buri province are hunting a suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife and her sister to death in the central province’s Panthong District yesterday. Panthong police were notified of the incident, at a shrimp fishing pond on Panthong-Baankhao Road, at 6:30pm.
Police arriving at the pond and adjacent home found it locked. They broke the bedroom door to find the bodies of 53 year old Duangkamon Jampa, the wife of the prime suspect, and her sister, identified only as “Kung.” Both had multiple stab wounds.
Police believe that they were dead at least two days before their bodies were found.
The prime suspect’s daughter, 21 year old Supicha Tankim, told police her father, 52 year old Sing Tankim, had operated the shrimp fishing pond with her step mother, Duangkamon.
She told reporters that for the last two days she had been unable to contact her father by phone. She came to the shop to find the door locked and, notising a foul smell, she called police.
Her father had also left a farewell letter to his daughter in the room. Police are hunting for the suspect. This is the second domestic murder in a single day in Chon Buri. Also yesterday, a husband allegedly shot his wife to death in Pattaya in a jealous rage.
Police of the Bang Lamung district were notified of the incident at a house in Takean Tia at 1:30pm.
Police, emergency and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the body of 50 year old Sunan Saptasaewee in a bedroom. A bullet wound was found in her skull. Police believe she was dead for at least 10 hours before her body was discovered.
Witnesses told police that Sunan and her husband, identified only as “Sutin,” argued about allegations of cheating. They say Sutin shot Sunan before speeding away.
Pattaya police are hunting Sutin for legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested
Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.
Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.
The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.
While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.
He faces multiple charges of theft.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
Police in Chiang Rai discovered a dead body stuffed into an oil drum floating in a reservoir. The 200 litre drum has allegedly been floating in the reservoir for over a week. Investigators learned from local villagers that the oil drum had been floating in the middle of the reservoir since last about March 3. Only when the drum brought ashore did locals call police. Local teenagers, curious of the drum’s contents, dragged it ashore while creating a video for social media.
The drum emitting a terrible smell, and when the teens opened it they discovered the body inside. One of the teens rushed to tell the local headman, who called the Mae Fah Luang Police department.
Investigators along with forensic officers examined the body and found obvious wounds. Upon examining the victims pockets they found drug paraphernalia used for heroin. The victim was dressed in a black jacket and pants. Forensics officers say the victim was also wearing a gold digital watch and a Girl Guides belt buckle.
Forensic police determined to body to be a male, but due its decomposed state they couldn’t determine an age. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.
Investigators asked villagers if anyone had reported a missing person, but no one came forward. Police also contacted authorities in other districts as the body was found was about 12 kilometres from the Burmese border.
Police suspect the victim may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
A Grab taxi driver has turned himself in to police in Chiang Mai police after a Dutch tourist lost 500 euros at an exchange booth in the city. The 27 year old Duct national, identified as “Edwin T.” reported to police after dropping his wallet at a booth at in the city’s Saphan Lek on Monday.
CCTV showed a Grab driver quickly picking it up.
Yesterday 40 year old “Urupong” went to the police, but denies keeping the money.
Though the original Chiang Mai News report stopped short of calling him a thief, it said it remains “unclear” what happened to the cash and called the Grab driver’s hands “fast.”
SOURCES: thaivisa | Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Manila goes on lockdown
Health minister to “suggest” closing bars, nightclubs
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor
240 Thais return home after ‘naval quarantine’
Doctors warn Thailand unprepared for Stage 3 virus outbreak
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
Europe is the new epicentre of Covid-19 coronavirus – WHO
Monkeys plunder town hall building in South, apparently searching for food
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
Thailand News Today, Friday, March 13, 2020 – Daily TV News
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus2 days ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Coronavirus4 days ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- Asia3 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
- Coronavirus3 days ago
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
- Bangkok3 days ago
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed