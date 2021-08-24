Connect with us

Thailand

80 year old Australian man kicked to the ground in Chiang Mai road altercation

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Channel 8 news/screenshot

An 80 year old Australian man was assaulted after he smacked a car that almost ran him over. The driver of the car got out of his vehicle and kicked the octogenarian in the back following the older man’s car smacking. Dashcam footage captured the incident that happened in Chiang Mai, the northern Thai province which is hoping to launch a tourist initiative called “Charming Chiang Mai” in October.

An unidentified security who was at the scene says he saw the older Australian man hit the car’s hood after nearly being run over. The man was walking through a zebra crossing, also known as a crosswalk, prior to the road rage incident. The driver responded to the perceived provocation by chasing down the elderly man and delivering a flying kick to the man’s back. The kick was so powerful the older man crashed to the ground, knocking over several bikes in the process. The assailant turned his head in time to see the fallen man knock over the bikes but did not turn back to help either the man or the bikes.

After kicking a man whose back was turned, the driver sprinted off. 2 concerned citizens and the previously mentioned security guard rushed to the injured man’s aid. Channel 7 news says the attacker later contacted the elderly man, apologised, and paid his hospital bills. The older man decided not to press charges.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

