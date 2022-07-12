Connect with us

Crime

UPDATE: Woman’s corpse “naked and covered in bite marks” found in northeast Thailand

leah

Published

 on 

image
image via Sanook

UPDATE:

Today, police arrested the man suspected of murdering his wife, Daeng, whose body was found naked and covered in bite marks at her home in Buriram on Monday. Police detained and arrested Nithipot, aka “Dao”, at a relatives house in Huai Thalaeng district in Nakhon Ratchasima province this morning. Police brought him back to Buriram for questioning at Phutthaisong Police Station.

Police said that Dao, who was intoxicated at the time of arrest, has admitted to murdering his wife. Dao told police he has a high, violent sex drive. Dao admitted to biting his wife more than 10 times before strangling her to death during sex. Dao said at first he didn’t know whether his wife Daeng was dead or not. Dao said that now he knows he killed Daeng, he is ready to go to prison to “pay back his karmic debt.”

Dao told police his wife had been very cruel to him in the past, especially when she was drunk. Dao told police the reason Daeng had broken ribs was because she got drunk and fell in the bathroom. He said neither him or Daeng took drugs.

When Dao escaped, he sold his motorbike’s sidecar, or “Saleng”, to an antiques shop for 1,500 baht, which allowed him to travel to his relatives house in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police said Dao wants to apologise to Daeng’s family for what he did. He told police that Daeng didn’t listen to him and took all the money he earned, which is what ultimately led him to murder her. He said him and Daeng often fought each other.

Police have detained Dao and said that questioning will continue tomorrow once Dao is no longer in a state of intoxication.

SOURCE: Sanook

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 55 year old woman’s body was found “naked and covered in bite marks” at a house in Buriram province, northeast Thailand, yesterday. The prime suspect in the case so far is the woman’s husband, who mysteriously disappeared around the time of the murder.

Officers from Phuttaisong Police Station rushed to a two-story house in Ma Feung subdistrict yesterday after receiving a call that villagers had discovered the body of a woman at her own home. Police found the body of Kamala, or “Daeng” lying naked on the bed with a duvet covering her body.

Daeng had over 10 bite marks on her mouth, ears, cheeks, nipples and body. Police said there was clear evidence of human bite marks on her genitalia and signs of sexual intercourse. Police estimated Daeng had been dead for around 2 days and said that worms were protruding from her neck.

Daeng’s neighbours told police that they hadn’t seen either Daeng or her husband come out of the house for over 2 days, so they went over to the house to check on them. The front door was locked so they entered the house through the back door, which is when they went upstairs and discovered Daeng’s body on the bed.

Daeng’s husband 52 year old Nitiphot mysteriously disappeared around 2 days before the discovery of Daeng’s body, along with his motorbike and sidecar.

The neighbours said they weren’t close with Daeng or Nitihphot, who “liked to keep to themselves.” The neighbours said both Daeng and Nitiphot liked to drink alcohol.

Another neighbour said they had previously heard Daeng and Nitiphot fighting all day and night, but didn’t dare to intervene.

Daeng’s elder sister, 57 year old Sunthara, said that she knew that Daeng was being abused by her husband at home. However, Sunthara said that when she had tried to help before, both Daeng and her husband had told her not to get involved, so she decided to stop “bothering them.”

Daeng’s daughter told police she was working in another province when her mother was murdered. Daeng’s daughter suspects that it was Nitiphot who murdered her mother because he had previously been violent towards her. Daeng’s daughter said she never felt comfortable enough to call Nitiphot “uncle” or “father” because of how he treated her mother.

Today, Buriram Provincial Court is preparing an arrest warrant for 52 year old Nitiphot, who is the prime suspect in the murder case.

Daeng’s body has been taken for an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

SOURCE: Ejan, KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Prosaap
2022-07-11 12:53
We all know zombie”s like to eat brains so no wonder they must be very hungry here
image
PapayaBokBok
2022-07-11 22:41
10 hours ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Why are North Easterns so obsessed with raw meat? if i had to guess from their crappy diets it gives them a boost--blood--meat--protein--minerals etc.... makes me wonder if related to thai ladies and the hair…
kalyan
2022-07-12 13:58
PSYCHOPATH.
DwizzleyMatthews
2022-07-12 14:07
Daeng has been caught and presumably confessed as just seen him on the news doing the reenactment. Some sex games gone wrong apparently as her nipples were bitten and bleeding and a pillow over his wife’s head during sex.
Ramanathan.P
2022-07-12 14:43
Men have two heads, conscious and unconscious. Only one works at a time. Many of such violence end up due to the unconscious head taking control over the conscious.......no choice have to face the consequences.
leah

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Bangkok11 mins ago

Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
image
What you get for $X29 mins ago

Gorgeous sea view pool villas you get in Koh Samui for under $400,000
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)55 mins ago

Rise in holiday travel matches rise in severe Covid-19 infections
image
Sponsored1 day ago

Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
image
image
World2 hours ago

New universe selfie, astonishing first photo from the James Webb space telescope
image
Vietnam2 hours ago

Thailand retail giant target’s resilient Vietnam to expand business
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Buddhist monks save child from drowning in the Chao Phraya river
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Crime3 hours ago

Thai stuntman kidnapped in drug smuggling ring in Myanmar
image
Crime3 hours ago

UPDATE: Woman’s corpse “naked and covered in bite marks” found in northeast Thailand
image
World3 hours ago

India population expected to surpass China in 2023, world to hit 8 billion
image
Transport4 hours ago

Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
image
Tourism4 hours ago

8 million tourists to enter Thailand by the end of 2022 – BoT
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Cost of electricity in Thailand could rise to 5 baht per unit by September
image
Events5 hours ago

Four year anniversary of Phuket’s sinking of the ‘Phoenix’ – 46 people drowned
image
Economy5 hours ago

US$37 billion smart city gets green light in Pattaya
image
Thailand5 hours ago

Man pays 3.9 million baht… for a buffalo | GMT
image
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending

By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.